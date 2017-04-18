Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


User-Made Patch Lets Owners of Next-Gen CPUs Install Updates On Windows 7 & 8.1

Posted by BeauHD from the work-around dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: GitHub user Zeffy has created a patch that removes a limitation that Microsoft imposed on users of 7th generation processors, a limit that prevents users from receiving Windows updates if they still use Windows 7 and 8.1. This limitation was delivered through Windows Update KB4012218 (March 2017 Patch Tuesday) and has made many owners of Intel Kaby Lake and AMD Bristol Ridge CPUs very angry last week, as they weren't able to install any Windows updates. Microsoft's move was controversial, but the company did its due diligence, and warned customers of its intention since January 2016, giving users enough time to update to Windows 10, move to a new OS, or downgrade their CPU, if they needed to remain on Windows 7 or 8.1 for various reasons. When the April 2017 Patch Tuesday came around last week, GitHub user Zeffy finally had the chance to test four batch scripts he created in March, after the release of KB4012218. His scripts worked as intended by patching Windows DLL files, skipping the CPU version check, and delivering updates to Windows 7 and 8.1 computers running 7th generation CPUs.

  • I thought MS caved and said they wouldn't support new CPU features on old OSes?

  • How Long Until M$ deliberately breaks this... (Score:3)

    by Bomarc ( 306716 ) on Tuesday April 18, 2017 @05:33PM (#54259719) Homepage
    Taking bets; M$ will release a 'patch' that has one intent: to deliberately break this 'fix'; so M$ can say "told you it wouldn't work". The bigger problem is: We won't know which "patch" M$ will 'break' to induce this problem.

    BTW: It is no big effort for M$ to continue to test this as almost all testing by M$ is automated. There is an alter-motive behind this. Which I knew what it was.

    • There is an alter-motive behind this.

      The word you're looking for is, "ulterior."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Bomarc ( 306716 )
        I'll stick with "alter":
        alter
        ôltr/
        verb
        change or cause to change in character or composition, typically in a comparatively small but significant way.
        "Eliot was persuaded to alter the passage"
        synonyms: change, make changes to, make different, make alterations to, adjust, make adjustments to, adapt, amend, modify, revise, revamp, rework, redo, refine, vary, transform

        "Users were persuaded to alter their operating system/CPU"

    • It would be deja-vu:

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

      Since December 1991 a pre-release version of Windows 3.1 was designed to return a non-fatal error message if it detected a non-Microsoft DOS.[6] This check came to be known as the AARD code.[9] With the detection code disabled, Windows ran perfectly under DR DOS and its successor Novell DOS. The code was present but disabled in the released version of Windows 3.1.[10]

      • You probably get asked this a lot; but what do agencies created by Bush Jr and Truman have to do with Obama?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Calydor ( 739835 )

      The motive is simple: Force Win10 on everyone so they can force the Windows Store on everyone so they can get everyone's money.

      • I'm half convinced that money is only part of what they're after. Windows 10 gives them more or less complete control over the computer; they can use your computer for whatever they want, and you have no say about it unless you yank the plug out of the wall or wipe the drive and install something else.

  • Found the LUDDITE! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    ONLY apps can app apps! Anyone who installs this LUDDITE patch instead of apping appy Appdows 10 Cloud is a filthy LUDDITE!

    Apps!

