IT Leaders Will Struggle To Meet Future Demands, Study Says (betanews.com) 20
When it comes to meeting future demands, IT leaders in the UK are lagging behind those in Germany and the US. From a report: This is according to a new report by Brocade, entitled Global Digital Transformation Skills Study. The report is based on a survey of 630 IT leaders in the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore. It says that organizations are "at a tipping point" -- a point in time when technology demands are just about to outstrip the skills supply. Consequently, those that train their staff now and prepare for the future in that respect are the ones that are setting themselves up for a successful future. Almost three quarters (74 percent) of IT leaders in the UK see IT departments as either "very important" or "critical" to both innovation and the growth of their business. But the same woes reman, as almost two thirds (63 percent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.
fucking glorious (Score:1)
i'm gonna get paid!!!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
You're outsourcing the jobs! Then you complain! (Score:3, Insightful)
You outsource the jobs, then complain you can't find qualified workers? Bullshit.
You're not paying them enough.
The right people (Score:3)
two thirds (63 percent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.
Translation: Idiots who will work tons of extra hours for peanuts.
And I predict the solution will be... (Score:3)
Import India. Don't train up the natives in the UK, why would you do that? California is so great now that it's Indian, so let's do it in the UK too!
Visa? (Score:2)
So does that mean I'll finally be able to get a bloody work visa soon? Not that I'm sure I'd even want one after Brexit... I certainly wouldn't blame IT people for abandoning that sinking ship!
Half way there (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
can they really not afford GOOD outsourced work? (Score:1)
>poo in loo
>can't figure out why workers are consistently underqualified
Is there anywhere on Earth (Score:3)
Knew this since the dot com bust... (Score:2)
outstrip the skills supply = need more H1B's (Score:2)
It's hard to find people willing to work for 60+ hours a week for 60K in the bay area.
Skills needed (Score:3)
4 year college degree, and 5 years experience in a technology that has only existed for 14 months and cannot be taught in a classroom outside of business anyways. The requirements are way past ridiculous and border on the insane. To top it all off the person doing the hiring hasn't a clue about the actual technical requirements needed to perform the job. They want their cake and want it for free, they want to tell you what to do, how to do it and pay you next to nothing all the while not having a clue what they REALLY want, how to do it, or the resources needed to do it with. Just another day in the life of an IT professional...
Re: (Score:2)