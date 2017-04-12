Employees in the Dark About Data Retention Policy

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


An anonymous reader shares a BetaNews article: A new study reveals that over half of office-based employees say their companies don't have written policies on data retention or personal use of work devices, or if they do, they aren't aware of them. The study conducted by Harris Poll for e-discovery company kCura reveals communication habits that could put organizations at risk of incurring increased data retention and discovery costs in today's increasingly litigious business environment. "Complete bans on the personal use of work devices would be difficult -- if not impossible -- to implement, and could be harmful to employee morale. However, companies do need to implement reasonable policies to mitigate risk," the report adds.

  • I've worked for a lot of different Fortune 500 companies in Silicon Valley. The one company that had any kind of data retention policy was eBay/PalPay when I worked there on different contracts. If an employee left the company, the hard drive from their PC got sent over to legal for them to create a backup image for future reference.

  • ...Except legal, even though they created them they are always asking us to miracle up something that is over a year beyond the limit of our retention policies.

  • Management's policy process lack's the knowledge and (ugh, sorry) "agility" to adapt what they want to the ever-changing landscape of what and where data is and how it's accessed.

    Whatever policy is on paper is likely woefully vague or out of date relative to technology. Much of the time the organization itself is willfully non-compliant as various centers within the company store and access data in various public clouds, social media sites, on personal or hand-held devices, and so on.

    Even when everyone kin

  • They probably don't have those policies and procedures written up because they can't end up having that meeting, or at least one that comes up with a solution. Head Honcho wants everything deleted after 6 months because of possible liablities and reveal. Low down managers don't want anything deleted because they are looking to cover their asses in possible liabilities and reveals. IT states they only have enough of a budget to store everything for one year. Workers point out that many of their projects last

  • A friend works for a computer forensic recovery and analysis company that many big companies and three-letter agencies use to crawl through a company network, audit each machine it finds (either by breaking in or being given access), and scans for various types of files. It vacuums them up for review by a human. It's used for litigation discovery and spying. My friend is very proud that his company is partially responsible for bringing down some very highly placed Pillbilly Repugnican operatchiks for cor

