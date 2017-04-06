New Destructive Malware Intentionally Bricks IoT Devices (bleepingcomputer.com) 36
An anonymous reader writes: "A new malware strain called BrickerBot is intentionally bricking Internet of Things (IoT) devices around the world by corrupting their flash storage capability and reconfiguring kernel parameters. The malware spreads by launching brute-force attacks on IoT (BusyBox-based) devices with open Telnet ports. After BrickerBot attacks, device owners often have to reinstall the device's firmware, or in some cases, replace the device entirely. Attacks started on March 20, and two versions have been seen. One malware strain launches attacks from hijacked Ubiquiti devices, while the second, more advanced, is hidden behind Tor exit nodes. Several security researchers believe this is the work of an internet vigilante fed up with the amount of insecure IoT devices connected to the internet and used for DDoS attacks. "Wow. That's pretty nasty," said Cybereason security researcher Amit Serper after Bleeping Computer showed him Radware's security alert. "They're just bricking it for the sake of bricking it. [They're] deliberately destroying the device."
Sledgehammer approach.
Despite how malicious this is, I'm oddly OK with it.
hopefully it prompts some effort towards producing more secure devices.
Sadly, it will not. There is a tremendous amount of money to be made selling insecure crap and absolutely no penalty for the companies producing and selling insecure crap.
That depends on where you are in the world.
Here in Australia a full refund of the purchase price is codified in law. Retailers will pick better suppliers as it costs them to refund.
Actually, if someone sells insecure crap that subsequently gets hacked and stops working as a result, in a lot of places that's going to be considered unfit for purpose or the legal equivalent and therefore entitle the owner to some sort of refund or other remedy at the vendor's expense. While I don't condone the vigilante aspect here, it might prove to be quite effective at highlighting how poor the state of security is in the IoT industry and forcing manufacturers of these devices not to cheap out so much
Yeah, this is wrong, so wrong, and yet I'm having a lot of trouble getting worked up about it. If your device is that hackable, it probably needs to be bricked for the sake of humanity. The Internet of Things That Go Bump In The Night gets exorcised...
If DRM has taught us anything, it's that the law is on the side of the weak-ass locks.
If you can't figure out how to secure your device, or you are unable to do so, then so sad too bad. Hope a bunch of IoT vendors go tits up.
I'm not.
/. are of this general opinion. It's machiavellian for sure, but really does have the whole "Ends justify the means" feel to it.
I think most here on
Hopefully (though doubtfully) the OEMs will be eating a lot of warranty returns. It is only if this costs the OEMs money that the problems will be fixed. If it only costs the end users money then not a ton will really happen.
If pwnable easily it must die - network darwinism
If it's secured, then it belongs on the network. If it's not secured, this is the best possible outcome, non-function and removal.
Good job.
Crowdfund?
Where is the kickstarter or indiegogo page for this project? I can't find it.
Hehehe - sorry, I ran out of mod points this morning.
I wonder if the people exploiting Mirai for profit will start disinfecting this thing.
We knew it was coming...
What about a garage door opener that was bricked and a woman got killed because she was being chased by a maniac and her garage wouldn't let her in?
depends, did she submit a bad review on Amazon?
Better than the two women that got killed because their insecure garage door opener let the maniac in.
At least no one's life is dependent on these devices..yet. If we started adopting these things carelessly in situations that could endanger lives, we'd be in serious trouble. Perhaps this is the wake up call we've desperately needed.
We already have life critical devices compromised. Remember that the early adopters of the IoT was hospitals, which have been compromised already. http://spectrum.ieee.org/view-... [ieee.org]
While this case was not the result of a hacker, but software error, todays radiation dispenser is about 100 percent likely to be attached to the internet. http://ccnr.org/fatal_dose.htm... [ccnr.org].
And it wouldn't be too surprising if people have been killed already. We just wouldn't hear abou tit, or the operators might not even kno
Was already broken
These devices were already broken. Now they are non-functional as well.
How Are These Devices Getting Public IPs?
So potentially a stupid question here, but given that we have a severe shortage of IP addresses due to exhaustion of the IPv4 space, how are all of these devices getting publicly addressable IP addresses to allow an incoming connection in the first place? If they're behind a NAT they should be naturally firewalled, otherwise who has the spare IPs to hand out to crappy little IoT devices?