Encrypted WhatsApp Message Recovered From Westminster Terrorist's Phone (indiatimes.com) 29
Bruce66423 brings word that a terrorist's WhatsApp message has been decrypted "using techniques that 'cannot be disclosed for security reasons', though 'sources said they now have the technical expertise to repeat the process in future.'" The Economic Times reports: U.K. security services have managed to decode the last message sent out by Khalid Masood before he rammed his high-speed car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and stabbed to death a police officer at the gates of Parliament on March 22. The access to Masood's message was achieved by what has been described by security sources as a use of "human and technical intelligence"...
The issue of WhatsApp's encrypted service, which is closed to anyone besides the sender and recipient, had come under criticism soon after the attack. "It's completely unacceptable. There should be no place for terrorists to hide. We need to make sure that organisations like WhatsApp, and there are plenty of others like that, don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with each other," U.K. home secretary Amber Rudd had said.
Security sources say the message showed the victim's motive was military action in Muslim countries, while the article adds that though ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, "no evidence has emerged to back this up."
Bullshit. (Score:3)
The claim is dubious. Why would they inform all the Terrorists that they can decrypt WhatsApp with ease? They wouldn't. The reason for the "disclosure" is to influence Terrorists to use some other - perhaps less secure - means of communication because they CAN NOT decrypt WhatsApp.
It's possible that they didn't actually decrypt anything and, instead, managed to get into the phone. If the terrorist didn't secure his phone, then whatsapp could easily be opened and messages read. They had access to his phone, that was stated in the article.
That. Or simply retrieved the content from some temporary file/cache/whatever Whatsapp uses. Another possibility is that they simply got the content from whoever the message was sent to - which would explain the "human intelligence" (aka interrogating someone) part.
WTF Open Whisper?
"Using a chat program to hide " doesn't even make logical sense.
It does if the chat program using public key encryption [wikipedia.org] between the users. In that case even the mediating servers don't have access to message contents.
The scheme is flawless -- but then it almost always is unless it's devised by a total ignoramus. What they get you on is implementation.
This isn't a fucking TV drama, it is more important to get the psychological leverage over the terrorist groups who are reminded they can't use tech to hide. It is also more important to remind the public that terrorists can't do that.
no it isn't. If anything the past experience with government agencies is that they'll exploit the heck out of security holes they can find and use that to get whomever they want to get. Heck that was the whole point of Snowden. There's no incentive or historical trend of governmental agencies effectively shouting out that they've found a way to see through the door. Instead they keep looking through the door gathering and using intelligence until someone notices.
at best this suggests that "Oh we're so stron
Re: (Score:3)
It's ironic that, if this kind of encryption existed during the US revolutionary war, the King of England would have outlawed it, and therefore the Founding Fathers would have included it as a right in the First Amendment. Government is the problem in the long run, the bigger picture, regardless of any short-term benefits.
Indeed, every time some politician in the West decries encryption for some teeny-tiny, transitory problem like terrorism, billions around the world's hearts sink a little more into despair as their governments break encryption using the same techniques precisely to catch political opposition.
Says the oppressed in China, Russia, Turkey, "Well, our nightmare continues but damn, we are glad you wern't hampered too much gleaning a useless iota of information on that guy who is one trillionth the plague on your
While your reasoning as it applies to terrorists is impeccable, there are other applications for an exploit that a state might want to keep secret. And then people at a political level aren't always that sophisticated; they may know spy dramas better than game theory.
They want you to think that they think they can trick you to using what's app by saying they can decrypt it when they can so that you will think they are saying they can decrypt it so you will think they can't because they are saying they can.. And yes that also makes no sense, just like your post.
I am personally insulted by the ineptitude of this troll. Please try again. This time with feeling.
It is completely unacceptable that history majors like Amber Rudd, who evidently has not the slightest understanding of technology, end up in positions like Home Secretary. or "Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change". Rudd seems to be an object less
If there's no place for terrorists to hide then there's no place for *anyone* to hide, and that is unacceptable considering how valuable it is to hide from oppression or the abusers of the system used to ensure there are no hiding spots, those who operate the system are disproportionately advantaged and with access comes the capability of concealing themselves, censoring, framing content and concealing context, etc.
This idea is ridiculous and imbalanced off the bat.
