FCC Should Prove DDoS Attacks Stopped Net Neutrality Comments
New submitter Michelle Davidson writes: After John Oliver urged viewers of HBO's Last Week Tonight to fight again for net neutrality and post comments in support of it, people hit a wall — the FCC's site essentially crashed. Originally, it was believed that the number of people trying to access the site caused the problem, but then the FCC released a statement saying "multiple" DDoS attacks -- occurring at the same time Oliver sent viewers to the site -- caused the site to crash: "These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC's comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host. These actors were not attempting to file comments themselves; rather they made it difficult for legitimate commenters to access and file with the FCC." The group Fight for the Future doesn't buy it, though, and wants proof. It says the FCC should release the logs: "The FCC should immediately release its logs to an independent security analyst or major news outlet to verify exactly what happened last night. The public deserves to know, and the FCC has a responsibility to maintain a functioning website and ensure that every member of the public who wants to submit a comment about net neutrality has the ability to do so. Anything less is a subversion of our democracy." No word yet from the FCC on whether it will release its logs, leading the interwebs to speculate about whether it was actually an attack to prevent commenting or if the FCC is ill-prepared to handle large amounts of traffic and blamed DDoS attacks to cover their inabilities. People are even questioning whether the FCC's tech team knows what a DDoS attack is.
Hyperbole
Anything less is a subversion of our democracy.
No, it's not. Democracy doesn't give a shit about comment forms on a website.
Which is more telling?
Which is more telling; lots of people trying to post comments for net neutrality or some organizations trying to block those people from posting those comments?
Which is more telling?
Ironic side note: If net neutrality were abolished, ISP's could legally throttle access to the FCC site, effectively blocking people from posting these comments.
No DOSS attacks needed to prevent people from speaking out against ISP's.
Stupid grandstanding
Doesn't help much and by the time there is proof one way or another it will all be over either way.
Frankly I'm convinced it is a DDoS for one reason. If it wasn''t, Pai might be stupid enough to claim it was, but there are people are him who would convince him that making the claim it was not a smart thing to do. Hell, rumor has it Verizon is running an electro astroturfing campaign. Creating bots that that create false accounts and submit antiNN comments. Maybe their bots ran wild and created the DDoS.
That's basically what a DDoS looks like
A lot of people trying to access a resource at the same time.
We know this phenomenon as "slashdotting". And funny enough, it hasn't really happened a lot in the more recent past, maybe the FCC should get up to speed. Even though unlikely, it might suddenly get hit by a lot of traffic because suddenly a lot of people might get interested in that "net neutrality" thing.