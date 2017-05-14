PCs Connected To the Internet Will Get Infected With WanaDecrypt0r In Minutes (bleepingcomputer.com) 36
An anonymous reader writes: "The Wana Decrypt0r ransomware -- also known as WCry, WannaCry, WannaCrypt, and WanaCrypt0r -- infected a honeypot server made to look like a vulnerable Windows computer six times in the span of 90 minutes, according to an experiment carried out by a French security researcher that goes online by the name of Benkow," reports BleepingComputer. "During one of those infections, Wana Decrypt0r infected the honeypot in a mere three minutes after it was reset, showing the aggressive nature of the ransomware's scanning module, which helps it spread to new victims... Three minutes is about the same amount of time IoT malware will infect a vulnerable home router left connected to the Internet without patches."
The article also highlights the fact that the group behind this threat is possibly made of inexperienced coders, who just stumbled upon a way to weaponize an NSA exploit. Their three previous WanaDecrypt0r campaigns were mundane, and one researcher called their code "utter [expletive]." This is because WanaDecrypt0r is actually made of two main modules, the ransomware itself, and the SMB worm (based on the NSA exploit). While the SMB worm is top-shelf code, the ransomware itself is quite unsophisticated, making a lot of operational errors, including using only 3 Bitcoin wallets to handle payments, instead of one per infected user, as most top-shelf ransomware does. This makes it difficult to tell which victims paid and who didn't, as anyone could claim "x" transaction is theirs, even if they didn't pay.
It's been a good practice to not expose SMB ports (445, 139 etc.) to the open Internet for two decades at least, IMHO. I remember than in 1996 (if I remember correctly) I accidentally exposed a NT3.51 machine and my ISP called to warn me.
You would probably have to directly plug your PC into your ISP's connection as opposed to using a router of which any decent model should block unsolicited incoming traffic by default.
Not only that. Since it's Windows 7 he would also need to either switch off the built-in firewall or allow "sharing of resources" across "public networks". The latter will issue a number of warning dialogs before exposing the SMB port.
You can get it either by a) exposing port 445 to the internet, or b) exposing port 445 to a computer on your local subnet that's infected.
If you have no other computers running windows on your local net, and if your network connection doesn't allow port 445 through, you should be safe.
Port 445 is SMB ("samba" over in linux world), which is used to mount remote disks and printers (and some other things). There's really no need for a user to expose this port to the internet unless you want to mount a disk remotely over the internet, which is not something a user would ordinarily need.
Since Windows Vista (may even XP with SP3?) Windows comes with a firewall automatically enabled.
The firewall has multiple profiles: Work, private and public. On "public" networks it is far more strict than on a "work" network. A work network is a network with a domain controller to which the PC is domain-joined. The private network is somewhere in between.
So if you have not explicitly commanded Windows to be "discoverable" across the Internet (a bad idea) you will not become infected.
> $38K that he'll never be able to touch because every intelligence and law enforcement agency is watching those wallets
Until the 38k goes out from Wallet A1 to Wallet B1. Meanwhile, Wallets B2....200 send 89.21% of that 38k to wallets A2....200. There's a possibility that will be pieced together, and now the initial criminal A has about 90% of what he extorted, and subsequent money laundering criminal B has accepted the risk for those more closely monitored bitcoins (presumably he believes he can fool
when you couldn't connect a new XP install to the internet to get updates unless you installed firewall and virus software before hand. It was pretty cool, tested it a few times on my then 1mbit ADSL line. Install XP, connect to internet and within minutes you'd get infected. I can't remember the name of the virus off hand.
Blaster?
SMB not allowed thru windows firewall by default
Most users behind NAT/SPI
All rational ISPs block SMB
SMB worms are quite useful for spreading laterally within local networks after some mental giant (e.g. C-level exec) in your organization clicks the wrong email.
Pretty much DOA elsewhere where your just whacking clueless outliers.
Pretty much this. The hysteria has been laughable. This hits the organisations with large intranets where some idiot gets infected, and functions as an initial infection source, while intranet that actually has SMB enabled to mount network disks and printers is an excellent vector. Home users overwhelmingly sitting behind their router NATs and firewalls have no exposed SMB port access for worm to propagate over.
Home users overwhelmingly sitting behind their router NATs and firewalls have no exposed SMB port access for worm to propagate over
... although
.. after we've all finally moved onto IPv6 networking, and all our home systems (not just well-run geek systems but also all Joe Public's PCs running Windows 17) are sitting on publically routable real addresses and *not* behind NATs, the situation won't be as comfortable any more.
http://www.networkworld.com/article/2228449/microsoft-subnet/ipv6-addressing--subnets--private-addresses.html [networkworld.com]:
So no NAT any more, and we have to hope that everybody's ISP-supplied "router" will contain an adequate firewall as a perimeter defence. People with home networks of Mom, Dad, Granny, Billy & Sue's PCs will be depending on their individual PCs' host firewalls having the SMB ports open in order to "share" their, er, "family vacation photos", or whatever the hell it is they share.
Exactly. Having a firewall component on the ISP router will take the place of the basic security that NAT provides (i.e. deny inbound sessions by default). Yes, Windows Firewall does have some protections. The problem with it is that if you open up file sharing internally between other home PCs and devices, it would also open it up to internet traffic.
>
... although .. after we've all finally moved onto IPv6 networking, and
> all our home systems (not just well-run geek systems but also all Joe Public's
> PCs running Windows 17) are sitting on publically routable real addresses and
> *not* behind NATs, the situation won't be as comfortable any more.
That effing stupid setup is the brainchild of some braindead internet hippies...
1) If your ISP goes down for maintenace or a "backhoe incident", two machines at home won't be able to communicate.
2) I
NAT was never actually meant to be a security feature - it was meant to overcome / limit the impact of address space exhaustion.
While there are many individuals and even organizations that rely on it as a "security feature" - it is not one. It is not a replacement for a packet filter.
Except now adays it will be easier to share via the cloud than learn about firewalls and computer addresses.
Especially with drop box, google, one drive, facebook (for photos) being established ways to share files with people.
IPv6 : *firewall* (Score:2)
... although
.. after we've all finally moved onto IPv6 networking, and all our home systems (not just well-run geek systems but also all Joe Public's PCs running Windows 17) are sitting on publically routable real addresses and *not* behind NATs, the situation won't be as comfortable any more.
For the record, the reason why PC are currently secure under IPv4 is because of the router functionnality inside the xDSL modem.
The modem runs some sort of firewall - i.e.: packets are inspected and filtered.
The fact that the addresses are masquaraded from/translated to non-routable local IP ranges is just icing on the cake.
The core of the cake is that the router *does filter*...
It would work just as well if publicly addressable addresses where used behind the router.
(NAT just makes the router function man
3 Bitcoin wallets to handle payments, instead of one per infected user, as most top-shelf ransomware does. This makes it difficult to tell which victims paid and who didn't, as anyone could claim "x" transaction is theirs, even if they didn't pay.
It's bad customer service. The finest, bestest, top-self ransomware have good customer service. After paying, rate them low because of it.
It's full of porn and adverts for premium rate phone lines?
Must've been Linus.