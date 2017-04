Researchers Develop Master Fingerprints That Can Break Into Smartphones

Researchers at New York University and Michigan State University have recently found that the fingerprint sensor on your phone is not as safe as you think. "The team has developed a set of fake fingerprints that are digital composites of common features found in many people's fingerprints," reports Digital Trends. "Through computer simulations, they were able to achieve matches 65 percent of the time , though they estimate the scheme would be less successful in real life, on an actual phone." From the report: