IT Leaders Will Struggle To Meet Future Demands, Study Says (betanews.com) 34
When it comes to meeting future demands, IT leaders in the UK are lagging behind those in Germany and the US. From a report: This is according to a new report by Brocade, entitled Global Digital Transformation Skills Study. The report is based on a survey of 630 IT leaders in the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore. It says that organizations are "at a tipping point" -- a point in time when technology demands are just about to outstrip the skills supply. Consequently, those that train their staff now and prepare for the future in that respect are the ones that are setting themselves up for a successful future. Almost three quarters (74 percent) of IT leaders in the UK see IT departments as either "very important" or "critical" to both innovation and the growth of their business. But the same woes reman, as almost two thirds (63 percent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.
fucking glorious (Score:1)
i'm gonna get paid!!!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You're outsourcing the jobs! Then you complain! (Score:4, Insightful)
You outsource the jobs, then complain you can't find qualified workers? Bullshit.
You're not paying them enough.
The right people (Score:4, Insightful)
two thirds (63 percent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.
Translation: Idiots who will work tons of extra hours for peanuts.
And I predict the solution will be... (Score:3)
Import India. Don't train up the natives in the UK, why would you do that? California is so great now that it's Indian, so let's do it in the UK too!
Visa? (Score:2)
So does that mean I'll finally be able to get a bloody work visa soon? Not that I'm sure I'd even want one after Brexit... I certainly wouldn't blame IT people for abandoning that sinking ship!
Half way there (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
can they really not afford GOOD outsourced work? (Score:1)
>poo in loo
>can't figure out why workers are consistently underqualified
Is there anywhere on Earth (Score:5, Insightful)
Knew this since the dot com bust... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
bahaha. learned to code in school.
Maintaining a 4.0GPA while taking two classes per semester, working 60+ hours as a lead video game tester and teaching Sunday school.
you are a special kind of stupid arent you?
At least I know how to capitalize my sentences.
outstrip the skills supply = need more H1B's (Score:2)
It's hard to find people willing to work for 60+ hours a week for 60K in the bay area.
Skills needed (Score:3)
4 year college degree, and 5 years experience in a technology that has only existed for 14 months and cannot be taught in a classroom outside of business anyways. The requirements are way past ridiculous and border on the insane. To top it all off the person doing the hiring hasn't a clue about the actual technical requirements needed to perform the job. They want their cake and want it for free, they want to tell you what to do, how to do it and pay you next to nothing all the while not having a clue what they REALLY want, how to do it, or the resources needed to do it with. Just another day in the life of an IT professional...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
LOL you sound like you work at the same place I do. Most currently the excuse for the open office layout I work in is security. The idea is no one will do anything risky if someone is always looking at you. Luckily the environment needed for the equipment is not conducive to human habitation so I spend most of my time in a microfiber pullover under the tiles in the lab rather than at my desk, only the parts ordering and weekly reporting draws me to my workstation.
Re: (Score:1)
There's a "shortage" of good liars. I know a guy who was a fantastic BS-er that way. He had a network of fake references, for example. "Sure, he was doing Java for us in 1989. We used the first beta out. And he used Silverlight when it was still Bronzelight."
I felt too slimy to copy his techniques, but in a c
Not sure if it's good or bad.. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Compensation (Score:2)
How do we get into this? (Score:1)
What's the most time efficient pathway into work for someone not interested in programming? Something that actually works even if it's a crap job.
A testing qualification of some sort?
Cisco style sysadmin style small modules that will get you *something*.
Or just a MCSE?
^ and combine all this with the usual self study.