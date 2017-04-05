Android Devices Can Be Fatally Hacked By Malicious Wi-Fi Networks (arstechnica.com) 135
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: A broad array of Android phones is vulnerable to attacks that use booby-trapped Wi-Fi signals to achieve full device takeover, a researcher has demonstrated. The vulnerability resides in a widely used Wi-Fi chipset manufactured by Broadcom and used in both iOS and Android devices. Apple patched the vulnerability with Monday's release of iOS 10.3.1. "An attacker within range may be able to execute arbitrary code on the Wi-Fi chip," Apple's accompanying advisory warned. In a highly detailed blog post published Tuesday, the Google Project Zero researcher who discovered the flaw said it allowed the execution of malicious code on a fully updated 6P "by Wi-Fi proximity alone, requiring no user interaction." Google is in the process of releasing an update in its April security bulletin. The fix is available only to a select number of device models, and even then it can take two weeks or more to be available as an over-the-air update to those who are eligible. Company representatives didn't respond to an e-mail seeking comment for this post. The proof-of-concept exploit developed by Project Zero researcher Gal Beniamini uses Wi-Fi frames that contain irregular values. The values, in turn, cause the firmware running on Broadcom's wireless system-on-chip to overflow its stack. By using the frames to target timers responsible for carrying out regularly occurring events such as performing scans for adjacent networks, Beniamini managed to overwrite specific regions of device memory with arbitrary shellcode. Beniamini's code does nothing more than write a benign value to a specific memory address. Attackers could obviously exploit the same series of flaws to surreptitiously execute malicious code on vulnerable devices within range of a rogue access point.
Now all you have to do is connect to wifi and these pricks can screw you. Thanks, Broadcom!
Now all you have to do is connect to wifi and these pricks can screw you. Thanks, Broadcom!
It's actually worse than that -- as long as you're in range of the malicious Wi-Fi network, you can be hacked. So, only way to avoid this? Turn off Wi-Fi completely unless you know you're patched.
... but let's be honest here, as much as Apple fans love to tout that it's safer for viruses, that's certainly not the case
Except 79% of iOS users have a patch available right now, 10.3.1. For extreme vulnerabilities such as this, in the past Apple also has updated "obsolete" versions of iOS. So if they provide a hypothetical 9.3.6 they could get coverage to 90%.
In comparison the current version of Android has 2.8% overage, add the previous version and we have 34.1%, go back two "obsolete" versions and we have 66.6%, three "obsolete" versions back (KitKat 4.4) and we get to 87.4% coverage. In theory, in reality most of those o
Google does offer a patch. Android is open source.
Users need to vote with their wallets, refusing to buy from manufacturers who customize Android, usually to the customer's detriment, then fail to commit to monthly security updates.
Some of Android is Open Source. Please get your facts right.
There are many bits such as the cough-cough Broadcom drivers that are closed source.
Broadcom drivers...
It's almost like drivers and OSes are two different things.
Advantage Apple? (Score:2)
Hmm... Small world syndrome? Just now reading Dogfight about the smartphone competition between Apple and the google. Don't tell me how it ends, but I'm already feeling like the author is going to come out against Apple...
However, I think that Apple has the big advantage in fixing security problems precisely because the consumers have so little freedom. I currently have three Android devices and have no idea which of them, if any are vulnerable. It would be worse if my two older phones hadn't died already
So most people can't vote with their wallets. I don't know if this is reliable, but look at the one put to
The upside is that most cheap phones are only in service for a year or two at best. Unpatched flaws get thrown away with the phone.
This kind of thing is uninteresting at this point. Flaws are found, patches are issued and the sun rises every morning. I'd like to see good statistics (which are likely impossible to collect) about the amount of real world harm caused by most of them.
Far more damaging is people's own idiotic behavior. We have know about HIV floating around for decades yet people still have
Google does offer a patch. Android is open source.
Users need to vote with their wallets, refusing to buy from manufacturers who customize Android, usually to the customer's detriment, then fail to commit to monthly security updates.
Because the Android fan base is more worried about cheap than security. Most don't believe that the phone has any security issues anyhow, so are happy to tout their KungPao 7 Android phone as something superior to the phones those asshole Apple hipsters use.
It's worse than that.
I actively avoid updates because my carrier uses them to install new, uninstallable crap that I don't want.
And yes, I understand exactly what I'm doing when I don't accept them. I don't bank on my phone, so the worst an attacker could do is get into my social media accounts.
My carrier is a bigger threat to me than this attack.
Google does offer a patch.
Right now my 2013 Google Nexus 5 is not offering a patch. A 2012 iPhone 5 has a patch.
Is there really 79% of iOS users that have a device that can run iOS 10?
No, Apple iOS is just plain safer, I hate to say. Google's turned a blind eye to a lot of android security issues. For example, they are especially bad at enterprise where they can't prevent MITM hacks that expose SSO passwords, Which is why some companies have seaparate WiFi SSIDs where they only alow Windows, Linux (actual distros), OSX and iOS, but keep Android off on its own segment. There was a bug filed for that a decade ago, closed by some numnut, and only slowly has any progress been made towar
Google Nexus 5 Android 6 -- no patch. (Score:1)
It seems to me that one is safer with iOS, you are more likely to get a patch.
Alternative explanation, people who buy Apple simply do not hold on to their phones for as long as people who buy Android. I'd be curious to know the spread of hardware iterations (iPhone 7, 6, 5, etc) that encompass your numbers. Does that 79% consist of nothing but the latest version?
The patch, 10.3.1, is available for all iPhone 5, 6 and 7. All 10.x users, 79%, can get the patch.
Does that 90% also consist of nothing but the latest version (because some people didn't want to update)?
To be clear, that 95% (90% was a typo) includes all 9.x and 10.x users and there is no patch for 9.x yet. Note I referred to a hypothetical 9.3.6 patch, as I referred to hypothetical Android 6, 5 and 4.4 patches. The point was showing how far back, three "obsolete" version for Google versus one for Apple that there needed to be to get "comparable" coverage for users. Now consider the patching situation for the
Re:Wonderful (Score:5, Insightful)
You're still connected to a cell network.
It's vulnerability, but let's be honest here, as much as Apple fans love to tout that it's safer for viruses, that's certainly not the case.
So If I'm getting you straight, this is an Apple problem, not an Android problem.
Apple patched, it, Most Android devices won't/can't. It takes a special level of denial to try to do what you tried to do.Do go on though.
Re:Wonderful (Score:5, Insightful)
So, only way to avoid this? Turn off Wi-Fi completely unless you know you're patched.
Don't forget to turn off wifi+location services integration. Recent versions of Android push you to scan for wifi networks for location services, even when wifi is disabled. So you'll lose location accuracy, in addition to losing wifi.
Re:Wonderful (Score:4, Informative)
It's not actually as bad as all that luckily. From the blog post, the attack can only be performed by another peer on the same wifi network. So at least if you are on a secure, private network, you are safe.
Lastly, as we'll see later on, triggering these two vulnerabilities can be done by any peer on the Wi-Fi network, without requiring any action on the part of the device being attacked (and with no indication that such an attack is taking place).
And this is why companies such as Broadcom, Cisco, Qualcomm, Intel, Marvel, (name your favorite chip vendors here)
... who wish to make gazillions on supplying what is increasingly *critical infrastructure*, not just 'fun stuff', need to be compelled via legislation and trade treaties to make their firmware stacks available for audits on a continuing basis by security professionals and subject to binding actions based upon those audits to fix issues as they are found. Fine, they don't have to open-source it
Re:Wonderful (Score:5, Interesting)
This sort of argument gets made every time there is a breach in any proprietary system, but where exactly are you going to find these "security professionals" to carry out detailed audits on entire firmware systems every time someone released a new product? Who's going to pay their bill? What good is a fix from a SoC manufacturer if the suppliers of devices incorporating those SoCs or the networks reselling them don't then supply an OTA update in a timely and secure fashion?
The idea that enough eyes make all bugs shallow might be one of the most dangerous fallacies in computing today, but even if it were true, it would still only be the first step to fixing a problem like this.
but where exactly are you going to find these "security professionals" to carry out detailed audits on entire firmware systems every time someone released a new product?
I'm not the OP you're responding to but I would assume the idea was that the chipset manufacturers have to pay for it.
It would make sense for a law to say something like - unless your customers can[1] do the work themselves (i.e. have access to the source code, chipset documentation and build tools) then the company is responsible for doing
I'm not the OP you're responding to but I would assume the idea was that the chipset manufacturers have to pay for it.
Ah yes, the old argument that manufacturers should pay more from their magical money trees.
The only person that pays for anything is the end consumer, and they've long since proven that they are not willing to pay for any level of security. The only thing that will get them to pay more than the cheapest price is shininess and peer pressure (which is related to the in-vogue definition of shininess).
The only person that pays for anything is the end consumer
In that case let's relieve them of their copyrights and patents on the device so that somebody can fix it without being sued.
The only thing that will get them to pay more than the cheapest price is shininess and peer pressure (which is related to the in-vogue definition of shininess).
I don't know about your country, but in civilised countries we make sure you don't die from eating unhygienic sausages, for example, by making it illegal to sell them, so even consumers that just go for the lowest price are at least somewhat protected. Does this raise prices? Perhaps a bit, but considering the alternative I think this is irrelevant.
Requiring some regulations for the `hygiene' of network hardware makes sense to me, at least as something that is worth considering.
The trouble is, we don't know how to make bug-free, perfectly secure software and hardware yet. Requiring the SoC manufacturers to meet a practically impossible standard isn't going to put prices up "a bit", it's going to increase them dramatically, and it's still not going to solve the problem, it's just going to make the luckier insurance companies underwriting those manufacturers a bit richer.
If the idea of better regulation is going to go anywhere useful, it has to push manufacturers and those along the
I think I'd prefer a full-time professional who has their livelihood at stake in doing a good job, and the time and resources to do it.
BTW, nice air quotes. They have a nice bias shine to them.
They're quotes. As in; quoting the exact words of the post you are replying to.
I think I'd prefer a full-time professional who has their livelihood at stake in doing a good job, and the time and resources to do it.
While I would like that it sure seems that isn't being done now in any meaningful way. the problem is that costs money that companies could better spend on executive compensation packages, more advertising, and implementation of consumer data gathering technology. Even then the company would need to spend money on fixing any issues the find internally for it to be effective and again there are other priorities. So in absence of that I would settle for the hobby and just curious to do it. Even then my phone
to make their firmware stacks available for audits on a continuing basis by security professionals and subject to binding actions based upon those audits to fix issues as they are found.
Well, if this works as well as OpenSSL, at least we could say it is a starting point I guess...
Now all you have to do is connect to wifi and these pricks can screw you. Thanks, Broadcom!
Slashdotters don't care as long as their hacked phone has a headphone jack.
Ah, Broadcom. The fuckups of the chip-world. The same morons that deliver the truly bad chip on the Raspberry Pi, with bad USB, no sound, no Ethernet and nobody knows whether the I/O is 5V tolerant or not.
It depends how well know your connection method is. Security by obscurity sometimes work. This is why I use tin can and piano string connectivity to get enhanced security and make my devices harder to connect to:
https://arstechnica.com/civis/... [arstechnica.com]
no encryption?
*gets hook and string*
hacks ls671
:P
Windows mobile (Score:3, Funny)
Is it time we ask ourselves if the industry would be in a better place if Windows had won in mobile?
Re: Windows mobile (Score:3, Informative)
The flaw is in the Wi-Fi controller, not the OS. That's why this hit both iOS and Android.
In a well-designed system, a flaw in the Wi-Fi controller should not have such critical consequences. Therefore, Tanenbaum was right and Torvalds was wrong. Hopefully, when HURD makes a release, everything will get sorted out.
HURD? A formal release?
I guess that will be around 2050 then....?
No, the OS is at fault. It should be able to protect itself.
Considering this is a broadcom problem, I don't see what difference it makes in this regard.
However in overall security, I somewhat doubt it:
http://www.computerworld.com/a... [computerworld.com]
Keep in mind, Windows had a super tiny mobile market share even at the time, and still manages to be responsible for 80% of malware on mobile networks. And yes, windows phone isn't immune, nor are Microsoft's lofty promises about how awesomely secure Edge is:
http://www.tomshardware.com/ne... [tomshardware.com]
Considering this is a broadcom problem, I don't see what difference it makes in this regard.
However in overall security, I somewhat doubt it:
http://www.computerworld.com/a... [computerworld.com]
Keep in mind, Windows had a super tiny mobile market share even at the time, and still manages to be responsible for 80% of malware on mobile networks.
Bogus clickbait article that is plain wrong. Its counting *Windows PC's* that are connected via mobile data as mobile phones, given the dominance of them in the desktop market and that most virus are targeted at desktop of course they dominate stats.
Given the tiny % of Windows Mobile phones it is obviously quite ridiculous to claim they account for 80% of malware. I'm not aware of any real windows mobile malware.
The vast majority of mobile malware is Android, because of its market dominance, pathetic securi
Well, there are levels in Hell. Android with Broadcom hardware is somewhere in the middle, is my guess, i.e. "truly bad". For Windows Mobile, they would probably have to add a sub-basement to Hell though.
proximity alone (Score:1)
neither of you read this, did you?
"... by Wi-Fi proximity alone, requiring no user interaction."
Blog post (Score:5, Interesting)
That was one well-written blog post! Informative, detailed, yet easy to read... and bloody long.
I got a kick out of the fact that this incredibly long blog post is titled "Part 1".
I see from the author's blurb that he has significant professional experience. s/blogger/reporter/
It's too bad Broadcomm doesn't seem to. On a 90-day disclosure it looks like they acknowledged the bug with two weeks left to go, asked for an extension, and now it'll be four months before typical users get patches for an exploit that is going to be stealing banking passwords in train stations next Monday (or more interesting data on the BART or DC Metro).
Apple is making a strong case for using its products
it's a really good thing (Score:2, Funny)
that the carriers (who sell the majority of the affected phones) are totally on top of the latest security fixes and always push them out to their customers right away.
factory reset the phone, update to and then restore settings. Best way to avoid bricking or bootloop.
Re: (Score:2)
Repeating this several times can cause small failures in the connections
...that have poor solder joints, as AC pointed out. Decent solder joints are strong enough to withstand those thermal cycles.
Please try contributing anything worthwhile to the conversation. Or, even better, just shut the hell up.
Binary blobbism (Score:1)
Thanks, Broadcomm, and other binary-blob firmware peddlers, for royally fucking up and not giving a damn.
This is why BLOBs are a bad idea (Score:3, Insightful)
Many driver manufacturers insist on providing BLOBs (binary loadable object files) for drivers to load into their devices, or they have the firmware stored in their devices. What we can't see probably has security errors that we can't fix, but as this shows, the bad guys can find them.
Your system already has backdoors like this. In drivers that load BLOBs and devices that run proprietary firmware, and in the Intel Management Engine.
If they don't use BLOBs, wouldn't that just mean the vulnerabilities are baked into silicon? I thought BLOBs were just a way of abstracting logic from hardware to software. Is the problem that a BLOB is actually being overwritten in a way that isn't possible for logic baked into hardware?
Re:This is why BLOBs are a bad idea (Score:4, Informative)
Your device generally includes some sort of CPU, which is usually programmed in C. It might also include a gate-array program, which is written in verilog or VHDL. Backdoors and bugs live in both of these things.
The reaction from the Android manufacturers and ca (Score:4, Informative)
We've got your money now fuck off.
A common ARM platform (akin to the x86 platform) (Score:2)
Wireless Worm (Score:5, Insightful)
I recall years ago, reading about a study which found that unpatched Win XP systems would get pwned in an average of ~5 seconds, once connected to the internet. This was due to old, long-since-patched worms like Blaster and Sasser, that still lived on in unpatchable systems. I imagine in the near future there will be a worm where every pwned device activates its wifi (even if the official wifi setting is set to 'off') and attacks every nearby device. EOL phones will be permanently vulnerable (how many iphones use this Broadcom chip yet are ineligible for iOS 10.3.1?), just like those permanently unpatched WinXP systems. It's an even worse situation on Android devices that are supported for a few months on average.
Ironically people will have to enable wifi in order to download the firmware update to patch this bug, if their OS only allows OS updates via wifi.
As usual though, the risk is blown way out of proportion. For example, the XP issue was trivial to mitigate - just turn on the built in firewall. A lot of people seem to think that the firewall was introduced with Service Pack 2, but actually all that changes what that it was enabled by default.
This vulnerability affects the processor inside the wifi chip. The proof of concept writes data into its memory. This is a separate subsystem to the main phone CPU, with its own RAM and address space. So to use it to
I recall years ago, reading about a study which found that unpatched Win XP systems would get pwned in an average of ~5 seconds, once connected to the internet.
Yeah, don't do that. A firewall solves that problem, unless you've got owned devices on your network. Even then, give it its own VLAN etc.
Can attack from any WiFi device, not just APs (Score:3)
The attack doesn't require a rogue access point, as it uses a Peer-to-Peer (Ad-Hoc) WiFi protocol. Vulnerable WiFi chipsets can be attacked by any other WiFi device in range.
Re:Can attack from any WiFi device, not just APs (Score:4, Informative)
Not exactly. From the blog post, you can see that the attack can only be performed by another peer on the same wifi network. So at least if you are on a secure, private network, you are safe.
Lastly, as we'll see later on, triggering these two vulnerabilities can be done by any peer on the Wi-Fi network, without requiring any action on the part of the device being attacked (and with no indication that such an attack is taking place).
Raspberry Pi / closed source Broadcom (Score:1)
I wonder if all these fancy new Raspberry Pi's with closed source Broadcom chips are affected?
Hooray for Lineage OS (Score:3)
CM died and begat Lineage OS. And now I'm getting ~weekly updates for my Moto G 2nd, which has of course been left behind by Motorola.
OSS FTW
Does Lineage OS still give you the Moto X gesture features?
Like shake for flashlight, twist for camera, turn on screen when hand approaches?
It was my understanding these are controlled by a secondary processor and the Moto app.
.. and this is why (Score:2)
Things like SElinux, SafetyNet, and (factory-only) locked bootloaders are pointless complexity.
These devices are complicated and security is a process - constant vigilence. It's not a firewall, or a set of complicated access controls. It's education, updates, and constant testing.
Simple rules are easy to understand, and 40 years of experience has shown that it's the best way to make secure code.
Hey Lenovo (Score:2)
Are you going to release this security patch? My 2nd gen Moto X is still on the August patch level.
Because all Apple hardware that's less than six years old is already in the process of being patched.
The summary says Apple use these chips. It also says they've been patched with iOS 10.3.1