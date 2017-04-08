Staples Tries Co-Working Spaces To Court Millennials And Entrepreneurs (pilotonline.com) 38
Are there any Slashdot readers who are doing their work in co-working spaces? An anonymous reader writes: Staples office-supply stores is aggressively repositioning its brand to entice new customers like tech entrepreneurs and small businesses, reports The New York Times. "A case in point: Staples' partnership with Workbar, a Boston-based co-working company founded in 2009... Workbar attracts the coveted millennial generation, as well as entrepreneurs, a potential pipeline for new small business customers." Three co-working spaces have now been added to Staples stores, including their original flagship store in Boston, and the Times spotted funky art, skylights, an artificial putting green, as well as gourmet coffee "and -- on some nights -- happy hours with beer and wine."
"This blend of old and new shows how Staples Inc. is digging up its roots as one of the first, and most successful, big-box retailers. Under Shira Goodman, the company's new chief executive officer, Staples hopes it can reverse its years of declining sales, unlike so many other retailers left for dead in the internet age."
The company also reports online orders already make up 60% of their sales, which they hope to push to 80% by 2020, according to the Motley Fool. "Selling products, 50% of which are outside of traditional office supply categories, to businesses large and small has proven to be a resilient business for Staples."
To be honest, that is quite different from what I was expecting a fornication lab to be.
Translation: He works on Uber's app - f*cking everyone over.
Just another way to hide the super cheap open office plan behind "hipster" words. Even cubicles would be an improvement.
"Workbar attracts the coveted millennial generation, "
Wait, since when were millennials coveted as employees? Given their stereotyped work ethic, I'd think it would be the opposite.
And yet again, the Gen X'res are forgotten and passed over again by the media.
I keep reading stories that millennials are also woefully unemployed. It seems odd to try to court people who would literally work for peanuts. Not to mention the fact that co-working, the latest buzzword for "not valued enough to have an office", is basically the most miserable work environment I can think of. You only need one loud overtalker and productivity effectively drops to zero.
But, yeah... gig economy... millennials... open office... buzzword, buzzword. Hell, why not have a mandatory skinny j
It's false that "millennials" are more unemployed compared to other generations.
It is true that more live with their parents and are not married. But just as many are employed.
For Staples, it is a smart move to maximize use of real-estate they are stuck with.
Not to mention the fact that co-working, the latest buzzword for "not valued enough to have an office", is basically the most miserable work environment I can think of. You only need one loud overtalker and productivity effectively drops to zero.
I think it's one of those "when it works it's amazing, so let's try to make everything and everyone like that". The best scrum team I've met was super chatty, they were constantly bouncing ideas and questions around and even though I'd take on any one of them in a one-on-one coding competition as a team they'd teach the Borg a thing or two about a hive mind. It was like looking at a professional sports team at play, sure every player has their role but if you didn't have any coordination the team that plays
Yep, you're getting old. Can't remember what you posted a few minutes ago.
Then it's your car keys.
Then you're toast.
"I can't find my glasses."
"They're on your head."
"Shut up, millennial scum. I'm not too old to show you what for."
This isn't a slashvertisment, it's a hand wringing exercise for anyone over the age of 30.
Because it's a paradigm shift towards a more organic, collaborative business ecosystem.
What a square old daddy-o you are!
seriously can someone explain what they are trying to do. I read something about something hip and chill music.
Do you like money?
So, is this like how Barnes and Noble has a Starbucks inside? Or, is it more like how the local mall couldn't find enough individual shops to rent out the place, so they converted most of the bottom floor into a gym (ostensibly for exercise, not Pokemon)? Or, is this like when I ask the guy I think is a salesperson at Walmart to unlock the anti-theft case so I can buy something, but he can't help me because he's only there to hock DirecTV subscriptions?
The "new economy" sucks.
As long as the locations are near a convenient Office Depot for picking up supplies.
Theory: Staples Tries Co-Working Spaces To Court Millennials And Entrepreneurs.
Reality: They attract hipsters, slackers and the occasional thief.
Seriously, how is this any better than working at your kitchen table? I've got a small computer desk with a laptop dock, full keyboard, trackball, and a wall-mounted monitor for those occasions when I work from home. In a few more months, I'll probably start working a portion of my week from home on a regular basis, and I'll probably add at least another monitor and set it up more like my main system.
The chairs pictured in that article look awfully uncomfortable, and squinting at a tiny laptop screen for 8
Seriously, how is this any better than working at your kitchen table?
If you're single, maybe slightly more chance of getting laid?
http://www.nytimes.com/2010/12... [nytimes.com]
