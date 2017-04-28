IT Leaders Will Struggle To Meet Future Demands, Study Says (betanews.com) 112
When it comes to meeting future demands, IT leaders in the UK are lagging behind those in Germany and the US. From a report: This is according to a new report by Brocade, entitled Global Digital Transformation Skills Study. The report is based on a survey of 630 IT leaders in the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia and Singapore. It says that organizations are "at a tipping point" -- a point in time when technology demands are just about to outstrip the skills supply. Consequently, those that train their staff now and prepare for the future in that respect are the ones that are setting themselves up for a successful future. Almost three quarters (74 percent) of IT leaders in the UK see IT departments as either "very important" or "critical" to both innovation and the growth of their business. But the same woes reman, as almost two thirds (63 percent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.
fucking glorious (Score:1)
i'm gonna get paid!!!!!!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
You're outsourcing the jobs! Then you complain! (Score:4, Insightful)
You outsource the jobs, then complain you can't find qualified workers? Bullshit.
You're not paying them enough.
Re: (Score:2)
I've noticed in the UK that a lot of jobs are just six month contacts. No stability, no benefits and pay barely above salary level. I guess maybe they were getting EU people to fill those roles, at least before Brexit started.
That said there is a genuine shortage of skills in my field. Diving natives away from the UK certainly won't help.
Re: (Score:2)
There's indeed a possibility that a lot of Europeans were filling those jobs and went away because of Brexit. Friends of mine relocated away from the UK weeks after the Brexit vote, as they were made to feel very unwelcome all of a sudden (Spanish husband, Polish wife, in the UK for 10 years). The short-term, no-benefits jobs may also be because quite a few of the banks and financial places are now executing their contingency planning. My local financial regulator has been swamped since July 2016, even tho
Re: (Score:2)
"cost of living increase"
The govt have neglected housing for 3 decades, it's a roundabout cause of brexit - cost of living is too much because of stagnant wages, soaring houses prices and rents, both affected by immigration. Funny thing is the middle classes flat out refuse to accept that more people going after jobs = lower wage or that more people trying to rent or buy = higher housing costs, it's a very weird denial of the most fundamental aspect of capitalism which is 'supply and demand'. But hey, easie
Re: (Score:2)
"cost of living increase"
The govt have neglected housing for 3 decades, it's a roundabout cause of brexit - cost of living is too much because of stagnant wages, soaring houses prices and rents, both affected by immigration. Funny thing is the middle classes flat out refuse to accept that more people going after jobs = lower wage or that more people trying to rent or buy = higher housing costs, it's a very weird denial of the most fundamental aspect of capitalism which is 'supply and demand'. But hey, easier to just chant 'racism'.
Not denying that it is a factor, but I don't really expect the wages to go up or the cost of housing to go down post-Brexit... or at least not in any significant way. I do expect a drop in high-paying jobs in financial services companies, banking and fintech, which will reduce the amount of money circulating in the local economy. Being just back from a short business trip in Blighty, I don't think the shop keepers need another reduction in business. Talking of supply and demand, Blighty doesn't produce half
Re: (Score:2)
Blighty doesn't produce half the food it produces.
I meant food it consumes
Re: (Score:2)
They're vital for the pearl and sponge industries.
Re: You're outsourcing the jobs! Then you complain (Score:1)
The used a term that is foreign to me. "Companies that train"? Companies don't train people in the USA. Companies use up people and burn them out, then replace them with foreign labor.
Re: (Score:3)
It is actually a lot more long-term. As IT people have been treated badly pay- and career-wise (and in other ways) for a while now, many people that would have been good at it decided to enroll in other subjects at university or learn another trade-skill. The skill-gap is real, but those that complain now are the morons that caused it by focusing on short-term goals instead of on long-term survival.
The right people (Score:4, Insightful)
two thirds (63 percent) think they'll struggle to find the right people in the next year.
Translation: Idiots who will work tons of extra hours for peanuts.
And I predict the solution will be... (Score:3)
Import India. Don't train up the natives in the UK, why would you do that? California is so great now that it's Indian, so let's do it in the UK too!
Re: (Score:1)
OK Californians get to complain about Indians coming to California but Mexicans dont get to complain about Anglos coming to California?
And UK? Cmon British came to India as traders and stayed for 400 years. The English have noone to blame but themselves. if they hadnt come to India, Indians wouldnt be speaking English and taking IT jobs
Visa? (Score:2)
So does that mean I'll finally be able to get a bloody work visa soon? Not that I'm sure I'd even want one after Brexit... I certainly wouldn't blame IT people for abandoning that sinking ship!
Half way there (Score:5, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Half way there (Score:4, Interesting)
They can't - there's a housing shortage. Giving one group of workers prices the others out of being able to afford a home. Housing quality in many areas is rather grim. There''s not enough space in front of each house for more than one car, roads aren't wide enough for cars to park on either side and have more than a single truck or ambulance get through. Driveways are "shared" between homes so that different garages actually open onto the same driveway. Some homes are only sold as leaseholds (you own the house but lease the land for 99 years, and pay rent each year) rather than freeholds (own both house and land).
In the USA or Canada, the federal government owns all non-developed land, and so they can sell it off as and when needed. In the UK, all the undeveloped land is either owned by private estates or farmers. We have to take land used for food production out of operation in order to build more homes. UK already imports 45% of food. Married couples are being forced to house share with a room each because of the shortage in the South East. There's now the problem of beds-in-sheds-to-rent in back gardens and communal rooms in London.
https://www.vice.com/en_uk/art... [vice.com]
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/fin... [telegraph.co.uk]
Re: (Score:2)
They can't - there's a housing shortage.
I'll call BS to the general idea. Sure there may be a housing shortage in Silicon Valley, but there are a LOT of other areas where there are plenty of houses for reasonable rates with decent sized yards
... and in reasonable sized cities.
Give up the idea that you have to live in SV, SF, NY, or any number of other expensive west/east coast cities and you'll find there are plenty of nice houses for the "geeks". Also tell your company to let you work remotely or set up a remote office in a cheaper place.
Re: (Score:2)
This. I see loads of jobs in London, Oxford, Reading and other big cities that pay about the same as I get now, but housing costs are 3-4x as much.
Either we need a massive housing crash, prices down at least 50%, or we need Â£100k entry level developer salaries.
Until recently they were able to find EU migrants willing to put up with living in a shed, but with Brexit that supply is drying up.
Re: (Score:2)
This. I see loads of jobs in London, Oxford, Reading and other big cities that pay about the same as I get now, but housing costs are 3-4x as much.
This. The rent for a small flat close to our London office costs 7 times the monthly payment on my current property. Staying in a hotel 500 meters from the office and eating lunch/dinner in restaurants is cheaper than renting a flat in the 5 kilometers zone around the office. That's more or less what I did the last time my then-employer reassigned me for 3 months in Guildford, 15 years ago. The real estate market in the UK is seriously screwed and has been for some time.
Re: (Score:1)
The U.S. Government does NOT own all of the non-developed land. It owns a great deal of it in some states - e.g., Alaska, where it was U.S. taxpayers who PAID to buy the entire state from Russia. But there are lots of places where there is land that is privately owned but just not developed yet. Eventually there are pressures to develop it, and then you see the trees cut down, or the sand dunes razed, etc., with the new developments often named after the thing that was destroyed to make room for them.
can they really not afford GOOD outsourced work? (Score:1)
>poo in loo
>can't figure out why workers are consistently underqualified
Is there anywhere on Earth (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Walter Lippmann sure pushed the narrative that the "bewildered herd" (consumers) should be governed by a "specialized class" (capitalists). And this has largely achieved by driving up consumption of the bewildered herd (debt) and by the specialized class putting the global labor markets in competition with each other.
Smash your television.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Plumbing, too. That's actually a pretty decent career, if you can stomach it. Can't be outsourced, market is easily predictable by a guy with a spreadsheet, people are grateful for your service, etc.
Captcha: health, lol. Yeah, wash your hands after work.
Re: (Score:2)
An unsustainable situation. One or more of the following will occur:
* Consumers will learn to live without it.
* Sellers will increase because people will be attracted into doing it.
* The price will shift until demand and supply balance.
Re: (Score:1)
Knew this since the dot com bust... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3)
bahaha. learned to code in school.
Maintaining a 4.0GPA while taking two classes per semester, working 60+ hours as a lead video game tester and teaching Sunday school.
you are a special kind of stupid arent you?
At least I know how to capitalize my sentences.
Re: (Score:2)
My ebooks are available at Amazon [amzn.to] and Smashwords [smashwords.com]. You can also visit me at my author website [cdreimer.com], personal blog [kickingthebitbucket.com], YouTube [youtube.com] and Twitter [twitter.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Working 60+ hours is burnout material.
My IT Support contracts for the last 10+ years have prohibited me from working more than 40 hours per week. When I'm not working the full-time that pays the bills, I'm working 20 to 40 hours for my own company.
Re: (Score:2)
You're so full of shit marine biologists think you're a constipated whale.
Fuck off with your bullshit.
What part of my comment is bullshit?
*crickets*
That's what I thought.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You say the stupidest things about yourself.
That's because I'm having fun.
Don't act surprised when people mock you for the fantastic amounts of bullshit you write.
The funny thing is that people pay me to read my bullshit. You should be grateful that you're reading for free.
;)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
i'm the asshat with the 3k bottle of wine by the way.
Not only do you piss away your money, you also piss away your time. You don't know what to do with either.
Re: (Score:2)
It took me about 20 seconds to read that post that was too long for you.
I can read 100+ pages per hour, depending on the complexity of material. I'm not going to read 20 seconds of drivel meant to insult my intelligence because some asshat gets off insulting people on the Internet because they have nothing better to do with their life.
outstrip the skills supply = need more H1B's (Score:2)
It's hard to find people willing to work for 60+ hours a week for 60K in the bay area.
Re: (Score:2)
Or maybe Bayswater?
Skills needed (Score:5, Informative)
4 year college degree, and 5 years experience in a technology that has only existed for 14 months and cannot be taught in a classroom outside of business anyways. The requirements are way past ridiculous and border on the insane. To top it all off the person doing the hiring hasn't a clue about the actual technical requirements needed to perform the job. They want their cake and want it for free, they want to tell you what to do, how to do it and pay you next to nothing all the while not having a clue what they REALLY want, how to do it, or the resources needed to do it with. Just another day in the life of an IT professional...
Re:Skills needed (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
LOL you sound like you work at the same place I do. Most currently the excuse for the open office layout I work in is security. The idea is no one will do anything risky if someone is always looking at you. Luckily the environment needed for the equipment is not conducive to human habitation so I spend most of my time in a microfiber pullover under the tiles in the lab rather than at my desk, only the parts ordering and weekly reporting draws me to my workstation.
Re: (Score:1)
> almost yell to be heard.
OMG, this. The mics and headphones on our headsets suck since we're required to buy Microsoft garbage since our main investor is a former EVP at Microsoft like my Microsoft LX-6000 headset. I can't hear other people even with the volume turned up all of the way, and they can't hear me unless I nearly yell. My job sucks.
Re: Skills needed (Score:1)
You're right about vacation time. There just isn't enough of a supply of competent people so we can't take time off.
Re: (Score:1)
You're right about vacation time. There just isn't enough of a supply of competent people so we can't take time off.
You are correct. I worked hard the past 31 years to become CTO, and there just aren't enough qualified people. I just checked my folder where I save resumes, and I've saved nearly 400 the past six years since I started saving them there. I think only three people passed my interview in that time. That's less than 1 out of a hundred! That's why we've been basically on a death march since 1993 and limited vacation time. It sucks having the budget for over twenty years to hire people, but we just can't f
TAKE THE TIME !!! (Score:2)
DO NOT let them bully you into working NO MATTER how critical they make it seem. You and your wife deserve the honeymoon and you will NEVER EVER get the newly wed feeling back again. You can tell your self you'll take a honeymoon later and you may well do it but it won't be the same. That 'new car smell' forgive my crude analogy will wear off soon enough. Take her some place special and quiet, just the 2 of you and enjoy newly married life and each other...Thus speaks the voice of experience. A previously m
Re: (Score:2)
And most of them won't offer remote options and require people to work onsite fulltime!
Re: (Score:1)
There's a "shortage" of good liars. I know a guy who was a fantastic BS-er that way. He had a network of fake references, for example. "Sure, he was doing Java for us in 1989. We used the first beta out. And he used Silverlight when it was still Bronzelight."
I felt too slimy to copy his techniques, but in a c
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)
And be under 20 years old, left handed and a Sagittarius with garde 3 piano and a brown belt in judo.
I saw an ad like that once - maybe it was a typo but you'd have had to be admitted to college two years early and finished in half the time AND been working overtime while doing it.
Re: (Score:2)
Isn't stating an age requirement in the advert automatic age discrimination?
Re: (Score:2)
As is a nationality requirement[1]. It never gets enforced.
[1] Certain military/police things excepted.
Not sure if it's good or bad.. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
AI, Robotics, and OO Programming (Java is there but may be on decline in a few years in favor of Python or improved JavaScript and possibly C/C++).
Python is getting stronger in data mining and the cloud (AWS lambda), but that's because it has nice bindings for a lot of c/c++ libraries. Typescript is nice, but it doesn't have a mature ecosystem (like a mature IDE).
C++ is still overly complicated which prevents good autocomplete and needs expensive tools to sanity check.
General purpose computing will be the d
Compensation (Score:2)
How do we get into this? (Score:1)
What's the most time efficient pathway into work for someone not interested in programming? Something that actually works even if it's a crap job.
A testing qualification of some sort?
Cisco style sysadmin style small modules that will get you *something*.
Or just a MCSE?
^ and combine all this with the usual self study.
Re: (Score:3)
Low wages. (Score:1)
The pay scales for software engineers (and probably IT people too) are about half what they are in the USA.
And there's a shortage? Oh my! I wonder why?
Re: (Score:2)
The same reason why we the US has a shortage of skilled trade workers: we told kids that college was the path to a great paying career. Skilled trade workers are retiring, foreign skilled trade workers are going home and no one are replacing them. After the dot com crash, kids saw no future in computers and went into healthcare. As skilled IT workers retire and foreign IT workers go home, no one is going to replace them.
UK behind Germany? (Score:2)
So Technology and engineering in the UK is in danger of being substandard compared to Germany?
Say it ain't so!
Next thing you know Mercedes will be more reliable than Jaguar!
Recruitment process and bad leadership/training (Score:3)
The first thing I see is a mad/incompetent buzzword list based recruitment process from agencies that don't understand anything about technology. I'm asked to do stuff, then eliminated because one easy-to-learn (I mean a couple of days, usually) thing is missing from the application. I don't lie either, I don't like it and don't need to. This leads to the next thing.
When I entered the industry, managers and companies expected to train and develop (permanent) staff, as part of the social contract. They understood that people don't know everything but half-way smart/motivated people can learn stuff too. Now this is treated as an economic externality in that they expect the (very expensive) universities and colleges to do everything for them. They appear to complain bitterly on television when they find that they may have to use some of their own resources.
Finally, on the same lines, they need to try and let non graduates and other fields in. There weren't any computer science degrees when I started, I studied chemistry and a lot of my co-workers studied Greek and Latin, for example. Ability to learn is (often) a horizontal thing, though I agree people have blind spots.
So this can probably be sorted out, but it requires a change of attitude in the career chain.
But the same woes reman (Score:2)
Ramen, like noodles? Roman, like Julius Caesar?
Perhaps they're talking about unabandoning a ship?
From TFA (Score:2)
The level of insight to come up with this isn't something you can learn. You're born with it. It's a gift.
After the break: firstborn children are generally older than their siblings, claims report.
Brocade (Score:2)
Anyone else wondering what this "brocade" outfit's trying to sell?