Any Half-Decent Hacker Could Break Into Mar-a-Lago (alternet.org) 28
MrCreosote writes: Properties owned and run by the Trump Organization, including places where Trump spends much of his time and has hosted foreign leaders, are a network security nightmare. From a report via ProPublica (co-published with Gizmodo): "We parked a 17-foot motor boat in a lagoon about 800 feet from the back lawn of The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach and pointed a 2-foot wireless antenna that resembled a potato gun toward the club. Within a minute, we spotted three weakly encrypted Wi-Fi networks. We could have hacked them in less than five minutes, but we refrained. A few days later, we drove through the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with the same antenna and aimed it at the clubhouse. We identified two open Wi-Fi networks that anyone could join without a password. We resisted the temptation. We have also visited two of President Donald Trump's other family-run retreats, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and a golf club in Sterling, Virginia. Our inspections found weak and open Wi-Fi networks, wireless printers without passwords, servers with outdated and vulnerable software, and unencrypted login pages to back-end databases containing sensitive information. The risks posed by the lax security, experts say, go well beyond simple digital snooping. Sophisticated attackers could take advantage of vulnerabilities in the Wi-Fi networks to take over devices like computers or smart phones and use them to record conversations involving anyone on the premises."
Indeed, indeed. What they detected were honeypots.
What they detected were honeypots
Miss Russia and who else?
Miss Russia
That's the honey, but where's the pot?
Heaven forbid (Score:2)
There's the destruction of evidence after getting caught.
There's no evidence that Trump made secret recordings much less destroyed them.
You would secure a public network?
Yes. At this moment I'm on the express bus and using wifi, which requires that I agree to the terms of access. No agreement, no access. That's different from a wide open access point.
do not worry, they already know from many months ago...
In other words, you know that violating the CFAA has draconian penalties and you want some stupid script kiddie to take the risk for you....
Most hotels in the US now seem to provide wifi. In my experience it is secured by either an easily available password or a login page. Many guests expect easy to use wifi.
In such circumstances is it possible to have secure wifi?