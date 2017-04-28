Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Security Privacy

A Database of Thousands of Credit Cards Was Left Exposed on the Open Internet (zdnet.com) 7

Posted by msmash from the security-woes dept.
A US online pet store has exposed the details of more than 110,400 credit cards used to make purchases through its website, researchers have found. From a report on ZDNet: In a stunning show of poor security, the Austin, TX-based company FuturePets.com exposed its entire customer database, including names, postal and email addresses, phone numbers, credit card information, and plain-text passwords. Several customers that we reached out to confirmed some of their information when it was provided by ZDNet, but did not want to be named. The database was exposed because of the company's own insecure server and use of "rsync," a common protocol used for synchronizing copies of files between two different computers, which wasn't protected with a username or password.

A Database of Thousands of Credit Cards Was Left Exposed on the Open Internet More | Reply

A Database of Thousands of Credit Cards Was Left Exposed on the Open Internet

Comments Filter:

  • ssh-copy-id wide open to the outside???

    I can see some inside account using something like that to sync to an other system but that account should not be open unless they hacked in and got some passwords from an config file. Lot's of software needs DB login info in plain text there.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Our vision is to speed up time, eventually eliminating it." -- Alex Schure

Close