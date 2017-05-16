Group Linked To NSA Spy Leaks Threatens Sale of New Tech Secrets (reuters.com) 22
Hacker group Shadow Brokers, which has taken credit for leaking NSA cyber spying tools -- including ones used in the WannaCry global ransomware attack -- has said it plans to sell code that can be used to hack into the world's most used computers, software and phones. From a report on Reuters: Using trademark garbled English, the Shadow Brokers group said in an online statement that, from June, it will begin releasing software to anyone willing to pay for access to some of the tech world's biggest commercial secrets. In the blog post, the group said it was setting up a "monthly data dump" and that it could offer tools to break into web browsers, network routers, phone handsets, plus newer exploits for Windows 10 and data stolen from central banks. It said it was set to sell access to previously undisclosed vulnerabilities, known as zero-days, that could be used to attack Microsoft's latest software system, Windows 10. The post did not identify other products by name. It also threatened to dump data from banks using the SWIFT international money transfer network and from Russian, Chinese, Iranian or North Korean nuclear and missile programs, without providing further details.
Trolling or stupid? (Score:2)
Are they attempting to ensure that there's no safe harbor for them anywhere in the whole world? Seems like if one pisses off the USA, Russia, and China, that there's no country in the entire world that wouldn't give up these people to someone if their identities are uncovered.
This makes me wonder about the legitimacy of the claims, and if they're really from a group with this kind of power or if they're just someone trolling for teh lulz.
This makes me wonder about the legitimacy of the claims, and if they're really from a group with this kind of power or if they're just someone trolling for teh lulz.
I think this last week has proven that, yes, they do have access to these tools.
Either they aren't thinking this through or they are shills for some government to give them an excuse for another scorched earth policy.
Computers can be made secure most of the time with a little anti-stupidity. Firefox/netflix stops 99.999% of malware unless you whitelist some EvilWebsite. Don't open forwarded emails from your computer-challenged friends & family members.
send in some elite govt killers (Score:1)
End of Bitcoin (Score:2)
Actually, I wonder if Bitcoin will prove their undoing.
Contrary to popular belief, Bitcoin is not anonymous. It's pseudonymous. Every single bitcoin transaction is recorded in the shared ledger of which account it went from, and which account it went to - it's HEAVILY tied to an identity. The thing is anyone can set up a bitcoin wallet with an encryption key, so we don't know which real person each wallet is associated with.
Odd Behavior (Score:2)
Considering their last attempt to sell such data was somewhat lacking in buyers, I'm curious why they don't just ring up WikiLeaks, get a semi-decent payday and be done with it.
Unless, of course, it's the intel agencies themselves playing the part of TSB seeing who they can reel in on their fishing expedition.
