An anonymous reader quotes BetaNews:HotHardware notes that WikiLeaks "also provided the full documentation for Fulcrum , which goes into much greater detail about how the man-in-the-middle operation is conducted" -- including this instruction in the guide's "Management" section. "If you are reading this then you have successfully delivered the Fulcrum packages and provided the binaries with code execution. Hoorah! At this stage, there is not much to do other than sit back and wait."