Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Bug Software

GE Fixing Bug in Software After Warning About Power Grid Hacks (reuters.com) 11

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
General Electric said on Wednesday it is fixing a bug in software used to control the flow of electricity in a utility's power systems after researchers found that hackers could shut down parts of an electric grid. From a report: The vulnerability could enable attackers to gain remote control of GE protection relays, enabling them to "disconnect sectors of the power grid at will," according to an abstract posted late last week on the Black Hat security conference website. Protection relays are circuit breakers that utilities program to open and halt power transmission when dangerous conditions surface.

GE Fixing Bug in Software After Warning About Power Grid Hacks More | Reply

GE Fixing Bug in Software After Warning About Power Grid Hacks

Comments Filter:

  • If your asset is attached to the network, literally billions of people could potentially attack it, from anywhere on the world. Not only that, but they can unleash automated attacks upon your asset from other Internet targets they've previously compromised.

    If your asset is on its own network, or is non-networked, that cuts down on the number of possible attackers tremendously.

    So, critical infrastructure should NOT be on the Internet, or at least not without a correspondingly LARGE investment in security co

Slashdot Top Deals

Torque is cheap.

Close