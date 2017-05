'Accidental Hero' Finds Kill Switch To Stop Wana Decrypt0r Ransomware

"An 'accidental hero' has halted the global spread of the WannaCry ransomware that has wreaked havoc on organizations..." writes The Guardian. An anonymous reader quotes their report:They also tweeted a map from the New York Times showing that registering that domain provided more time for U.S. sites to patch their systems. Friday night they added "IP addresses from our [DNS] sinkhole have been sent to FBI and ShadowServer so affected organizations should get a notification soon. Patch ASAP ."