Inside Germany's Plan To Kill Online Registrations (cnn.com) 26
An anonymous reader writes: Germany's corporate giants are promising a brave new future in the form of a single account -- one that will let you do your online shopping, get a flight and rent a car, all with no more registrations or repetitive passwords. Deutsche Bank (DB), Germany's biggest bank, announced Monday it's teaming up with other big firms to create a new company that will create the service. Users would enter their ID details just once before they can make all their online purchases across multiple sites. The partners -- which include Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler, insurer Allianz and publisher Axel Springer -- hope other firms will sign up to their vision. They're calling it a "pan-industry platform for online registration, e-identity and data services." The program could eventually be expanded to include government services. For example, drivers could apply for a new license through the system before their old one expires. The partners expect the program will be running in Germany by mid-2018, and they stressed it will be "secure" and comply with all European Union data protection rules.
And then once you have universal registration - you can be tracked all over the internet with ONE ID - including all your political commentary!
you can be tracked all over the internet with ONE ID - including all your political commentary!
Technically, this effort (like lots of other similar efforts in the past) aren't targetting forum, but mostly on-line shops, and e-government platforms.
- i.e.: things where you already need to identify with your real-world ID for obvious reasons. (e.g.: Because the goods need to be delivered to you in person).
They are all platform who already know you, and could (if they wanted to put the effort and collude together) trace you.
Germany has never had any problems with overbearing governance, so stop the fear mongering and show me your papers, please.
I'm announcing My new company SSOSSO (Score:2)
I'm announcing a company whose service will be to hold the passwords to all your different and incompatible "universal" password holders. It' will be called single-sign-on-single-sign-on or SSOSSO
https://xkcd.com/927/ [xkcd.com]
Who actually believes that any of these "one standard" things REDUCE the number of different accounts you have to have?
The good old 927. Anybody who've been in IT for a few years probably know that number by heart by now.
I'll shamefully admit that, although I had memorized the content of the comic, I did have to google the number.
I'll keep what tiny bit of privacy I have left
It's pretty obvious we have essentially no privacy now, and what little there is left will be gone soon.
So the answer to that problem, is spurious data. If no-one can be sure the data is really you, then you are back to having privacy...
So the solution is to program a bot to randomly browse the internet, sign up for accounts, and post things. You have no control or visibility into what the bot is doing, it just does things in the background.
I'll put it in a pile with all my other pan-industry platforms for online registration, e-identity and data services.
Obligatory XKCD link omitted because everybody's seen it. Really. Everyone on the internet. Don't bother.
Haven't we been down this road several times before?
Oh wait, they did. It didn't work out because it is not as great of an idea as it sounds at first.
You have one logon for ALL of your online accounts. That's great only one ID and password to remember to get access to everything you do online. Of course, that also means only one ID and password to hack for someone ELSE to get access to all of your online accounts. Then once they do, aside from the losses you might take from the hack, how do you get your account back?
That's not actually the biggest obstacle to this. The real problem is that too many websites think they're more important than that. In fact, many think they're so important that they have their OWN single sign on for other websites to use.
The end result is that there is never wide enough adoption of this for it to actually work out the way it's planned, and the average person never finds a "single sign on" that works for more than 1-2 sites out of the dozens upon dozens that they use.
Talk about too many eggs in one basket! This is hoarding everyone's most precious eggs into one giant egg silo!
Not to mention this is almost THE nightmare account in terms of online privacy: one account for everything, linked to your real name through government ID. It could only be worse if it were controlled by a corporation rather than a government...at least you should be able to vote to keep marketers out!
Let's help the hackers! All they need to do is hack a single account, and they get access to all of the linked accounts! Isn't technology great!
Any institution that participates in such idiocy would not get any of my business, that's for damn sure.
This isn't killing registration, it's REQUIRING one. A really horrible one.
It is like facebook, only forcing people to use it - FOR EVERYTHING.
It's not just the end of online anonymity, it's the total destruction of what remains of privacy.
Look, I do NOT want to use the same ID for my Medical history for ANYTHING. No one should be able to know what ointments I am getting or for what, just because I sent them an email.
People have a right to privacy, even if most morons ignore it.