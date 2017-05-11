Keylogger Found in Audio Driver of HP Laptops, Says Report (bleepingcomputer.com) 46
An anonymous reader writes: The audio driver installed on some HP laptops includes a feature that could best be described as a keylogger, which records all the user's keystrokes and saves the information to a local file, accessible to anyone or any third-party software or malware that knows where to look. Swiss cyber-security firm modzero discovered the keylogger on April 28 and made its findings public today. According to researchers, the keylogger feature was discovered in the Conexant HD Audio Driver Package version 1.0.0.46 and earlier. This is an audio driver that is preinstalled on HP laptops. One of the files of this audio driver is MicTray64.exe (C:\windows\system32\mictray64.exe). This file is registered to start via a Scheduled Task every time the user logs into his computer. According to modzero researchers, the file "monitors all keystrokes made by the user to capture and react to functions such as microphone mute/unmute keys/hotkeys."
Never attribute to one that which can adequately be explained by the other.
Malice.
It had NO REASON WHATSOEVER to keep a logfile for the keystrokes. Listen to the keyboard for a hotkey or combo? Sure thing, that's what these programs HAVE to do. But a logfile? WHY? Was it gonna check if it MISSED SOMETHING two hours ago?
Perhaps used originally for debug, but not removed for release builds. Which would be stupidity.
Could well have been for debugging, and they forgot to take it out again.
The developer needed some debug info, and maybe even figured it would be helpful for remote debugging of problems, so they threw in a log file. Probably meant to disable it in the release build, or maybe they were just incompetent and didn't realize what a problem it was.
Oh but they do. (Score:2)
They call it "telemetry" these days, because it sounds better than "spying" and "data exfiltration (theft)".
Maybe we should be trying to find the EULA for the audio driver? I bet it says they can do whatever the fuck they want =)
But is "they" Conexant or HP or Microsoft or everyone?
I can't sort out how it would be an accident. Sometimes these things are due to debugging modes not being turned off on the production release, but what debugging mode in an audio driver would require logging keystrokes?
Well it does say that the driver is looking for things like mute/unmute and other hotkeys, so I guess if you are debugging those functions you may want to log the keystrokes you see.
but what debugging mode in an audio driver would require logging keystrokes?
One reason would be to replay a sequence of keystrokes to verify that a bug has been fixed.
My company has an internal app that logs input (keystrokes, mouse movements). If the program crashes, the keylog is emailed along with the stack trace to the responsible programming team. This has been a wonderful help for debugging and is WAY more useful than user descriptions of what they were doing. We can see what caused the fault, and after fixing the problem we can replay the input to verify that it is fixed. However, it only records input when this app has the focus, and users are informed that their input is being recorded.
I don't quite agree with that advice. Perhaps a better rule of thumb would be:
Be suspicious, but don't accuse without proof.
The problem is that if you never "attribute to malice" (i.e. be suspicious) then you will be taken advantage of. That's the reality of human culture: the dishonest ones (of which there are many) can pick out the naive ones as easy as they can sort their laundry. They've been practicing it their entire lives. They know within seconds of meeting a person whether or not they will likely m
My PC is safe it seems (Score:5, Funny)
ls: cannot access 'C:windowssystem32mictray64.exe': No such file or directory
woosh
ls -l C:\windows\system32\mictray64.exe
ls: C:windowssystem32mictray64.exe: No such file or directory
Funny how Unix, Linux and Mac users are alike these days. The only odd one is Windows.
You're doing it wrong, you need to quote the path there:
$ ls -l "C:\windows\system32\mictray64.exe"
ls: cannot access C:\windows\system32\mictray64.exe: No such file or directory
Not a problem! (Score:4, Insightful)
Anything capable of reading this is capable of installing its own key logger, so.... non-story.
Still, it shows the stupidity of some programmers. I get you need to debug things but have an on/off setting and disable it by default.
Anything capable of reading this is capable of installing its own key logger, so.... non-story.
No, that's not been true since Vista.
Anything wanting to start with Windows and log keystrokes will need to be installed with administrator level permissions, which means a UAC prompt to the user (screen goes dark, everything except the warning message vanishes, if configured the user's password is required).
By pre-installing it HP have provided a handy way for non-privileged malware to perform keylogger functions, without the need for a privilege escalation exploit.
Er... no.
C:\users\public\MicTray.log
Public has *read and write* permission for anybody in the CREATOR OWNER and INTERACTIVE groups. The latter includes any logged-in user account. So anyone can potentially read the keystrokes of the admin who sat on the machine before them ten years ago while setting up the machine, even if they don't have - and never have had - permission to even install software on a machine.
That's not "non-story".
Installing software that can read the keyboard even when not focused requi
Shadow Copies.
This also means that ALL malware has permission to access this file.
I have one of these laptops (HP 430 G3). (Score:3)
I'm at work right now typing on it. It doesn't have this executable, it doesn't have the Conextant audio driver either.
This does make me curious, though, since I recently tested some newer HP laptops/convertibles which had a noticeable cpu eating process called Flow which is also tied to the Conextant audio driver. [hp.com]
We gave them back so I can't check them but it's an interesting coincidence
It's best practice to wipe a machine as soon as it comes in and to only put back what's absolutely necessary. If the audio works with the windows driver, they wouldn't have put this HP junk back on.
Intent (Score:2)
-- James Comey
