GitHub Repository Owners Targeted By Data-Stealing Malware (threatpost.com) 7
"Phishing emails zeroing in on developers who own Github repositories were infecting victims with malware capable of stealing data through keyloggers and modules that would snag screenshots," writes ThreatPost. An anonymous reader quotes their report: Researchers at Palo Alto Networks this week said that in mid-January, an unknown number of developers were targeted with emails purporting to be job offers. The attachments instead carried malicious .doc files containing an embedded macro. The macro executed a PowerShell command that would grab malware from a command and control site and execute it... [Senior threat researcher Brandon] Levene said it's unknown how widespread the January campaign was or why developers were targeted, but given the vast number of projects hosted on the platform, it would likely be an attractive target for either criminals and nation-state attackers.
Levene said the PowerShell script drops a binary named Dimnie, which has been around since 2014 but before January targeted primarily Russian-speaking targets. Someone who received two different emails said they appeared to be hand-crafted, according to Ars Technica, and referenced data changed that same day. They believe this suggests "a focused campaign explicitly targeting targets perceived as 'high return investments,' such as developers (possibly working on popular/open source projects)."
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe I misread TFA but where does it mention mail agents automatically executing the macros? I assume the mails were hand crafted, to encourage the recipients to open the attachment, and that the mail agents were irrelevant?
Devs (Score:1)
The attachments instead carried malicious
.doc files containing an embedded macro.
I hope most devs know better than to open a
.doc from some stranger on the internet.