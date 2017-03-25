After Healthcare Defeat, Can The Trump Administration Fix America's H-1B Visa Program? (bloomberg.com) 23
Friday the Trump administration suffered a political setback when divisions in the president's party halted a move to repeal healthcare policies passed in 2010. But if Trump hopes to turn his attention to how America's H-1B visa program is affecting technology workers, "time is running out," writes Slashdot reader pteddy. Bloomberg reports: [T]he application deadline for the most controversial visa program is the first week of April, which means new rules have to be in place for that batch of applicants or another year's worth of visas will be handed out under the existing guidelines... There probably isn't enough time to pass legislation on such a contentious issue. But Trump could sign an executive order with some changes. The article points out that under the current system, one outsourcing firm was granted 6.5 times as many U.S. visas as Amazon. There's also an interesting map showing which countries' workers received the most H-1B visas in 2015 -- 69.4% went to workers in India, with another 10.5% going to China -- and a chart showing which positions are most in demand, indicating that two-thirds of the visa applications are for tech workers.
Is there any reason to suppose Trump gives a shit about this issue?
Uhm...he said he did?
He might try to fix it just because he needs to achieve something. He is obsessed with winning, but keeps losing so is trying to scale back all his promises and blame other people.
Trump was adamant that there should be a vote yesterday, presumably because it was the ACA's anniversary.
And few people have noticed that Trump masterfully defeated Ryan, put all the blame for the failed attempt on Ryan and the GOP, and is letting the fuse burn down to the Obamacare implosion.
No matter what happens, it's a win for Trump. He is manipulating the system, just like he did during the campaign.
We're stuck with Obamacare for the next year or two, let's see how well that plays in the 2018 elections.
The republicans have set themselves up as the party of "no". When the Democrats were in their attitude was to block everything, no compromise, no middle ground. Well, it still seems they're using this tactic now, except it's between themselves, not aimed at the democrats.
Unless they can figure out how to compromise rather than merely impede then they will find themselves utterly unable to govern. Trump is the same. His bully style tactics work as a CEO because you can fire anyone who stands in his way. The
If I had a team of several million people, I could build a sustainable city on Mars.
As long as I could be totally devoted tot he task, and the willpower to follow through the billions of setbacks you'd hit on the way, especially including my own ignorance.
Trump fixing H1b? It's possible, but similarly absurd to expect.
The Trump coalition isn't the team to fix H1b. They're a wrecking crew, not a construction team. They can foist individuals to make plans, but they're philosophically aligned against, say, the kind of planning that would make a national constitution or something along those lines.
Even if theoretically Trump actually meant the half-dozen things he said on H1b, and DIDN'T mean the several things he said that contradicted that, he'd still need to coordinate with a team that implements it, and a political base to enable a political climate that will make disobeying the rule a bad idea.
Trump could GET folks on board to get all that done... but at this point, he'd really need to construct everything needed from whole cloth. I somehow doubt that enforcing and enlarging H1b rules on the nation's CEOs is going to be a high priority compared to everything else he wants done in the world. It's POSSIBLE, just very unlikely, unless somehow Trump is thwarted on literally every other big thing, and yet not impeached.
H1b is a horrible system. It's virtues are nice - getting qualified folks in to do needed jobs - but that does not justify a system of modern day quasi-indentured-servitude. The way it's used it horrible too, basically used to quash local workers wage increases. Trump speaks against it, but he's exactly the wrong person to choose as a person to crusade against it - he's basically the living avatar of the idea of shortchanging workers using sketchy legal tactics.
Don't expect too much from Trump on this.
Ryan Fenton