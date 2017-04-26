Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


GE Fixing Bug in Software After Warning About Power Grid Hacks (reuters.com) 16

Posted by msmash from the fixing-things dept.
General Electric said on Wednesday it is fixing a bug in software used to control the flow of electricity in a utility's power systems after researchers found that hackers could shut down parts of an electric grid. From a report: The vulnerability could enable attackers to gain remote control of GE protection relays, enabling them to "disconnect sectors of the power grid at will," according to an abstract posted late last week on the Black Hat security conference website. Protection relays are circuit breakers that utilities program to open and halt power transmission when dangerous conditions surface.

