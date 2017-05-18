Any Half-Decent Hacker Could Break Into Mar-a-Lago (alternet.org) 54
MrCreosote writes: Properties owned and run by the Trump Organization, including places where Trump spends much of his time and has hosted foreign leaders, are a network security nightmare. From a report via ProPublica (co-published with Gizmodo): "We parked a 17-foot motor boat in a lagoon about 800 feet from the back lawn of The Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach and pointed a 2-foot wireless antenna that resembled a potato gun toward the club. Within a minute, we spotted three weakly encrypted Wi-Fi networks. We could have hacked them in less than five minutes, but we refrained. A few days later, we drove through the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, with the same antenna and aimed it at the clubhouse. We identified two open Wi-Fi networks that anyone could join without a password. We resisted the temptation. We have also visited two of President Donald Trump's other family-run retreats, the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and a golf club in Sterling, Virginia. Our inspections found weak and open Wi-Fi networks, wireless printers without passwords, servers with outdated and vulnerable software, and unencrypted login pages to back-end databases containing sensitive information. The risks posed by the lax security, experts say, go well beyond simple digital snooping. Sophisticated attackers could take advantage of vulnerabilities in the Wi-Fi networks to take over devices like computers or smart phones and use them to record conversations involving anyone on the premises."
Re: (Score:2)
They did not connect to the unprotected networks (i.e. networks that are open, by design). They also did not connect to the weakly protected networks (which would have been illegal, but their point was that hackers and foreign governments could easily access them).
Re: (Score:1)
Dumb news organization admits it broke the law!
Did they? I don't know the specifics of the law in regards to WiFi, but this seems(according to the first half of TFS) no different than someone turning on their laptop in the parking lot of a hotel and noticing that the hotel is one network that they could potentially log onto w/o encryption.
That being said, if that's all they did, then it also doesn't prove one way or the other how secure it is. Most resorts and such have public WiFi. Many don't require any log on at all. As long as all they can do is
Working as intended (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Indeed, indeed. What they detected were honeypots.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
What they detected were honeypots
Miss Russia and who else?
Re: (Score:2)
Miss Russia
That's the honey, but where's the pot?
Re: Working as intended (Score:2)
Jeff Sessions made sure there was none of that.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
How does it mean anything? This is a public network.
If it was just some golf club it wouldn't. This isn't just some golf club anymore though is it. The open ones might be public but that's not to say anything about all the other security issues identified.
Heaven forbid (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
There's the destruction of evidence after getting caught.
There's no evidence that Trump made secret recordings much less destroyed them.
Re: (Score:2)
he's talking about Mrs. Clinton.
This topic is about Trump, who is being investigated for obstruction of justice.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Stop picking on Ivanka!
Re: (Score:2)
When the police comes into your house with a warrant I'm pretty sure you're not allowed to lock certain rooms and bar them from going in there. THEY decide what is "personal" and what is "evidence" - not you. In fact if you DO tell them "please don't look in that drawer" that is the FIRST place they're going to look.
The deleted personal emails were personal only because we have Hillary's word for it... and the toilet at the crackhouse is running not because someone flushed some drugs down there but someon
Wow. You da man. Accessing a public network! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Now. Show me that you were able to do more than break into the equivalent of Starbucks public network.
Do you not think the actual problem is Trump's private retreat has security the equivalent of a starbucks?
Re: (Score:2)
You would think... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
You would secure a public network?
Yes. At this moment I'm on the express bus and using wifi, which requires that I agree to the terms of access. No agreement, no access. That's different from a wide open access point.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Open wifi (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Open wifi (Score:2)
People connect they're phones to public WiFi hotspots. Their phones have cameras and microphones. Checkmate!
(Seriously, though, I'm just as confused as you. There's no reason to think these places would put security systems on the public WiFi network.)
Re: (Score:2)
There is open wifi everywhere. Most businesses that host customers have them. Mar-a-lago is a country club. What does webcams and microphones have to do with Wifi? What planet do you live on?
Mar-a-lago isn't just a country club anymore though is it. Open networks aside, they probably just gobble up whatever they can of whatever connects to them. The rest of the piss poor security at the president's personal retreat filled with a bunch of the richest and most powerful people in the country though? It's a wonder the security is anything less than water tight. Would the same standards be acceptable at the white house? It's just another home office after all. Unless the whole thing is one giant hon
Russians, Chinese, Arabs want to know (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
do not worry, they already know from many months ago...
You resisted the temptation? (Score:3)
In other words, you know that violating the CFAA has draconian penalties and you want some stupid script kiddie to take the risk for you....
Re: (Score:2)
Is secure hotel wifi possible? (Score:2)
Most hotels in the US now seem to provide wifi. In my experience it is secured by either an easily available password or a login page. Many guests expect easy to use wifi.
In such circumstances is it possible to have secure wifi?
Re: (Score:2)
HACK THE PLANET! (Score:2)
Public WiFi (Score:2)
Try this when Trump is there... (Score:2)
I have a feeling you will be intercepted and detained if you try this during a Trump visit.
The exclusion zone for boats, cars and aircraft is pretty invasive and I believe their choice of locations would be off limits.
Then there is the whole, what did you actually hack into? A lightly defended public WiFi network where the WEP key is on a sign in the lobby? Heck, even the Point of Sale and reservations systems? How's that an issue for national security? It's not like we don't already know when Trump is
All they had to do was walk in (Score:2)