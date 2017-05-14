PCs Connected To the Internet Will Get Infected With WanaDecrypt0r In Minutes (bleepingcomputer.com) 3
An anonymous reader writes: "The Wana Decrypt0r ransomware -- also known as WCry, WannaCry, WannaCrypt, and WanaCrypt0r -- infected a honeypot server made to look like a vulnerable Windows computer six times in the span of 90 minutes, according to an experiment carried out by a French security researcher that goes online by the name of Benkow," reports BleepingComputer. "During one of those infections, Wana Decrypt0r infected the honeypot in a mere three minutes after it was reset, showing the aggressive nature of the ransomware's scanning module, which helps it spread to new victims... Three minutes is about the same amount of time IoT malware will infect a vulnerable home router left connected to the Internet without patches."
The article also highlights the fact that the group behind this threat is possibly made of inexperienced coders, who just stumbled upon a way to weaponize an NSA exploit. Their three previous WanaDecrypt0r campaigns were mundane, and one researcher called their code "utter [expletive]." This is because WanaDecrypt0r is actually made of two main modules, the ransomware itself, and the SMB worm (based on the NSA exploit). While the SMB worm is top-shelf code, the ransomware itself is quite unsophisticated, making a lot of operational errors, including using only 3 Bitcoin wallets to handle payments, instead of one per infected user, as most top-shelf ransomware does. This makes it difficult to tell which victims paid and who didn't, as anyone could claim "x" transaction is theirs, even if they didn't pay.
