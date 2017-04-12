Employees in the Dark About Data Retention Policy (betanews.com) 18
An anonymous reader shares a BetaNews article: A new study reveals that over half of office-based employees say their companies don't have written policies on data retention or personal use of work devices, or if they do, they aren't aware of them. The study conducted by Harris Poll for e-discovery company kCura reveals communication habits that could put organizations at risk of incurring increased data retention and discovery costs in today's increasingly litigious business environment. "Complete bans on the personal use of work devices would be difficult -- if not impossible -- to implement, and could be harmful to employee morale. However, companies do need to implement reasonable policies to mitigate risk," the report adds.
When given 'a stack' to sign, simply write 'didn't read, don't agree' on the signature lines. They _never_ check.
That's what they do on classified stuff. Nothing enters or leaves the room. No cables to the outside. Only a very select group of people get to take things out of the room. When you're done with the room everything stays there and gets wiped very carefully.
...Except legal, even though they created them they are always asking us to miracle up something that is over a year beyond the limit of our retention policies.
Management's policy process lack's the knowledge and (ugh, sorry) "agility" to adapt what they want to the ever-changing landscape of what and where data is and how it's accessed.
Whatever policy is on paper is likely woefully vague or out of date relative to technology. Much of the time the organization itself is willfully non-compliant as various centers within the company store and access data in various public clouds, social media sites, on personal or hand-held devices, and so on.
Even when everyone kin
They probably don't have those policies and procedures written up because they can't end up having that meeting, or at least one that comes up with a solution. Head Honcho wants everything deleted after 6 months because of possible liablities and reveal. Low down managers don't want anything deleted because they are looking to cover their asses in possible liabilities and reveals. IT states they only have enough of a budget to store everything for one year. Workers point out that many of their projects last
