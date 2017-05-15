UK Tabloids Doxxed the 'Hero' Hacker Who Stopped a Global Cyberattack (theoutline.com) 60
The UK-based security researcher, who "accidentally" halted the spread of the ransomware Wanna Decryptor over the weekend, has been doxxed by UK tabloids. From a report: [...] Journalists have published his name against his will, bringing him unwanted attention and sending a signal to privacy-sensitive researchers that no good deed goes unpunished. The researcher, writing under the username MalwareTechBlog, published a blog post on his personal site with findings about the virus, explaining how it was stopped and what would have to be done to prevent it from coming back. News outlets, including the Daily Mail, The Guardian, and CNN called the anonymous researcher a hero. The researcher was initially responsive to press inquiries. He told reporters that he was 22, lived in the south of England with his parents, and worked for an L.A. security firm. However, he told The Guardian that he wanted to remain anonymous "because it just doesn't make sense to give out my personal information, obviously we're working against bad guys and they're not going to be happy about this." It took about a day for UK papers, including The Mail, The Sun, The Telegraph, and The Mirror, to suss out the researcher's name and publish photos of him, show up at his house, and track down his friends and associates for interviews. "It's caused a fair bit of stress," he told Forbes. "I don't want fame."
Are you dense? Legitimate news sources protected his name. It's the tabloids that went after him.
Liberals respect privacy, by the way. You're thinking of the far right that respects money over human rights.
... whoosh on me. But, liberals most certainly do NOT respect privacy. They would love nothing less than to post running lists of personal info for legal gun owners, advocates of traditional marriage, pro-lifers and creationists in teaching positions, engineering and/or with PhDs.
Like when Gawker had a Hulk Hogan sex tape, that kind of privacy?
Neither liberals nor conservatives give a shit about privacy. We've had unopposed Democrats in Congress, and currently have unopposed Republicans. No one passed any fucking privacy laws. No one is going to.
Of course if your point is that progressives and SJWs and Antifa are not liberal then you're correct. I would agree with that. Progressivism is antithetical to liberalism.
Re:F*ck the Pressitutes (Score:4, Insightful)
Stop equating media with news. News is a subset of the media, but then again so are the Simpsons.
Think this might go a bit beyond progressive/conservative ideology.
Might have more to do with Britain's complete and utter lack of respect of personal privacy. Sorry Brit's you let it happen after the IRA attacks, camera's everywhere, and now the idea of an expectation of privacy is a myth in your country.
Question (Score:2, Troll)
How many of those papers are owned by Rupert Murdoch?
The media really is terrible (Score:5, Insightful)
It isn't really "fake news" as Orange Jesus would say, just garbage news.
Local news reporting still tries to inform you about what's going on around your town/city.
Most news from the larger media companies and the networks, however - especially the regurgitated "breaking news" from 24/7 cable news networks - is just gossip. Long gone are the days of covering stories with journalistic integrity (see CNN and the 1991 Gulf War, compared to Wolf Blitzer's "The Situation Room", for comparison's sake.)
Transparancy (Score:5, Insightful)
Tackle the cause not the symptom.
While the latest anglo-american elections (Brexit, Trump) suggest that the extermination of humankind has some merit ("tackle the cause not the symptom"), I would personally prefer to address the symptom instead. Humans will probably always be gullible, but we could at least teach critical thinking in primary education and alleviate some of this (that would address the symptom, even though the fundamental problem -- flawed human psychology -- will probably persist for the f
Good work (Score:5, Insightful)
for all you know his mom has cancer and he's staying home to help with her medical care, you insensitive clod!
Irresponsible and possibly dangerous (Score:5, Insightful)
Bad press: Exposing an accidental good actor that specifically asked to remain anonymous so he could do his work.
This was like outing a police officer's name and address after he nails a low-level gang leader. It could get very messy for this 22 year old online. Hacked social media accounts, DDOSed any personally managed online resources (web servers, etc.). And that's if it's a low-level script kiddie type trying to make some cash - and not some more malevolent group.
Celebrity isn't what you want in that line of work...
Re:Irresponsible and possibly dangerous (Score:5, Insightful)
If he really wanted to remain anonymous then he should have kept his mouth shut instead of posting on a personal blog and then giving interviews to the media.
You can't really complain about people figuring out who you. If you want to stay anonymous, then stay anonymous!
He clearly wanted the attention, he just wants to control how much attention he gets which isn't up to him.
Online is the least of his troubles. He will have problems offline
You think malware groups are above harassment, robbery and/or thuggery? Hell, if the value is high enough, you can add attempted murder to the list. They are criminal organizations an
Pond scum (Score:3)
Security Researchers have had death threats and setups, like having hard drugs posted to their house shortly followed by a tip off to plod and all manner of other nasty things.
Sadly it's not just Murdoch's sewerage - the other papers are just as bad.
I'm suspicious (Score:2)
How long before we find out that this 'researcher' is a former member of the clan that unleashed this hot garbage to the world, but left over some petty dispute so invoked the back door already known to him.
I find it hard to believe that Symantec and especially Kaspersky didn't find this 'kill switch' before this guy (allegedly) did.
If he gets harassed or attacked (Score:3)
because of this against-his-will exposure, he should crowdsource funds to sue the tabloids.
Math? (Score:2)
Except for the fact that there is at least one new variant out which does not contain the same kill-switch.
he should sue them, assuming he lives... (Score:1)
Those tabloids put him in harms way in the middle of a global IT security crisis.
When (not if) people in hospitals die because of this computer hacking, they should sue those tabloids, for putting a target on his head, and on the head of anyone who wanted to help. Bet your arse that there are others who will "just duck" to not get doxxed by those sorts of papers.
I think anyone whose life he saved, should help crowdfund a lawsuit against the papers that did this.
What can you expect? (Score:3)
Wow, sucks to be him (Score:2)
Sounds like he didn't try too hard to hide his identity, depending on the newspapers' integrity to maintain privacy. Maybe instead he should have taken at least some of the steps Anonymous does to keep their identity secret.
It's inevitable that the perps will go after him. Hopefully it'll only be electronic, not physical. He may never be able to own a computer or a credit card again.
The sad thing is that this will serve, at least in part, to discourage other private white hats from publishing their works