IT Leaders Will Struggle To Meet Future Demands, Study Says

When it comes to meeting future demands, IT leaders in the UK are lagging behind those in Germany and the US. From a report: This is according to a new report by Brocade, entitled Global Digital Transformation Skills Study. The report is based on a survey of 630 IT leaders in the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore. It says that organizations are "at a tipping point" -- a point in time when technology demands are just about to outstrip the skills supply. Consequently, those that train their staff now and prepare for the future in that respect are the ones that are setting themselves up for a successful future. Almost three quarters (74 percent) of IT leaders in the UK see IT departments as either "very important" or "critical" to both innovation and the growth of their business. But the same woes reman, as almost two thirds (63 percent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.

  • fucking glorious (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    i'm gonna get paid!!!!!!

  • You're outsourcing the jobs! Then you complain! (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday April 28, 2017 @04:49PM (#54321841)

    You outsource the jobs, then complain you can't find qualified workers? Bullshit.

    You're not paying them enough.

  • The right people (Score:4, Insightful)

    by cmdr_klarg ( 629569 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @04:49PM (#54321843)

    two thirds (63 percent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.

    Translation: Idiots who will work tons of extra hours for peanuts.

  • And I predict the solution will be... (Score:3)

    by jez9999 ( 618189 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @04:50PM (#54321847) Homepage Journal

    Import India. Don't train up the natives in the UK, why would you do that? California is so great now that it's Indian, so let's do it in the UK too!

  • Visa? (Score:2)

    by hackel ( 10452 )

    So does that mean I'll finally be able to get a bloody work visa soon? Not that I'm sure I'd even want one after Brexit... I certainly wouldn't blame IT people for abandoning that sinking ship!

  • Half way there (Score:4, Informative)

    by xfizik ( 3491039 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @05:02PM (#54321945)
    They have the word "demand" in the article so they are half way there - now let them figure out the "supply" part of the equation. Pay more and there will be no problem with the supply of skilled people [skilled as in properly trained, motivated, primarily local workforce, not as in "outsourced to India"].
    • Salaries seem to have been stagnant for the last 10 years..... they need to put their money where there mouth is.

  • >poo in loo
    >can't figure out why workers are consistently underqualified

  • Is there anywhere on Earth (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday April 28, 2017 @05:05PM (#54321971)
    Where demand for skills doesn't outstrip supply? Also, why do I make such crap wages with so little training opportunities that aren't paid for out of my pocket if supply is such an issue. It's almost as if somebody with a vested interest in having a bigger labor pool is pushing some kind of narrative. But they wouldn't do that, would they?
  • I read a study after the dot com bust that the IT industry will have a shortage of skilled workers as baby boomers retire and foreign workers go home by 2030. That's when I decided to go back to school to learn computer programming and got into IT support. I'm looking forward to making money in the next 30 years.

  • It's hard to find people willing to work for 60+ hours a week for 60K in the bay area.

  • Skills needed (Score:3)

    by Archfeld ( 6757 ) <treboreel@live.com> on Friday April 28, 2017 @05:11PM (#54322009) Journal

    4 year college degree, and 5 years experience in a technology that has only existed for 14 months and cannot be taught in a classroom outside of business anyways. The requirements are way past ridiculous and border on the insane. To top it all off the person doing the hiring hasn't a clue about the actual technical requirements needed to perform the job. They want their cake and want it for free, they want to tell you what to do, how to do it and pay you next to nothing all the while not having a clue what they REALLY want, how to do it, or the resources needed to do it with. Just another day in the life of an IT professional...

    • And they want you to do it in a wide-open bullpen office with no walls, listening to your coworkers shout on the phone, burp and talk about their dogs right next to you.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Archfeld ( 6757 )

        LOL you sound like you work at the same place I do. Most currently the excuse for the open office layout I work in is security. The idea is no one will do anything risky if someone is always looking at you. Luckily the environment needed for the equipment is not conducive to human habitation so I spend most of my time in a microfiber pullover under the tiles in the lab rather than at my desk, only the parts ordering and weekly reporting draws me to my workstation.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      5 years experience in a technology that has only existed for 14 months and cannot be taught in a classroom outside of business anyways. The requirements are way past ridiculous and border on the insane.

      There's a "shortage" of good liars. I know a guy who was a fantastic BS-er that way. He had a network of fake references, for example. "Sure, he was doing Java for us in 1989. We used the first beta out. And he used Silverlight when it was still Bronzelight."

      I felt too slimy to copy his techniques, but in a c

  • For me I suppose it's okay because I'm old school and have proven I can continually expand my skill sets. For whatever reason, many people in IT seem to stop learning after their certification/university degree courses. Not all of course, but many I've encountered. Perhaps this is in part because of false starts. The people who started (and in many, many cases ended) their careers with MS Visual Basic and database template gui's like crystal reports. In my opinion, any IT person who doesn't know how to get
    • There are different people who think different ways. Some people struggle to learn one thing. Does that mean they should be out of a job? I learn things on the fly like you, but I'm not prepared to punish someone for not being able to adapt.
  • Pay and treat people very well in the profession now, and in 5 years or so you will see more people coming into the profession. That's usually the sane way to do it.

  • What's the most time efficient pathway into work for someone not interested in programming? Something that actually works even if it's a crap job.

    A testing qualification of some sort?
    Cisco style sysadmin style small modules that will get you *something*.
    Or just a MCSE?

    ^ and combine all this with the usual self study.

