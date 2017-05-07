Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


HandBrake Urges Mac Users To Verify Recent Dowload, Says Mirror Server Was Compromised (handbrake.fr) 3

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
HandBrake team, writing on their forum: Anyone who has downloaded HandBrake on Mac between [02/May/2017 14:30 UTC] and [06/May/2017 11:00 UTC] needs to verify the SHA1 / 256 sum of the file before running it. Anyone who has installed HandBrake for Mac needs to verify their system is not infected with a Trojan. You have 50/50 chance if you've downloaded HandBrake during this period. If you see a process called "Activity_agent" in the OSX Activity Monitor application. You are infected. HandBrake is a popular, open-source video conversion tool. The team hasn't issued any advisory for Windows users.

  • Actibity_agent (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Do not confuse Activity_agent with "Activity Monitor", which is a perfectly legitimate process and part of the core Mac OS tools.
    The trojan was likely named thus in order to maximize the potential for confusion.

  • Dowload? Guys, if you aren't even going to spellcheck the headline...

