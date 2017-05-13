Microsoft Finally Bans SHA-1 Certificates In Its Browsers (zdnet.com) 10
An anonymous reader quotes ZDNet: With this week's monthly Patch Tuesday, Microsoft has also rolled out a new policy for Edge and Internet Explorer that prevents sites that use a SHA-1-signed HTTPS certificate from loading. The move brings Microsoft's browsers in line with Chrome, which dropped support for the SHA-1 cryptographic hash function in January's stable release of Chrome 56, and Firefox's February cut-off... Apple dropped support for SHA-1 in March with macOS Sierra 10.12.4 and iOS 10.3... Once Tuesday's updates are installed, Microsoft's browsers will no longer load sites with SHA-1 signed certificates and will display an error warning highlighting a security problem with the site's certificate.
well you know what they say (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:well you know what they say (Score:5, Insightful)
Better 5 months late and unannounced with no industry coordination or planning than never.
Anyone with a brain knew this was going to happen and already made the transition years ago. The procrastinating and/or ignorant people caught with their pants down would not have responded to any effort at coordination, and are not capable of planning.
Re: (Score:2)
Good luck with that. Some places would label you as a troublemaker for insulting their phb who paid millions for these web apps. I left my former employer over such things as they refused to update anything and didn't want to be fired when shit hit the fan
Re: (Score:1)
https://technet.microsoft.com/... [microsoft.com]
"This change will only impact SHA-1 certificates that chain to a root in the Microsoft Trusted Root Program where the end-entity certificate or the issuing intermediate uses SHA-1. Enterprise or self-signed SHA-1 certificates will not be impacted,"
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not sure why that's a problem. Self signed certs already give you a warning page, so no difference there. For Enterprise certs they've been warning us for quite a while to change out our CA root certs to stop using SHA-1 and start phasing out the old certs. However, if a business hasn't done that, they're not breaking things.
Not a problem with my formal employer (Score:1)
We still use IE 6 for such sites