IT Technology

More Than Ever, Employees Want a Say in How Their Companies Are Run

Posted by msmash from the taking-a-stand dept.
Two readers share a report: While workers have traditionally looked to unions to address their grievances, a new generation is trusting in the power of petitions to force changes. At the Wall Street Journal, 160 reporters and editors, delivered a letter to their managers protesting the lack of women and minorities running the organization, Business Insider reported yesterday. "Nearly all the people at high levels at the paper deciding what we cover and how are white men," the letter read. IBM employees are circulating an online petition objecting to the tone of CEO Ginni Rometty's letter to US president Donald Trump, and calling on her affirm what they call the company's progressive values. [...] Other employee petitions call for Oracle to oppose US president Donald Trump's second travel ban, and to let men who work at US regional supermarket Publix grow beards. Employee petitions are now so popular there's a website, coworker.org, devoted to hosting them. In some cases, the campaigns work: Starbuck's relaxed its rules about visible tattoos and unnatural hair color for baristas after thousands signed petitions asking for a change. Sometimes, they fail disastrously. Interns at one (unnamed) company described in a blog about being fired en masse after signing a petition asking for a more relaxed dress code.

More Than Ever, Employees Want a Say in How Their Companies Are Run

  • this is really getting tiring (Score:3, Insightful)

    by ganjadude ( 952775 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @04:49PM (#54137925) Homepage
    there are zero barriers for entry in the workforce today. this push for diversity for nothing other than the sake of diversity is pointless.

    the best person for the job regardless of race or gender is how it should be, nothing else.

    • Re: (Score:1, Troll)

      by silas_moeckel ( 234313 )

      But making false numbers games are how SJW's survive.

      As a business owner I would have a huge pushback on the force change bit if stuff this simple requires a petition your management is probably already dysfunctional.

      • I was a suit at Mobil Oil during its Dilbert years, and it was called, "empowerment."

        It died along with "Quality, Vision and Mission" statements.

    • Re: (Score:2, Redundant)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      the best person for the job regardless of race or gender is how it should be, nothing else.

      That's short sighted.

      - We have historical (and current) discrimination to overcome.
      - Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization. Those that don't have diversity tend to wither and die due to stagnation.

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        - Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization. Those that don't have diversity tend to wither and die due to stagnation.

        Proof?

        • - Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization. Those that don't have diversity tend to wither and die due to stagnation.

          Proof?

          How about I just give you a solid argument because you surely realize that the statement "Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization" is fundamentally hard to test.

          A predominately male workplace will tend to breed a culture with misogynistic behaviours, Uber is a great example of this.

          An organization where certain groups are under-represented will tend to do things that offend or otherwise harm those groups because there's no one internally to advocate for thos

      • Having a company hire someone solely based on race is a terrible way to fight discrimination, in fact it is counterproductive because not you have many workers with resentment towards people who have been perceived to receive a 'free ride'. The only way to really tackle it is to look at the societal forces that prevent a person from being as tell trained or applicable for a job due to their background. I have no doubt that some companies turn away people based on race and this should be stopped. But if a

        • Not so much this.

          I remember Texaco refinery hiring black women (a definite "twofer") back in 1975 and giving them fast-track promotions to supervisors.

          Texaco did this because federal contracts required it.

          It did serve a purpose, though.

          At first, white men were totally disgusted.

          Then, the white men found something else to be totally disgusted about.

          • Re: (Score:2, Troll)

            by epyT-R ( 613989 )

            I'm sure if we gave non whites enough other distractions "to be totally disgusted about", we could avoid having to respect their rights too. Doesn't make it right, however.

      • Re: this is really getting tiring (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It's not rightist and centrists who keep bringing traits like race, gender, sexual preference, and so on into every situation and discussion. They aren't constantly pushing identity politics. It's the leftists who are doing that.

        Everybody but the leftists have moved on. The leftists draw their power from exploiting the differences between groups of people, however. So they need to continually foster disagreement and disruption. Leftists need this disunity in order for their failed belief systems to survive.

      • - We have historical (and current) discrimination to overcome.

        "historical" means approximately bupkis - no sane human is in the business of reparations, or of acting on induced guilt for things that they themselves have not done.

        "(and current)"? Must not be all that prevalent if it's in parentheses, now is it?

        - Different people from different viewpoints are almost invariably GOOD for an organization.

        Almost, but...

        • doing so doesn't require "diversity" as the SJW crowd defines it
        • having differing viewpoints just for the sake of having them can be just as detrimental as having a monoculture/bubble/echo-chamber
        • there is a huge difference between having differen

      • Those that don't have diversity tend to wither and die due to stagnation.

        I"ve yet to see that ever.

        I suppose if the business is catering to a specific market where no one is a part of or knows that market it could be detrimental (all white guys trying to see black women gerry curl, or whatever it is called).

        On the other hand...throwing out or not hiring people due to their race and ONLY being interested in meeting quotas for diversity sake, I have seen tank a company's abilities.

        I have no problem with

      • no its really not short sighted. If we ever want to move forward, or progress if you will, we cannot keep hanging on to the historical discrimination as an excuse.

        I dont disagree that different people with different viewpoints are good, but the point remains that if they DONT have good points of view but are hired specifically to fill a quota, that is almost invariably BAD for the same company

    • there are zero barriers for entry in the workforce today

      Just try to apply to my job without a masters or PhD in a relevant field. At best you will never hear from anyone again. At worst they'll bring you in for sport, and some of these people are just enough assholes to do it, if HR didn't get in the way.

      There are lots of barriers. The mistake is thinking management cares about what people think. Instead they should buy a share, group up, then start forcing votes at the shareholder level.

      • ok...so get a masters or PHD? that isnt a barrier in the sense i was speaking here. that actually goes along with my "best person for the job" point

      • Just try to apply to my job without a masters or PhD in a relevant field.

        Err....being qualified for a job is not considered part of overcoming a barrier to a job. Being qualified for a job is a GIVEN to even be considered for a job, geez.....please have some common sense.

        Barriers as discussed above are artificial things keeping folks out that are all qualified for the same job or activity.

    • The problem is folks get outcomes confused with opportunity. Just because a certain gender or color isn't present in representative numbers in upper management and certain jobs doesn't mean they didn't have the opportunity to pursue that job. Equal Opportunity does not equate to Equal Outcomes, essentially.

      Amusingly, what these folks are advocating for is a lowering of the bar which only applies to certain genders or skin colors...which makes them, you guessed it, bigots.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      the best person for the job regardless of race or gender is how it should be, nothing else.

      I've been in the workforce long enough, including in interview panels, to know that raw merit is only half the game. Hiring and promotion decisions are largely social, especially when multiple candidates have similar merit credentials. Humans are social animals, and thus naturally biased.

  • Sure To Be Effective (Score:5, Insightful)

    by tsqr ( 808554 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @04:50PM (#54137935)

    I'm convinced that these petitions will be at least as effective as the ones posted on whitehouse.gov. [whitehouse.gov]

  • Simple solution (Score:3)

    by Snufu ( 1049644 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @04:53PM (#54137959)

    Just ask your union... Oh.

    • Even better - go work for a (relatively more) sane company. Let the dysfunctional companies get stuck with dysfunctional employees. Eventually they (the companies) die.

  • How cute (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The workers think they have an opinion that matters.

    The current American culture gives absolutely no shits what workers think, only that they show up and do what it says on the tin.

    You want to have an opinion? Fight for it. Walk out. Organize. Use the tools that are available to you, not spineless open letters that only provide the status quo with targets to aim at.

    And, btw, when you have that opinion, don't give it up. Remind everybody that you fought hard for the right to have a voice, as opposed to worke

  • Interns != Employees (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Rob Riggs ( 6418 ) on Wednesday March 29, 2017 @04:55PM (#54137989) Homepage Journal
    That intern was taught an invaluable business lesson.

    • That intern was taught an invaluable business lesson.

      Something something nail, hammer!

      If you don't like the culture where you work, and your suggestion box entries seem to disappear into the ether, then get a different job, explaining why you chose to leave. If that doesn't change the culture, then chances are you weren't valuable enough for them to care about your petition anyway.

      You could also try to work your way into management, such that you're entrusted with decisions that affect the area you want to change. But let's be honest--by that point you've p

  • say we used the word Union. It would be an organization of people from the same industry banded for the benefit of all workers. Maybe the workers could donate a little of their monthly income so the Union could hire lawyers and lobbying power. Its just an idea...

    • ...and in 20 years when management decides to offshore *all* of its tech work to India (due to bloated contracts with said unions, bloated wages, and a systme where the incompetent could never get fired, let alone done so in a timely manner), we can all sit back and say we at least tried, right?

  • Why not club together with your fellow employees to collectively purchase stock in the company that you work for? That way, you can force issues at the board level when management comes up for re-election.
  • You know how these big companies foster "local culture"? Because that's what makes us all "a family". So some people end up believing it and because they and others believe it they become a community, they become a family. isn't it normal for members of the community to have a say? -it can certainly be a win/win for both employee and employer. Some C level execs think "culture" is the BS to feed the peasants so they work harder for free...that's even true to an extent but when those peasants unite; those m

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      I've usually found that *most* companies hedge a lot on their culture propaganda, to the point it which it is usually meaningless drivel. The downside is that since it is content-free, nobody cares and they doesn't do anything for them or the peasants.

      When they put too much meaning into the culture propaganda, people tend to believe it and expect follow-through, which they seldom get because it's propaganda. This results in a poisoning of the well and a further loss of credibility.

    • Actually, a culture forms whether or not management fosters one. Oftentimes, a culture will form that is decidedly counter to what management wants to foster.

      If management is a bunch of cut-throat snakes, the employees adapt and form their own counter-culture of sorts. The result only gets uglier over time, and management usually doesn't find out until the company is rapidly sinking (at which time many of them have either jumped ship or are about to).

  • unions are good, worker co-operatives are better https://medium.com/@PrestoViva... [medium.com]

  • IBM / Oracle H1B's are being forced to do what the boss wants or they get canned and sent home.
    We need real unions with full union rights under the law + full in enforcement of the H1B's laws with a $100K-150K min wage.

  • What we have is a new generation that:
    - believes they are ENTITLED to have what they want
    - has never been told "no" by their parents
    - believes Social Media can effect change

    1 + 2 + 3 = people who believe "thumbs up"ing some petition is actually going to change anything.

    Hint: nothing changes in a company unless a) you can show them how it saves money and doesn't cost anywhere else, or b) threaten their income.

    Other hint: be careful with b because you're ENTIRELY REPLACEABLE and any company worth their salt c

