User-Made Patch Lets Owners of Next-Gen CPUs Install Updates On Windows 7 & 8.1 (bleepingcomputer.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: GitHub user Zeffy has created a patch that removes a limitation that Microsoft imposed on users of 7th generation processors, a limit that prevents users from receiving Windows updates if they still use Windows 7 and 8.1. This limitation was delivered through Windows Update KB4012218 (March 2017 Patch Tuesday) and has made many owners of Intel Kaby Lake and AMD Bristol Ridge CPUs very angry last week, as they weren't able to install any Windows updates. Microsoft's move was controversial, but the company did its due diligence, and warned customers of its intention since January 2016, giving users enough time to update to Windows 10, move to a new OS, or downgrade their CPU, if they needed to remain on Windows 7 or 8.1 for various reasons. When the April 2017 Patch Tuesday came around last week, GitHub user Zeffy finally had the chance to test four batch scripts he created in March, after the release of KB4012218. His scripts worked as intended by patching Windows DLL files, skipping the CPU version check, and delivering updates to Windows 7 and 8.1 computers running 7th generation CPUs.
Re: hmmm, yes (Score:2)
Re: hmmm, yes (Score:2)
What are you afraid of? That he'll install something which listens to every word you say? That it'll record every mouse click? That it will uninstall your applications? That it'll change your defaults in preference to it's own?
Uh...I kinda forgot if I was talking about zeffy or MS.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
This is probably doing the opposite of what you're thinking--letting older software run on newer CPUs.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
> How long until they do something to break this?
Don't worry, it's rando github scripts all the way down.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Meanwhile a few of us will continue babying along Windows XP until we can get Linux running. Microsoft can go pound sand, I'm not playing anymore.
Re: (Score:3)
If this was anyone but Microsoft, that may well be right.
But this IS Microsoft, and they have been doing their absolute damnedest to shove Win10 down everyone's throat in every conceivable way possible.
Further, there is absolutely nothing stopping them from releasing any necessary updates to support the newest processors, assuming updates are even necessary. They've done this plenty of times in the past. Windows XP was supported for, what? 15 years? No CPU problems there. Windows 7 has been around for
Re: (Score:2)
My Win 7 box will run until no more security updates come in 2020.
By then you should be pretty good at reinstalling your system from a clean image and having your data backed up, for that odd time when your box DOES get pwned. Which you really have to try hard to do nowadays - gone are the days of some random worm taking over your box just because you hooked it up to the internet.
And besides, hopefully Flash will be totally dead by 2020 and a major security threat will be gone.
Dilligence? (Score:2)
How Long Until M$ deliberately breaks this... (Score:3)
BTW: It is no big effort for M$ to continue to test this as almost all testing by M$ is automated. There is an alter-motive behind this. Which I knew what it was.
Re: (Score:2)
There is an alter-motive behind this.
The word you're looking for is, "ulterior."
Re: (Score:2)
alter
ôltr/
verb
change or cause to change in character or composition, typically in a comparatively small but significant way.
"Eliot was persuaded to alter the passage"
synonyms: change, make changes to, make different, make alterations to, adjust, make adjustments to, adapt, amend, modify, revise, revamp, rework, redo, refine, vary, transform
"Users were persuaded to alter their operating system/CPU"
Re: (Score:2)
It would be deja-vu:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Since December 1991 a pre-release version of Windows 3.1 was designed to return a non-fatal error message if it detected a non-Microsoft DOS.[6] This check came to be known as the AARD code.[9] With the detection code disabled, Windows ran perfectly under DR DOS and its successor Novell DOS. The code was present but disabled in the released version of Windows 3.1.[10]
Re: (Score:2)
You probably get asked this a lot; but what do agencies created by Bush Jr and Truman have to do with Obama?
Re: (Score:2)
The motive is simple: Force Win10 on everyone so they can force the Windows Store on everyone so they can get everyone's money.
Re: (Score:2)
Found the LUDDITE! (Score:1)
ONLY apps can app apps! Anyone who installs this LUDDITE patch instead of apping appy Appdows 10 Cloud is a filthy LUDDITE!
Apps!
Re: (Score:2)