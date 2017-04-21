Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Developer of BrickerBot Malware Claims He Destroyed Over Two Million Devices

Posted by BeauHD from the unintended-consequences dept.
An anonymous reader writes: In an interview today, the author of BrickerBot, a malware that bricks IoT and networking devices, claimed he destroyed over 2 million devices, but he never intended to do so in the first place. His intentions were to fight the rising number of IoT botnets that were used to launch DDoS attacks last year, such as Gafgyt and Mirai. He says he created BrickerBot with 84 routines that try to secure devices so they can't be taken over by Mirai and other malware. Nevertheless, he realized that some devices are so badly designed that he could never protect them. He says that for these, he created a "Plan B," which meant deleting the device's storage, effectively bricking the device. His identity was revealed after a reporter received an anonymous tip about a HackForum users claiming he was destroying IoT devices since last November, just after BrickerBot appeared. When contacted, BrickerBot's author revealed that the malware is a personal project which he calls "Internet Chemotherapy" and he's "the doctor" who will kill all the cancerous unsecured IoT devices.

Developer of BrickerBot Malware Claims He Destroyed Over Two Million Devices

  • Mighty Fine (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Doing some righteous work.

  • If he gets busted... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Type44Q ( 1233630 ) on Friday April 21, 2017 @09:33PM (#54280509)
    If he gets busted, I'm good for a $20 towards his legal costs... but if he's willing to target all IoT devices, I'll make it a hundred. ;)

    • It is unfortunate that retribution type attacks are not considered "appropriate". Maybe it is time to fight fire with fire.

      • It is unfortunate that retribution type attacks are not considered "appropriate".

        Self-defense is not retribution. Third-party defense is always considered valid when a threat is imminent.

        All the data we have shows that devices that are vulnerable to Mirai, et. al. will become Mirai bots in a short amount of time, and will begin attacking third-party Internet infrastructure.

        If somebody can show the above claim to be false, please do so, showing reason and evidence.

  • Golf clap! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Nicely done sir or madam, intentionally or not.

