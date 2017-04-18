User-Made Patch Lets Owners of Next-Gen CPUs Install Updates On Windows 7 & 8.1 (bleepingcomputer.com) 62
An anonymous reader quotes a report from BleepingComputer: GitHub user Zeffy has created a patch that removes a limitation that Microsoft imposed on users of 7th generation processors, a limit that prevents users from receiving Windows updates if they still use Windows 7 and 8.1. This limitation was delivered through Windows Update KB4012218 (March 2017 Patch Tuesday) and has made many owners of Intel Kaby Lake and AMD Bristol Ridge CPUs very angry last week, as they weren't able to install any Windows updates. Microsoft's move was controversial, but the company did its due diligence, and warned customers of its intention since January 2016, giving users enough time to update to Windows 10, move to a new OS, or downgrade their CPU, if they needed to remain on Windows 7 or 8.1 for various reasons. When the April 2017 Patch Tuesday came around last week, GitHub user Zeffy finally had the chance to test four batch scripts he created in March, after the release of KB4012218. His scripts worked as intended by patching Windows DLL files, skipping the CPU version check, and delivering updates to Windows 7 and 8.1 computers running 7th generation CPUs.
What are you afraid of? That he'll install something which listens to every word you say? That it'll record every mouse click? That it will uninstall your applications? That it'll change your defaults in preference to it's own?
Uh...I kinda forgot if I was talking about zeffy or MS.
This is probably doing the opposite of what you're thinking--letting older software run on newer CPUs.
Exactly right. If you don't like the way your OS vendor treats you, then stop bitching and whining about it and find a vendor that gives you the service you want.
They're in the business of making OS, it's kind of expected for them to make it work on any hardware. Linux and BSD maintainers have to do the same work as do some other proprietary OS and manage to support various architectures that are several decades old.
Meanwhile a few of us will continue babying along Windows XP until we can get Linux running. Microsoft can go pound sand, I'm not playing anymore.
Re:Microsoft...why couldn't they do this? (Score:5, Insightful)
If this was anyone but Microsoft, that may well be right.
But this IS Microsoft, and they have been doing their absolute damnedest to shove Win10 down everyone's throat in every conceivable way possible.
Further, there is absolutely nothing stopping them from releasing any necessary updates to support the newest processors, assuming updates are even necessary. They've done this plenty of times in the past. Windows XP was supported for, what? 15 years? No CPU problems there. Windows 7 has been around for 8 years, and up till now there hasn't been any issues with processor updates. There have been a whole lot of new CPUs released over the past 20 years, and yet suddenly NOW it's a problem? I don't think so.
I don't understand how this is isn't class-action suit worthy. Microsoft has explicitly declared that they refuse to honour the contract that they would support Windows 7 until 2020.
No one expects MS to provide support for new processor or platform features.
We do expect the exact same files for OS security patches to be made available to all since the files don't care what the underlying processor is.
In the very rare case that some bug pops up on new processors but not old processors, then it's errata time, along with a BIOS/UEFI/microcode patch to fix it without Windows even knowing about it.
My Win 7 box will run until no more security updates come in 2020.
By then you should be pretty good at reinstalling your system from a clean image and having your data backed up, for that odd time when your box DOES get pwned. Which you really have to try hard to do nowadays - gone are the days of some random worm taking over your box just because you hooked it up to the internet.
And besides, hopefully Flash will be totally dead by 2020 and a major security threat will be gone.
My main Windows 7 box has been going strong on its original install since I built it about 6 years ago.
Meanwhile, every big Windows 10 update results in my receiving a hilarious text message from a friend, complete with a picture of some fuck up or the installation screen.
Why are they scumbags? Because they didn't do things the way *you* want them to? Why should they? Are you going to pay them extra to keep supporting Win7 on new hardware like that? No? Then why are they obligated to?
If you don't like their product, you don't have to use it.
How Long Until M$ deliberately breaks this... (Score:5, Insightful)
BTW: It is no big effort for M$ to continue to test this as almost all testing by M$ is automated. There is an alter-motive behind this. Which I knew what it was.
There is an alter-motive behind this.
The word you're looking for is, "ulterior."
It would be deja-vu:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Since December 1991 a pre-release version of Windows 3.1 was designed to return a non-fatal error message if it detected a non-Microsoft DOS.[6] This check came to be known as the AARD code.[9] With the detection code disabled, Windows ran perfectly under DR DOS and its successor Novell DOS. The code was present but disabled in the released version of Windows 3.1.[10]
You probably get asked this a lot; but what do agencies created by Bush Jr and Truman have to do with Obama?
The motive is simple: Force Win10 on everyone so they can force the Windows Store on everyone so they can get everyone's money.
Re:How Long Until M$ deliberately breaks this... (Score:4, Interesting)
I'm half convinced that money is only part of what they're after. Windows 10 gives them more or less complete control over the computer; they can use your computer for whatever they want, and you have no say about it unless you yank the plug out of the wall or wipe the drive and install something else.
It also means they can put anything they want on your computer or remove anything, and they can sell this ability to the US government (and/or the highest bidder) in exchange for continuing to turn a blind eye to MS's shenanigans.
With Win10, using parallel construction to discredit/destroy/imprison government whistle-blowers, political/ideological enemies, or other "inconvenient people" is as easy as point-and-click. Ah, progress!
Strat
I hope to not require Windows in the future but Windows Update is disabled on my Win7 machine and everything's in its right place.
Thanks for thinking of people who won't run Windows > 7, but no thanks. I've got enough machine to run the Windows software I've got now, and except for very cheap games (of the sort which have already been released now, or older) I'm unlikely to ever give a crap again.
The next machine I build with a more advanced architecture than this FX-8350 will just have to run Linux.