Teenage Hackers Motivated By Morality Not Money, Study Finds

Teenage hackers are motivated by idealism and impressing their mates rather than money, according to a study by the National Crime Agency. From a report: The law enforcement organisation interviewed teenagers and children as young as 12 who had been arrested or cautioned for computer-based crimes. It found that those interviewed, who had an average age of 17, were unlikely to be involved in theft, fraud or harassment. Instead they saw hacking as a "moral crusade", said Paul Hoare, senior manager at the NCA's cybercrime unit, who led the research. Others were motivated by a desire to tackle technical problems and prove themselves to friends, the report found. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Hoare said: "They don't understand the implications on business, government websites and individuals."

  • Seriously, how do these chuckleheads get funding for studying the obvious?

    In other news, researchers are asking for funding to study whether water is wet or if the sun is hot.

      by BeerCat ( 685972 )

      Since a large number of "hand-wringing concerned citizens" are convinced that all hackers are in it for the money, then it's good to have research that confirms to non-techies what techies have always known at a gut level.

  • Hey - kid who is bricking all the wildly insecure IoT devices that are part of the Mirai botnet that is taking major sites offline and costing the industry millions of dollars a month:

    Stop. Don't. Come back. [youtube.com]

  • Ask any of us geeks that "cracked" copy protection. We ain't doing it for the free money or chicks. We're doing it because we love to explore, learn, and take back our rights.

    The fastest way to motivate a geek is to tell him he can't do something.

    "You can't copy this floppy, music, movie, etc."
    "Fuck you and your shitty DRM copy protection."

  • Take the rookie cop for instance. Then they grow up and learn what it really takes to get ahead, much of which depends on what you were born with or into.

  • So their motivations are moral, based on at least their percetion of right and wrong, and "don't understand the implications on business, government websites and individuals" ? They're monsters!

  • I'm a lot more suspicious of moral crusaders than I am of criminals who are looking to make a buck or just make mischief.

    I don't think I have to list the atrocities that have been committed in the name of a "moral crusade". If you really don't know what I'm talking about, then you are probably already a moral crusader.

  • My nephew was accused of attempting to hack into the school system to visit websites in the school's black list. This boy has unlimited access data plan in his cell phone and there is no real reason to hack into school wifi to reach any site. But the admin adamantly claims he had "logs" tying his mac address to attempts to bypass security. This boy asked, "why would I? I can turn on local hot spot and connect to my cell phone. Why would I even bother hacking through your system?". Admin got flustered and ta

