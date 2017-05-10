Hackers Came, But the French Were Prepared (nytimes.com) 73
Adam Nossiter, David E. Sanger, and Nicole Perlroth, reporting for the New York Times: Everyone saw the hackers coming. The National Security Agency in Washington picked up the signs. So did Emmanuel Macron's bare-bones technology team. And mindful of what happened in the American presidential campaign, the team created dozens of false email accounts, complete with phony documents, to confuse the attackers (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). The Russians, for their part, were rushed and a bit sloppy, leaving a trail of evidence that was not enough to prove for certain they were working for the government of President Vladimir V. Putin but which strongly suggested they were part of his broader "information warfare" campaign. The story told by American officials, cyberexperts and Mr. Macron's own campaign aides of how a hacking attack intended to disrupt the most consequential election in France in decades ended up a dud was a useful reminder that as effective as cyberattacks can be in disabling Iranian nuclear plants, or Ukrainian power grids, they are no silver bullet. The kind of information warfare favored by Russia can be defeated by early warning and rapid exposure.
You have to be a real 'tard to deny the Russians (Score:1)
are a bunch of hacking thieves.
Re: (Score:1)
The "conspiracy theorist" label is usually applied to people who have no evidence for their beliefs.
In this case, the cyber defense arm of the US government warned the French of Russian attacks based on the information they had.
You are a moron who is slinging around insults without regard for the truth. Regardless of where you live, you are part of the reason your city, state, and country have problems.
Re: (Score:2)
Why should they be any different?
Tard or Traitor? Both. (Score:1)
Americans are stupid.. We can all agree on that. France is lucky that an average Frenchman is much smarter than at typical borderline retarded American. I know the truth hurts, and am sorry for any pain that obvious truth causes to abject morons.
Just look at all the comments below from people to stupid to see the obvious reality that they themselves are commenting on...
However, we can't discount the impact of traitors collaborating with Russia in their attack on our election. Donald Trump is stupid, but he
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, straight of the playbook of 20th century European fascists.
Re: (Score:1)
Fascists fire their FBI director when an FBI investigation closes in on their collaboration with Russia (a foreign adversary) on their hack of our presidential campaign. Would it offend you if I call Trump's collaboration with the crimes of foreign adversary's treason?
Only a fascist would fire the head of the FBI to protect himself from an ongoing investigation.
Only an idiot wouldn't be able to see that while picking out every 3rd word to take offense at my lack of political correctness.
Re: (Score:2)
Since America and France have never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, it is outrageous that they are interfering in ours.
Re: (Score:2)
You also have to be a "real 'tard" to deny that the French, Americans, Germans and Chinese are "a bunch of hacking thieves", because they all hack and they all use the information they can get their hands on to their own advantage.
Re:"Phony Documents" (Score:4, Insightful)
So you think that a court would consider documents of such dubious heritage at all?
The lengths the Trump army are going to try to deny that Russia wants to fuck with the Western Alliance is stunning. And for what? It's not like Congress is likely to impeach him and remove him any time soon, although if he keeps pulling stunts like Comey, he may hasten his own end.
At any rate, the French and US elections are not the only elections the Russians have been implicated in trying to bugger up, and do you blame them? NATO so thoroughly outstraps them militarily and economically (for chrissake, Italy has a larger GDP than Russia) that cyberwarfare is the one area where they have a relatively level playing field, so of course they're going to use it.
The big problem was the Macron dump seems to have been ludicrously rushed. You have alleged emails claiming plans for the Islamification of France. I mean, seriously, do you think the Macron campaign was actually making that kind of plan? Or maybe you do, the gullibility of the Alt-Right never ceases to astound me.
At any rate, Le Pen lost, and lost massively.
Re: (Score:3)
The problem with hacking is that a lot of companies have the "security has no ROI" attitude. Last year, when I interviewed at one place (and definitely didn't take the offer), the CxO gave me the song and dance about "only person that profits from a lock is the lock maker", and when I asked what they would do in case of a breach, the response was, "we will call Accenture and let their world class professionals fix it."
With an attitude like that, it is surprising breaches don't happen more often in the priv
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, I'm pretty sure you can.
Re: (Score:2)
Since Russia is run by a wannabe dictator, I am pretty sure they will continue to engage in blame-worthy behavior until he dies or gets replaced. And the next may be just as bad.
Russia tampers with our politics, and China goes for our technology and industry. With our technology being worth way more than our politicians, I'm worried that China is playing the smarter game.
But neither one of them is going to stop, and pretending otherwise is great way to surrender our self-determination to foreigners.
Re: (Score:3)
Oh look, more white supremacist alt-right troll ACs defending Russia.
Re: (Score:2)
I have my doubts that Trump won because there are enough alt-right white supremacists out there. He won in large part because Clinton sucked, and probably with some help from Comey's interference in the election, not to mention helpful Russian hacking of the DNC and feeding it to Assange.
But while the DNC hack and release is something of a work of art, the Macron dump has enough absurd documents to show that it was pretty damned inept, a last minute attempt to sway the French election.
Re: (Score:1)
...Russian hacking of the DNC and feeding it to Assange.
Admissible evidence?
.
.
.
.
Thought so....
Re: (Score:2)
This argument is getting old. Nobody changed their vote to Trump because TEH LIEBERALS were saying his EXISTING voters included white supremacists, except, maybe, other white supremacists. Why would you vote for someone who you weren't planning to vote for and hadn't supported until now because you've been told their supporters are horrible people? Especially when they are, actually, horrible people, people like Richard Spencer and David Duke?
Re: (Score:1)
No the argument is correct - your hyperbolic understanding (which is probably the only way you see it) is wrong.
White people without a racist bone in their body were being called racist if they even thought about voting for Trump BY the Hillary campaign.
That's not an endearing argument for those on the fence.
What was the point of the argument? Were TEH LIBERALS NOT going to vote for Trump because Hillary said they were TEH RACIST?! No, the argument was to try to pick up the white vote through intimidation
Re: (Score:2)
"White supremacist"? That's pretty funny considering the democrat party had nothing to offer this election cycle but old white people. But how is anything GP said relate to that accusation? You're just pigeonholing now. Besides, I seem to recall Obama mocking Romney over his concern of the Russians and all the democrats laughed and laughed, oh what a good chuckle they had over that. Turns out Romney had a point, but now the Dems have taken the ball and run right out of the stadium with it.
Find a new narrative. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That article just oozes propaganda: it's the Russians, again, and everything they got was fake anyway. Trust us! We are way too smart to get hacked!
The Russia has stated its interest in swinging French elections quite overtly and there is quite enough evidence to believe that Russian state is behind these activities (from signatures of the attacks to the metadata in the leaks). It's like you are trying to invoke Godwin's law during WWII [xkcd.com]. Besides, they didn't say they were too smart to get hacked, nor that they didn't get hacked. Just that they hacked and leaked made-up material.
Re: (Score:2)
What does it say that the IT team had enough resources to generate honeypots but couldn't actually... SECURE the emails and just assumed they were going to get hacked anyway?
I guess it shows competence. Lately the question is not “if you get hacked?”, but “what do you do when hacked?”. The risk of any compromising leak is that it could contain fabrications that seem kind of legit. This problem is exacerbated when the leak happens just days before the election, since that is enough time to find dirt and write sensational articles, but not enough time to verify the truthfulness.
The security team correctly identified the threats and used effective counterme
After two world wars... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Well jeeze! After Waterloo the French should be prepared...
Re: (Score:2)
And guess which OS a lot of European governments s (Score:2)
Re: And guess which OS a lot of European governmen (Score:2)
Nuclear meltdown != Incriminatory emails (Score:1)
What the US and Israel did in Iran was a crime and the targetted company was a German company. They infected German process control equipment which could have led to a nuclear leak if their code was not perfect.
What the Russians have done is hack and release emails. If you are not doing shady stuff you are not affected at all by the leak of your emails. Clinton was affected because she was a crook. Macron was not because he wasn't a crook.
Equating the above 2 is like equating "Someone who drives drunk wit
Re: (Score:2)
Clinton was affected because she was a crook
More like people believed that she was a crook and just putting out e-mail leaks triggered “if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear”. Can you remind me what was in the leaked e-mails, that showed Hillary was a crook?
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I hope at least Europeans wake up and realize that the greatest danger is not Russia, but our supposed allies over at the stupid side of the Atlantic.
We do believe that USA has become a less reliant ally, but Canada is still cool, so it's the mixed side of the Atlantic. As for the greatest danger, since the invasion of Georgia, former Soviet countries got the message pretty quickly and the invasion of Ukraine finally waked up the most naive. Besides Russia, the only other concerns we have here is potential implosion of USA and nuclear war with North Korea. Even ISIS is barely remembered.
Oh really. (Score:2)
Selective hacks require dumb populace to influence (Score:2)
less incompetent than Hillary's team (Score:2)
What this tell us is that Macron's cybersecurity team was less incompetent than Hillary's. Good for the French to have elected someone who understands technology a bit better than Hillary. Other than that, I don't see what relevance this has to the US election or Hillary's poor performance.
Preparation? For thought? (Score:3)
Funny... I read that it were Americans (Score:1)
Funny thing is, I read in the dutch press that the hackers and the dissemination of the texs were financed by far-right american groups...
Paai
This is Fake News (Score:1)
Most consequential election in France in decades? (Score:2)