typodupeerror
A Quarter of IT Pros Find Their Job Very Stressful

An anonymous reader writes: A new report from Spiceworks, entitled A Portrait of IT Workers, says 41 per cent of IT pros in the UK consider themselves "accidental" -- and that they ended up in their career via a "non-traditional" route. The report, which covers areas including the career plans and education levels of IT professionals, found that a third (33 per cent) of the UK's IT job force don't have a college or a university degree. [...] When it comes to working, British IT bods work 41 hours a week, "far above" the 31 hour average across all industries. Almost all (89 per cent) see themselves as "somewhat stressed" at work, with a quarter (26 per cent) reported being extremely stressed.

  • Ha! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by dragon-file ( 2241656 ) on Thursday May 18, 2017 @04:45PM (#54444551)
    "British IT bods work 41 hours a week, "far above" the 31 hour average across all industries." That's funny because I would consider a 41 hour week fairly laid back compared to the 50 or so hours I currently work. But I'm American so I won't pretend to understand how things are done in the UK.

    • Dragon-file - We are totally workaholics, compared to much of Europe. It's a hold over from our roots in the Industrial Age, and our need to feel like we need more, More, MORE!

      However, I would be curious what percentage of US IT workers don't have a college or university degree. Just last night, someone I've worked with for 12 years asked me why I didn't have some additional sashes for presiding over a graduation ceremony, I replied that I only had a 2-year degree. He look surprised and nodded, "Good for

      • ... I would be curious what percentage of US IT workers don't have a college or university degree.

        I can't offer statistics but your comment piqued my interest, and I can offer you my personal experience.
        I live in the US, and don't have a "traditional" 4-year degree. I've been in the IT industry for more than 10 years and get mixed reactions when I tell people that I don't have a degree. I went to a 2 year college for a while but didn't finish that either.

        For me, this actually contributes to my work ethic - pretty similar to what you described - to prove I'm not "less than" everyone else , I feel l

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by gfxguy ( 98788 )
          I have a graduate degree (and never had any student debt), but I will say that some of the best programmers I've worked with either had no degree, or a degree in something completely different. Experience is king.
    • and without a pointless race to the bottom. And I'm an American, and I look on with envy at people who don't treat being overworked and underpaid as a badge of honor.
  • I do my job without needing a degree. Ability is more important than a bit of paper
    • I'm an "accidental" geek myself having gone to trade school for welding; only to have a serious back injury on the job. During my recovery, I broke out my old 286 to give me something to do while I was bored and quickly found it couldn't really do much for me (1990s) anymore and decided to upgrade. From there, it was all about the desktop, then the network, and then on to Linux by 1998. After nearly 20 years in the biz, I've hit burnout and left my job recently. If it had only required 41 hours a week, I mi
      • Fell into it myself. Used to be an accountant now I'm part of an IT department supporting specialised hardware and software all over the world for a French based multinational company.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by TWX ( 665546 )

        Heh. I did it as a hobby as an adolescent and teenager and then made a career out of it.

        Now my hobbies are working on cars, woodworking, working on machinery, etc.

        Suffice it to say, I do not agree with those that maintain making your hobby into a career will make you happy in your career. It may simply ruin your hobby.

    • Ability is more important than a bit of paper

      You go ahead and keep saying that...

      • To get you first job, the piece of paper is important than your actual ability. After that, it hardly matters at all.

        You can still get by in IT fine without a degree, but you'll probably need to start at a small place that doesn't really care about a degree (or perhaps even know such a thing exists) and have some good references, but after a while the degree doesn't matter as in the IT world after 10 or 20 years anything they would have taught you in college is probably useless anyway.

        That a full thir
  • In the UK sure, they are all stressed out over Brexit.

  • 75% of British IT workers do not see their jobs as very stressful.

  • Stressful.. (Score:3)

    by oakgrove ( 845019 ) on Thursday May 18, 2017 @05:09PM (#54444763)

    Before getting into IT, I busted my ass roofing, landscaping, framing, and pouring concrete. My feet hurt so bad at the end of the day I'd have to walk on the sides of them and don't even ask how much money I was making. Now I sit on my ass all day typing shit in on a computer. If one finds IT "stressful", I assure there's a world of opportunity waiting in the trades. Let me know how wonderful and carefree your life becomes.

