More Than Ever, Employees Want a Say in How Their Companies Are Run (qz.com) 73
Two readers share a report: While workers have traditionally looked to unions to address their grievances, a new generation is trusting in the power of petitions to force changes. At the Wall Street Journal, 160 reporters and editors, delivered a letter to their managers protesting the lack of women and minorities running the organization, Business Insider reported yesterday. "Nearly all the people at high levels at the paper deciding what we cover and how are white men," the letter read. IBM employees are circulating an online petition objecting to the tone of CEO Ginni Rometty's letter to US president Donald Trump, and calling on her affirm what they call the company's progressive values. [...] Other employee petitions call for Oracle to oppose US president Donald Trump's second travel ban, and to let men who work at US regional supermarket Publix grow beards. Employee petitions are now so popular there's a website, coworker.org, devoted to hosting them. In some cases, the campaigns work: Starbuck's relaxed its rules about visible tattoos and unnatural hair color for baristas after thousands signed petitions asking for a change. Sometimes, they fail disastrously. Interns at one (unnamed) company described in a blog about being fired en masse after signing a petition asking for a more relaxed dress code.
We need to build a wall and keep all the females out until they can be throughly vetted. Over 50% of the poeple living in this country are female, did you know that? That's MILLIONS. We have to put a stop to this until we cn figre out WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON.
We're sorry, but North Carolina will have to see your birth certificate, please.
1. Dress codes (outside of safety) have little to do with working hard and more to do with enforcing unnecessary conformity. As long as your clothing's sanitary and safe for the typical workday environment, I don't see a reason why it can't be worn to work. Employees undistracted by uncomfortable clothing are productive employees. Asking for this should got get one fired as it has nothing to do with workload.
2. In mentioning 'white men' the letter's author exposes a racist viewpoint. Just because someone
They also promote the image the company wants to project publicly in many cases.
I hate the dress codes too, but they can be there for a reason.
I was at a place that started out having all men wear ties, women were dresses, or if in pants they had to be pretty formal looking.
After a few years there, they relaxed the dress codes to much more casual when in the work place when not mee
I don't know where in the US you are located, but where I live, pretty much all the public schools require uniforms, it was put in to keep the poor kids from feeling bad next to the better dressed wealthier kids.
I agree with your second point, but dress code, is important. I work completely differently in shorts and a tee than a button down shirt.
A button down puts me in a completely different mindset and attitude. Having a co-worker in sandals and ripped shorts is distracting. When I go to a client or have a client come to me, I want myself and all my co-workers looking like professional bad-asses at work, not slackers. It's all perception.
Long time ago, someone also told me to dress for the job I want, that's bee
Generalization aside, I was actually sort of with you on that until...
They also think they're entitled to power even though they haven't worked hard enough to earn a management position.
That should read "they haven't worked long and/or smart enough to earn a management position."
Entrepreneurs who are successful enough to found their own self-sustaining company are exempt from this, naturally...
then you get a chance at the table.
the best person for the job regardless of race or gender is how it should be, nothing else.
I was a suit at Mobil Oil during its Dilbert years, and it was called, "empowerment."
It died along with "Quality, Vision and Mission" statements.
Let me take a wild stab here. You are an SJW, right? You're certainly racist and sexist enough.
That's short sighted.
- We have historical (and current) discrimination to overcome.
- Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization. Those that don't have diversity tend to wither and die due to stagnation.
- Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization. Those that don't have diversity tend to wither and die due to stagnation.
Proof?
How about I just give you a solid argument because you surely realize that the statement "Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization" is fundamentally hard to test.
A predominately male workplace will tend to breed a culture with misogynistic behaviours, Uber is a great example of this.
An organization where certain groups are under-represented will tend to do things that offend or otherwise harm those groups because there's no one internally to advocate for thos
Not so much this.
I remember Texaco refinery hiring black women (a definite "twofer") back in 1975 and giving them fast-track promotions to supervisors.
Texaco did this because federal contracts required it.
It did serve a purpose, though.
At first, white men were totally disgusted.
Then, the white men found something else to be totally disgusted about.
I'm sure if we gave non whites enough other distractions "to be totally disgusted about", we could avoid having to respect their rights too. Doesn't make it right, however.
It's not rightist and centrists who keep bringing traits like race, gender, sexual preference, and so on into every situation and discussion. They aren't constantly pushing identity politics. It's the leftists who are doing that.
Everybody but the leftists have moved on. The leftists draw their power from exploiting the differences between groups of people, however. So they need to continually foster disagreement and disruption. Leftists need this disunity in order for their failed belief systems to survive.
- We have historical (and current) discrimination to overcome.
"historical" means approximately bupkis - no sane human is in the business of reparations, or of acting on induced guilt for things that they themselves have not done.
"(and current)"? Must not be all that prevalent if it's in parentheses, now is it?
- Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization.
Almost, but...
I"ve yet to see that ever.
I suppose if the business is catering to a specific market where no one is a part of or knows that market it could be detrimental (all white guys trying to see black women gerry curl, or whatever it is called).
On the other hand...throwing out or not hiring people due to their race and ONLY being interested in meeting quotas for diversity sake, I have seen tank a company's abilities.
I have no problem with
I dont disagree that different people with different viewpoints are good, but the point remains that if they DONT have good points of view but are hired specifically to fill a quota, that is almost invariably BAD for the same company
there are zero barriers for entry in the workforce today
Just try to apply to my job without a masters or PhD in a relevant field. At best you will never hear from anyone again. At worst they'll bring you in for sport, and some of these people are just enough assholes to do it, if HR didn't get in the way.
There are lots of barriers. The mistake is thinking management cares about what people think. Instead they should buy a share, group up, then start forcing votes at the shareholder level.
Err....being qualified for a job is not considered part of overcoming a barrier to a job. Being qualified for a job is a GIVEN to even be considered for a job, geez.....please have some common sense.
Barriers as discussed above are artificial things keeping folks out that are all qualified for the same job or activity.
The problem is folks get outcomes confused with opportunity. Just because a certain gender or color isn't present in representative numbers in upper management and certain jobs doesn't mean they didn't have the opportunity to pursue that job. Equal Opportunity does not equate to Equal Outcomes, essentially.
Amusingly, what these folks are advocating for is a lowering of the bar which only applies to certain genders or skin colors...which makes them, you guessed it, bigots.
I've been in the workforce long enough, including in interview panels, to know that raw merit is only half the game. Hiring and promotion decisions are largely social, especially when multiple candidates have similar merit credentials. Humans are social animals, and thus naturally biased.
This is a pretty good example of the basement dwelling Aspies who waste so many electrons on the Internet.
I'm convinced that these petitions will be at least as effective as the ones posted on whitehouse.gov. [whitehouse.gov]
Eh, the real action is submitting comments at regulations.gov.
e.g. https://www.regulations.gov/do... [regulations.gov]
Just ask your union... Oh.
First, that would take actual hard work, and money.
Second, someone has already done the work for you, as they should, and started a company for you to have a say in.
Even better - go work for a (relatively more) sane company. Let the dysfunctional companies get stuck with dysfunctional employees. Eventually they (the companies) die.
The workers think they have an opinion that matters.
The current American culture gives absolutely no shits what workers think, only that they show up and do what it says on the tin.
You want to have an opinion? Fight for it. Walk out. Organize. Use the tools that are available to you, not spineless open letters that only provide the status quo with targets to aim at.
And, btw, when you have that opinion, don't give it up. Remind everybody that you fought hard for the right to have a voice, as opposed to worke
That intern was taught an invaluable business lesson.
Something something nail, hammer!
If you don't like the culture where you work, and your suggestion box entries seem to disappear into the ether, then get a different job, explaining why you chose to leave. If that doesn't change the culture, then chances are you weren't valuable enough for them to care about your petition anyway.
You could also try to work your way into management, such that you're entrusted with decisions that affect the area you want to change. But let's be honest--by that point you've p
say we used the word Union. It would be an organization of people from the same industry banded for the benefit of all workers. Maybe the workers could donate a little of their monthly income so the Union could hire lawyers and lobbying power. Its just an idea...
...and in 20 years when management decides to offshore *all* of its tech work to India (due to bloated contracts with said unions, bloated wages, and a systme where the incompetent could never get fired, let alone done so in a timely manner), we can all sit back and say we at least tried, right?
I've usually found that *most* companies hedge a lot on their culture propaganda, to the point it which it is usually meaningless drivel. The downside is that since it is content-free, nobody cares and they doesn't do anything for them or the peasants.
When they put too much meaning into the culture propaganda, people tend to believe it and expect follow-through, which they seldom get because it's propaganda. This results in a poisoning of the well and a further loss of credibility.
Actually, a culture forms whether or not management fosters one. Oftentimes, a culture will form that is decidedly counter to what management wants to foster.
If management is a bunch of cut-throat snakes, the employees adapt and form their own counter-culture of sorts. The result only gets uglier over time, and management usually doesn't find out until the company is rapidly sinking (at which time many of them have either jumped ship or are about to).
IBM / Oracle H1B's are being forced to do what the boss wants or they get canned and sent home.
We need real unions with full union rights under the law + full in enforcement of the H1B's laws with a $100K-150K min wage.