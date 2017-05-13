Google Found Over 1,000 Bugs In 47 Open Source Projects (helpnetsecurity.com) 7
Orome1 writes: In the last five months, Google's OSS-Fuzz program has unearthed over 1,000 bugs in 47 open source software projects... So far, OSS-Fuzz has found a total of 264 potential security vulnerabilities: 7 in Wireshark, 33 in LibreOffice, 8 in SQLite 3, 17 in FFmpeg -- and the list goes on...
Google launched the program in December and wants more open source projects to participate, so they're offering cash rewards for including "fuzz" targets for testing in their software. "Eligible projects will receive $1,000 for initial integration, and up to $20,000 for ideal integration" -- or twice that amount, if the proceeds are donated to a charity.
1) Create some horribly insecure OSS software
2) Set up charity, make self "director", limit payouts to cause to under 5%, set director fees to around 90%
3) Integrate Google fuzz, report self and payout to, er, "charity"
4) PROFIT!
Thank you, this shows again the advantage of open source free software. Now all communities can start fixing the bugs. There is no security by obscurity, or it's just a false misperception, possible like with proprietary software.
https://github.com/google/oss-fuzz/
>> Currently OSS-Fuzz supports C and C++ code (other languages supported by LLVM may work too).
>> We (did) fuzzing of Chrome components...now want to share the...service with the open source community.
I'm surprised they found so few in libreoffice compared to sqlite. Sqlite has the most extensive unit tests I've ever seen in my life. and LibreOffice is just so huge relative to it. I guess that goes to saying they're doing a pretty good job.