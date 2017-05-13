As World Reacts To WanaDecrypt0r, Microsoft Issues Patch For Old Windows Systems (bleepingcomputer.com)
An anonymous reader quotes the AP: Teams of technicians worked "round the clock" Saturday to restore hospital computer systems in Britain and check bank or transport services in other nations after a global cyberattack hit dozens of countries and crippled the U.K.'s health system. The worldwide attack was so unprecedented that Microsoft quickly changed its policy and announced that it will make security fixes available for free for older Windows systems, which are still used by millions of individuals and smaller businesses. [Windows XP, Windows 8, and Windows Server 2003]
An anonymous reader writes: The patches are available for download from here. Microsoft also advises companies and users to disable the Windows Server Message Block version 1 protocol, as it's an old and outdated protocol, already superseded by newer versions, such as SMBv2 and SMBv3... Microsoft had released a fix for that exploit a month before, in March, in security bulletin MS17-010 [which] included fixes for Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, and Windows Server 2016.
Below the fold are more stories about the WanaDecrypt0r ransomware.
- The Los Angeles Times says the attack "shows why Apple refused to hack terrorist's iPhone," and why Google, Apple, and Microsoft resist calls for backdoors. "Though the NSA hasn't confirmed it was hacked, the purported leak of its tools shows that even supposedly secret vulnerabilities can get into the wrong hands.... when flaws the agencies discover pose a threat to the nation's businesses and consumers, they should be forced to help secure systems."
- Science fiction writer Charlie Stross blogged a humorous take on the event, sharing a "Rejection Letter" from Reality Publishing Corporation that argues the plot of his newest thriller -- MS17-010 -- "does not hold up to scrutiny." (A government agency hoards known vulnerabilities about vital infrastructure, then suddenly loses control of them...)
- troublemaker_23 shares ITWire's call for a "public statement of contrition" from Microsoft, which reminds readers that "the ransomware and exploits are just the effects. The vulnerabilities in Windows are the cause."
- There's now a first-person account about the discovery of the kill switch, which insists that registering that domain "was not a whim. My job is to look for ways we can track and potentially stop botnets..."
- Slashdot reader Lauren Weinstein says some antivirus services (and firewalls incorporating their rules) are mistakenly blocking that site as a 'bad domain', which allows the malware to continue spreading. "Your systems MUST be able to access the domain above if this malware blocking trigger is to be effective, according to the current reports that I'm receiving!"
