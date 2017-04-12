Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Employees in the Dark About Data Retention Policy

msmash
An anonymous reader shares a BetaNews article: A new study reveals that over half of office-based employees say their companies don't have written policies on data retention or personal use of work devices, or if they do, they aren't aware of them. The study conducted by Harris Poll for e-discovery company kCura reveals communication habits that could put organizations at risk of incurring increased data retention and discovery costs in today's increasingly litigious business environment. "Complete bans on the personal use of work devices would be difficult -- if not impossible -- to implement, and could be harmful to employee morale. However, companies do need to implement reasonable policies to mitigate risk," the report adds.

  • I've worked for a lot of different Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley. The one company that had any kind of data retention policy was eBay/PalPay when I worked there on different contracts. If an employee left the company, the hard drive from their PC got sent over to legal for them to create a backup image for future reference.

  • ...Except legal, even though they created them they are always asking us to miracle up something that is over a year beyond the limit of our retention policies.

