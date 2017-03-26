Over 14K 'Let's Encrypt' SSL Certificates Issued To PayPal Phishing Sites (bleepingcomputer.com) 53
BleepingComputer reports: During the past year, Let's Encrypt has issued a total of 15,270 SSL certificates that contained the word 'PayPal' in the domain name or the certificate identity. Of these, approximately 14,766 (96.7%) were issued for domains that hosted phishing sites, according to an analysis carried out on a small sample of 1,000 domains, by Vincent Lynch, encryption expert for The SSL Store... Lynch, who points out the abuse of Let's Encrypt's infrastructure, doesn't blame the Certificate Authority (CA), but nevertheless, points out that other CAs have issued a combined number of 461 SSL certificates containing the term "PayPal" in the certificate information, which were later used for phishing attacks... Phishers don't target these CAs because they're commercial services, but also because they know these organizations will refuse to issue certificates for certain hot terms, like "PayPal," for example. Back in 2015, Let's Encrypt made it clear in a blog post it doesn't intend to become the Internet's HTTPS watchdog.
Of course, some web browsers don't even check whether a certificate has been revoked. An anonymous reader writes: Browser makers are also to blame, along with "security experts" who tell people HTTPS is "secure," when they should point out HTTPS means "encrypted communication channel," and not necessarily that the destination website is secure.
Of course, some web browsers don't even check whether a certificate has been revoked. An anonymous reader writes: Browser makers are also to blame, along with "security experts" who tell people HTTPS is "secure," when they should point out HTTPS means "encrypted communication channel," and not necessarily that the destination website is secure.
also.. (Score:3, Interesting)
they are changing the name to "Let's Phish"
Re: (Score:3)
Right. The point of these certs is to verify that a secure connection to the site in question has been established and there is no man-in-the-middle or DNS hijack or proxy etc. It is not to verify the identity of the site in question.
Re: (Score:2)
If the identity of the endpoint can't be verified, exactly how is it that MITM is prevented? Are MITM sites required to set the Evil Bit [ietf.org]?
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, that wasn't very clear. It is to identify that the server is the server it claims to be, but does nothing to verify the identity of the person running the server.
For example, Let's Encrypt will check that the person getting the certificate really does control www.paypall-secure-login.com, but not that they are actually PayPal Inc. The point is to allow a visitor to establish a secure connection with the server, not to check that the web page served up is not misleading.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
How on Earth would a non IT person "verify the legitimacy of emails and websites?"
Let's say, you entered paypal in Google and miraculously the second link leads to paypall.com (such a SEO "optimization" is entirely possible if your have enough resources) which is the exact same copy of paypal.com, which siphons your log in credentials. How would you know paypall.com is not PayPal? Extended validation is still better than nothing.
HTTPS was a badly realized afterthought and it bites people all the time.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Or AutoFill. You enable AutoFill for PayPal.com, and then when your password doesn't automatically show up, you look at the URL more carefully and immediately see why.
The real threats to security are not the CAs that issue certs for sites containing PayPal in the name. The real threats are clueless sysadmins at (mostly banking) websites that insist on not allowing AutoFill and/or break their websites in ways that make AutoFill stop working when it worked before. Besides playing right into the hands of k
but you arent a traditional CA (Score:4, Insightful)
The fight against phishing and malware content is an important one, but it does not make sense for CAs to be on the front lines
but thats just it. prior to you, people had a barrier to entry. phishing sites needed to pay money to play in the https realm or hire someone smart enough to exploit an https protected site. your service removed both of those barriers and now allows dangerous sites to quickly and easily bypass an entire host of browser security checks designed to prevent people from entering bank card information and personal data into an unprotected site. That "lock" icon in the address bar is generally enough to convince people that what theyre doing with their Visa is sane. now, with letsencrypt, its not so certain.
.info and .biz of the internet.
if you're not going to at least police fraud or abuse, youre opening the service up to become a haven for quick and easy phishing sites. if you ignore this now, you might as well pack up and leave. Chrome and Firefox will not hesitate to lower their trust in your service if it turns into the
Re: but you arent a traditional CA (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: but you arent a traditional CA (Score:1)
So should verisign (Symantec) given the recent news of their issuances for sites not owned by the requesting party.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Actually, letsencrypt is fine.
The idea of PAYING anyone to verify is bunk.
The system should merely identify that the channel is in fact encrypted, there should not be any 'trust' etc stuff attached to it.
Currently this has created companies which profit from these certs, and browser makers I'm guessing are getting a kick back for it as well identifying an encrypted channel as either 'good' encrypted or 'bad' encrypted.
An encrypted channel is a fact and all encrypted channels should simply state that encrypt
Re: (Score:1)
Nope, not going to happen.
The entire reason this is happening is because the browser vendors got a stick up their ass and required HTTP/2 connections to be run over TLS. So Let's Encrypt fills in the same space for HTTPS as Cloudflare does for CDN. They are not there to police their customers, and will ignore lots of shit until someone actually takes them to court.
The solution has always been there. The self-signed certificate should never have been "this might be a dangerous site" warning. That is what the
Re: (Score:2)
That "lock" icon in the address bar is generally enough to convince people that what theyre doing with their Visa is sane. now, with letsencrypt, its not so certain.
I do not disagree with anything you wrote but this conflates the idea of a secure connection to a website as being a legitimate website. This has never been true.
if you're not going to at least police fraud or abuse, youre opening the service up to become a haven for quick and easy phishing sites. if you ignore this now, you might as well pack up and leave. Chrome and Firefox will not hesitate to lower their trust in your service
Sadly, this is true and I think some basic safeguard requirements need to be put in place to prevent new registrants/hidden registrants from abusing the service.
if it turns into the
.info and .biz of the internet.
Sir, how you denigrate my superbe site, InternetIsSrs.Biz!
Re: (Score:2)
allows dangerous sites to quickly and easily bypass an entire host of browser security checks designed to prevent people from entering bank card information and personal data into an unprotected site. That "lock" icon in the address bar is generally enough to convince people that what theyre doing with their Visa is sane. now, with letsencrypt, its not so certain.
Except that's not what it does at all. A lock does not imply a chain of trust. The actual name in the actual site is what implies a chain of trust and you don't get that name from Let's Encrypt or any of the several free services which provided certificates in the past. If I go to my own personal website my browser says "Secure". If I go to PayPal my browser says "PayPal, Inc [US]." No checks have been bypassed.
Also quite frankly, GOOD. I still greatly prefer only one phisher getting my credit card informat
Re: (Score:2)
Nope. StartSSL had been issuing free low-validation certs since at least 2009, some six years before Let's Encrypt issued its first cert. The only substantive differences between Let's Encrypt and StartSSL, as far as I can tell, are:
Re: blacklist them (Score:1)
Foundamental flaw of the CA infrastructure (Score:3)
This story shows the fundamental flaw of the TLS CA infrastructure: it only certifies that the connection is established with the reported DNS domain name. That is not utterly useless, but not far from it.
The protection against man-in-the-middle attack is relevant only in a handful of cases. With home Internet access, MitM can more or less only be performed by network operators, who have a lot to lose if they are caught playing these games. It is more of an issue with public access, but still rather minor.
What would be really useful would be CA that certify the honesty of the sites. “If you see our green padlock, that means this site is reliable. If they scam you, we will refund you.”
I will not hold my breath.
Re: (Score:2)
With home Internet access, MitM can more or less only be performed by network operators,
How so? This is exactly what HTTPS prevents.
Re: (Score:2)
The protection against man-in-the-middle attack is relevant only in a handful of cases. With home Internet access, MitM can more or less only be performed by network operators, who have a lot to lose if they are caught playing these games. It is more of an issue with public access, but still rather minor.
There is no difference between protection from man in the middle attacks for home users and users using public access. The user (or software / browser on the user's computer) is either validating certificates or they are not. Validation includes checking cryptographic signatures, checking revocation lists, and checking that the subject matches the requested resource (web site). It is true that checking signatures requires keeping tabs on what certificate authorities are trusted, which is a difficult problem
Re: (Score:2)
With home Internet access, MitM can more or less only be performed by network operators
Oh wow are you wrong about that. There are a myriad of ways you can MitM a connection other than passive listening. The most popular way is through malware that routes your connection via some third party. Having home internet doesn't make you secure against MitM attacks in the slightest.
silent s (Score:2)
I'm sure the "so called" security experts you deride would point out that the S in HTTPS is not simply encryption spelled in a funny way. Security != Encryption and the role of the certificate is Authentication not Encryption. If it doesn't authenticate anything then it is worthless, and the whole bloody point of a public CA IS to be the internet's watchdog or there is no point in trusting them.
Or do they feel that the only role of an adult is to buy liquor for children ?
Re: silent s (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Using PayPal in the domain name (Score:2)
Seems familiar (Score:2)
Something about road to hell being paved with good intentions.
The issue is not SSL, certs or lack thereof. The issue is the fact that among human population there exist several fairly consistent groups. One of these groups is "low information people" (not to call them "stupid"). Another group is "dishonest people". Yet another is "well intentioned people" who want to protect the former from the latter. But, as the "wily" are, by definition, loath to play by the rules and, in general, fairly smart - they wil
More tips for browser makers (Score:2)
(... because I'm sure they read
/. and value my opinion... )
1. NEVER hide ANY part of the URL. If the URL extends beyond the size of the location box, give a nice big '...' for people to click on to see it.
2. ALWAYS show a status bar that ALWAYS shows what URL I'll go to if I click a link. NEVER allow ANYTHING to change this behavior.
3. NEVER hide the protocol.
4. Don't allow 'data' URIs in the URL bar by default. https://www.wordfence.com/blog... [wordfence.com] (This also relates to #1)
5. Don't make SUCH a big damn deal a
Clarify "certificate identity" (Score:2)
Something doesn't add-up:
During the past year, Let's Encrypt has issued a total of 15,270 SSL certificates that contained the word "PayPal" in the domain name or the certificate identity.
(Emphasis mine).
But according to Let's Encrypt, their certificates don't say anything about identity:
Let’s Encrypt is going to be issuing Domain Validation (DV) certificates. On a technical level, a DV certificate asserts that a public key belongs to a domain – it says nothing else about a site’s content or who runs it. DV certificates do not include any information about a website’s reputation, real-world identity, or safety.
Can someone explain what the author meant by the term "certificate identity" in a Domain Validation certificate? It almost seems like the author of the article is conflating the concepts of DV certificates and EV certificates into one. Or am I wrong, and DV certs do indeed have an identity?
In researching this a bit, the CA security council [casecurity.org] as well as some certificate authorities [digicert.com]