Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Security The Internet IT

Inside Germany's Plan To Kill Online Registrations (cnn.com) 1

Posted by msmash from the one-service-to-rule-them-all dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Germany's corporate giants are promising a brave new future in the form of a single account -- one that will let you do your online shopping, get a flight and rent a car, all with no more registrations or repetitive passwords. Deutsche Bank (DB), Germany's biggest bank, announced Monday it's teaming up with other big firms to create a new company that will create the service. Users would enter their ID details just once before they can make all their online purchases across multiple sites. The partners -- which include Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, insurer Allianz and publisher Axel Springer -- hope other firms will sign up to their vision. They're calling it a "pan-industry platform for online registration, e-identity and data services." The program could eventually be expanded to include government services. For example, drivers could apply for a new license through the system before their old one expires. The partners expect the program will be running in Germany by mid-2018, and they stressed it will be "secure" and comply with all European Union data protection rules.

Inside Germany's Plan To Kill Online Registrations More | Reply

Inside Germany's Plan To Kill Online Registrations

Comments Filter:
  • And the Great Eye of fire sees all. Come to think of it, this was discussed in the film "The Circle". Not a great film, but it puts these ideas into a realistically scary context. Does this idea of removing choice from whether or not we WANT to be registered concern anyone else?

Slashdot Top Deals

Computers are unreliable, but humans are even more unreliable. Any system which depends on human reliability is unreliable. -- Gilb

Close