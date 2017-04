Staples Tries Co-Working Spaces To Court Millennials And Entrepreneurs

Are there any Slashdot readers who are doing their work in co-working spaces? An anonymous reader writes:The company also reports online orders already make up 60% of their sales , which they hope to push to 80% by 2020, according to the Motley Fool. "Selling products, 50% of which are outside of traditional office supply categories, to businesses large and small has proven to be a resilient business for Staples."