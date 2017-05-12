Nuisance Call Firm Keurboom Hit With Record Fine (bbc.com) 29
An anonymous reader writes: A cold-calling firm has been fined a record $515,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) for making almost 100 million nuisance calls. Keurboom Communications called people, sometimes at night, to see if they were eligible for road-accident or PPI compensation, the ICO said. It breached privacy laws by calling people without their consent. The company has since gone into liquidation but the ICO said it was committed to recovering the fine. It said it had received more than 1,000 complaints about automated calls from the Bedfordshire-registered company. The ICO said Keurboom Communications called some people repeatedly and during unsocial hours. It also hid its identity so that people would find it harder to complain. "The unprecedented scale of its campaign and Keurboom's failure to co-operate with our investigation has resulted in the largest fine issued by the Information Commissioner for nuisance calls," said Steve Eckersley, head of enforcement at the ICO.
They will just abscond with their ill-gotten profits and form another company beyond the reach of the long arm of the law to continue raping and pillaging phone lines.
Yes, it's called "sue the hand" - transfer the assets (what was liquidated) to another legal container and leave behind a shell without any assets to accrue the hits from regulators, plantiffs, etc.
That's why we should nuke them from orbit, it's the only way to be sure.
$515,000 is not much for a large business (same as 5 telemarketing employees for a year approximately). Even if they do pay, it's unlikely to make a difference to their behavior.
where the hell is a telemarketing employee making $100K a year?
Telemarketers cost $103k each?!?
Even if you assume a burden of 100%, even $51.5k seems a bit high.
That is probably more like 10-15 employees employees with little more than a cubicle, computer, phone, and some basic benefits. $15 an hour ($30k per year). Maybe $35k-$45k per year.
Unforgeable Caller ID (Score:5)
I repeat my call for unforgeable Caller ID. If the Telco can't verify the actual caller phone number and identity, it should present "untrusted" or some words to that effect.
The argument 'this can't be done' doesn't sound credible to me, it implies the Phone Company doesn't know who to bill. Yes, this could be a significant change to Telco switches. But they've been facilitating these kinds of frauds for way too long.
This will not stop nuisance calls, but it will make it MUCH EASIER to block or ignore them.
Telecom companies are self-dealing here, wanting to sell SIP services badly and not wanting to deal with another layer of compliance to see if customers are actually passing numbers they control.
It has to be made some kind of law, which of course will piss off a number people, especially in industries tightly tied to call centers who want to pass numbers out to put up appearances of being the company in question when actually they're vendors, suppliers or contractors.
I don't understand why Apple
What would Apple/Google use for that privacy feature? We -know- Caller ID numbers are forged all the time. Is there some other signature that comes with the incoming call?
Hiya app does this. People can report a number as "bad" and it is blocked on all other users of that app. Works fantastic.
That is more of a license or a tax than a real fine. Particularly when those whom made out can easily fold the company and likely not pay anything. Now theoretically there might be a criminal charge and they could go up the ladder and seize assets of those behind the company- but given the size of the fine its not really going to make a difference. They could easily pay that fine and setup shop all over again because its cheaper to do this cold calling stuff than any other type of advertising. Ever try Goog
If their violations were so obvious, what case can be made for going after their clients? I mean, sue the people who hired them to make the solicitation calls.
The whole "but we didn't know" excuse shouldn't hold water for a vendor that had numerous public complaints and bad press about illegal business practices.
If people really want to stop this practice, then take away the profitability.
$515,000 dollars / 100,000,000 calls = 0.515 pennies per call. A dinky surcharge to continue operations, wouldn't you say?
Compare that with this. [go.com] $675,000 dollars divided by 30 songs = $22,500 per song.
Finally solid proof that businesses aren't people. If they were the fines would be the comparable.
Arrest people.