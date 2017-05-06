39 Years Ago The World's First Spam Was Sent (mercurynews.com) 40
An anonymous reader write: Wednesday was the 39th anniversary of the world's first spam, sent by Gary Thuerk, a marketer for Massachusetts' Digital Equipment Corporation in 1978 to over 300 users on Arpanet. It was written in all capital letters, and its body began with 273 more email addresses that wouldn't fit in the header. The DEC marketer "was reportedly trying to flag the attention of the burgeoning California tech community," reports the San Jose Mercury News. The message touted two demonstrations of the DECSYSTEM-20, a PDP-10 mainframe computer.
An official at the Defense Communication Agency immediately called it "a flagrant violation of the use of Arpanet as the network is to be used for official U.S. government business only," adding "Appropriate action is being taken to preclude its occurence again." But at the time a 24-year-old Richard Stallman -- then a graduate student at MIT -- claimed he wouldn't have reminded receiving the message...until someone forwarded him a copy. Stallman then responded "I eat my words... Nobody should be allowed to send a message with a header that long, no matter what it is about." The article reports that today the spam industry earns about $200 million each year, while $20 billion is spent trying to block spam. And the New York Times even has a quote from the DEC employee who sent that first spam. "People either say, 'Wow! You sent the first spam!' or they act like I gave them cooties."
[quote]Thuerk prefers to receive e-mail from people he has cleared first.[/quote]
Funny that.
[quote]Thuerk prefers to receive e-mail from people he has cleared first.[/quote]
Funny that.
LOL...even better that I screwed up quoting it.
It's technologically inept individuals like yourself that keep me at work and put a roof over my head.
That's why I give thanks to Microsoft for my daily bread and butter.
The last time one of MY emails ended up flagged as spam was because the spam filter of the receiving mail-server did a sender check with my mail server, but that sender check didn't conform to the SMTP specs, so it was refused as spam attempt by my mail server.
( On the plus side, the receiving mail server didn't just silently drop it or put it in a spam folder, but it refused delivery with a 5xx code, so that I could notify the recipient via other channels. )
The whole spam digest/folder/quarantine thing is one of my biggest peeves.
People seem to think that obvious spam should be rejected, questionable stuff should be put in a folder or a digest or otherwise hidden, and the obvious good stuff should go through.
That's treating the outright, no-doubt spam much better than the iffy stuff! Totally wrong. If you're not going to deliver to the user, then reject, so that the sender has some chance of even knowing there's a problem.
200M vs. 20B (Score:3)
One of the best definitions of "evil" is to accept a large damage to somebody else for a relatively small personal gain. Why are we tolerating these people on this planet again?
Your post advocates a
( ) technical ( ) legislative ( ) market-based (x) vigilante
approach to fighting spam. Your idea will not work. Here is why it won't work. (One or more of the following may apply to your particular idea, and it may have other flaws which used to vary from state to state before a bad federal law was passed.)
( ) Spammers can easily use it to harvest email addresses
( ) Mailing lists and other legitimate email uses would be affected
( ) No one will be able to find the guy or collect the mone
Spam is as old as me... (Score:2)
I was sooo naive and spammers were way ahead of me in the adequate understanding of the sad real nature of most of people: they are intrinsically idiots; idiots who feel safer among idiots and idiocy; idiots who prefer to complain about not understanding, being afraid, being fooled, etc. than making the slightest effort to actually understand.
N
BTW, what you mean with giving up? I haven't given up on anything! I have plainly accepted that some people (like you) are too stupid to understand anything no matter how hard I try to help them understand
AC wrote : .
After reading your homepage, I can see why you gave up.
CustomSolvers2 replied :
?! You mean my main webpage (customsolver.com), my secondary webpage (varocarbas.com) or the description in my profile here?
By your "homepage" I suppose he meant the thing reached by the link marked "homepage" in your comment's header.
Don't celebrate by sending spam! (Score:2)
Not sure what is supposed to be the point of this article. A celebration of human failure? A monument to how a small amount of greed can drive a YUGE scam-and-anti-scam industry? Okay, $200 million sounds like a lot of money to you or me, so maybe the greed seems justified, but that $20 billion on the other side is just plain insane.
Causes:
(1) SMTP ignores accounting
(2) "Live and let spam" is a bad business model
Solution:
Let's work together to break the spammers' business models. That means the email provid
A failure to foresee the future. (Score:2)
The way our email protocols were created show a total lack of consideration for this type of bad behavior. If it happened on Arpanet, it should have been fixed by the time it became Darpanet. This shows a real lack of foresight in the creation of SMTP (in 1982).
I went apesh*t the first time I received a spam (Score:2)
I sent the message to his network administrator and then even phoned the guy demanding to know what the heck he was doing polluting my in-box.
TIL. I thought the first was Canter and Siegel. (Score:2)
Turns out theirs was the first big Usenet spam, not the first ever.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
An open letter to NYTimea (Score:2)
Clearly you have no interest in people linking to your content.
This is demonstrated by your page source looking like diarrhea under high magnification.
Let me tell you about a href html page jump tags href="#blahblah". I think you will find them very useful, and they have widespread browser support due to their pre-Jurassic era creation date.
Regards,
ihateyouverymuch.
Dear Slashdot readers,
If you too want to experience the pain of finding TFA, please follow the link to James Come
Off by over 100 years (Score:1)
Maybe that's when the first e-mail spam was sent, but according to this link, the first record of spam [computerhistory.org] being sent was back in 1864, via telegraph.