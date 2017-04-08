Staples Tries Co-Working Spaces To Court Millennials And Entrepreneurs (pilotonline.com) 17
Are there any Slashdot readers who are doing their work in co-working spaces? An anonymous reader writes: Staples office-supply stores is aggressively repositioning its brand to entice new customers like tech entrepreneurs and small businesses, reports The New York Times. "A case in point: Staples' partnership with Workbar, a Boston-based co-working company founded in 2009... Workbar attracts the coveted millennial generation, as well as entrepreneurs, a potential pipeline for new small business customers." Three co-working spaces have now been added to Staples stores, including their original flagship store in Boston, and the Times spotted funky art, skylights, an artificial putting green, as well as gourmet coffee "and -- on some nights -- happy hours with beer and wine."
"This blend of old and new shows how Staples Inc. is digging up its roots as one of the first, and most successful, big-box retailers. Under Shira Goodman, the company's new chief executive officer, Staples hopes it can reverse its years of declining sales, unlike so many other retailers left for dead in the internet age."
The company also reports online orders already make up 60% of their sales, which they hope to push to 80% by 2020, according to the Motley Fool. "Selling products, 50% of which are outside of traditional office supply categories, to businesses large and small has proven to be a resilient business for Staples."
Another way to avoid supplying proper offices (Score:2)
Just another way to hide the super cheap open office plan behind "hipster" words. Even cubicles would be an improvement.
Wait, what? (Score:2)
"Workbar attracts the coveted millennial generation, "
Wait, since when were millennials coveted as employees? Given their stereotyped work ethic, I'd think it would be the opposite.
And yet again, the Gen X'res are forgotten and passed over again by the media.
I keep reading stories that millennials are also woefully unemployed. It seems odd to try to court people who would literally work for peanuts. Not to mention the fact that co-working, the latest buzzword for "not valued enough to have an office", is basically the most miserable work environment I can think of. You only need one loud overtalker and productivity effectively drops to zero.
But, yeah... gig economy... millennials... open office... buzzword, buzzword. Hell, why not have a mandatory skinny j
Yep, you're getting old. Can't remember what you posted a few minutes ago.
Then it's your car keys.
Then you're toast.
"I can't find my glasses."
"They're on your head."
"Shut up, millennial scum. I'm not too old to show you what for."
Slashvertisment? (Score:2)
This isn't a slashvertisment, it's a hand wringing exercise for anyone over the age of 30.