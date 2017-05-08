Slashdot Asks: How Do You Handle Interruptions At Work? 16
This question was inspired by this anonymous submission: Analysis of programming sessions and surveys note that programmers take 10-15 minutes to resume editing code after being interrupted. Computer scientists and researchers from University of Zurich and ABB Inc. have designed the 'FlowLight' system which automatically determines a worker's interruptibility using a combination of keyboard/mouse usage, calendar information, and login state, and makes interruptibility visible to other employees using a red/yellow/green LED indicator placed near the desk... Knowledge workers in various locations found that interruptions were significantly reduced by 46%. [PDF]
NBC reports these researchers "also tested a more advanced version that uses biometric sensors to detect heart rate variability, pupil dilation, eye blinks or even brainwave activity," and of course one of the researchers tells the New Yorker that a commercial version "is 'in the works.'" But it'd be interesting to hear from Slashdot's readers about their own solutions -- and how interruptions affect their own productivity at work. So share your best answers in the comments. How do you feel about interrupt
The price of red LED's is about to skyrocket.
I understand this is for coders, and how someone might think that when they don't tap away angrily they are available for interruption, but it would be safer to assume that when tapping slows or stops, there's a reason for that. And that reason might not always be that they have nothing more to do. Researching stuff, reading stuff, and just thinking about stuff might not be done in parallel with mighty mouse movements and constant tapping, but they are equally important. So my opinion about this is that it's a result based on research that just wasted money. The simplest way is generally better: just ask, or even better just agree on a time to discuss issues, it's really not rocket science.
I understand this is for coders...
Not really. If it were for coders it would be discussing how to mask out irrelevant interrupts and install a suitable interrupt handler to deal with non-maskable interrupts.
I think that IT management could learn a lot from call center operators about how to maintain 100% efficiency from staff using active monitoring techniques. These can be combined with objective productivity measurements, like lines of code written or number of bugs fixed.
A suggestion I heard years ago was a hat. The problem is that when you slip into the zone you aren't thinking about light switches or putting on a hat.
I find wearing headphones (something kind of large that covers the ear, not earbuds or anything) scares off a lot of interruptions. If i'm doing something light I might even have music playing on them but most of them time they're just for show.
Looking at it from a manager's perspective:
Work in rooms, not an open-plan office. This way, if someone wants to interrupt you, they have to "pay" a higher price, like messaging you (you may not be available or the nature of the asynchronous conversation may not be convenient) or actually getting up and going to your room.
Cultivate a culture of empathy, wherein people learn to pick up signs that someone is busy working. Apply peer pressure when someone doesn't pick up the cues. Make it an "insult" to destro
It can be impossible from time to time. We got to a point where I had interruptions multiple times pr hour. So I never got any work done besides helping others.
So I:
1) Shut down Outlook
2) Shut down Lync
3) Put my iPhone in airplane mode
4) Set my desk phone status to being in a meeting for a few hours.
I check my mail 2-3 times a day and then shut it down again.
If somone complains about me not being available or that I haven't completed a task, I inform them that I have more tasks than time and I ask my boss t