typodupeerror
After Healthcare Defeat, Can The Trump Administration Fix America's H-1B Visa Program?

Friday
Friday the Trump administration suffered a political setback when divisions in the president's party halted a move to repeal healthcare policies passed in 2010. But if Trump hopes to turn his attention to how America's H-1B visa program is affecting technology workers, "time is running out," writes Slashdot reader pteddy. Bloomberg reports: [T]he application deadline for the most controversial visa program is the first week of April, which means new rules have to be in place for that batch of applicants or another year's worth of visas will be handed out under the existing guidelines... There probably isn't enough time to pass legislation on such a contentious issue. But Trump could sign an executive order with some changes. The article points out that under the current system, one outsourcing firm was granted 6.5 times as many U.S. visas as Amazon. There's also an interesting map showing which countries' workers received the most H-1B visas in 2015 -- 69.4% went to workers in India, with another 10.5% going to China -- and a chart showing which positions are most in demand, indicating that two-thirds of the visa applications are for tech workers.

After Healthcare Defeat, Can The Trump Administration Fix America's H-1B Visa Program?

  • Uhm... (Score:1, Flamebait)

    by Black Parrot ( 19622 )

    Is there any reason to suppose Trump gives a shit about this issue?

    • Re:Uhm... (Score:4, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 25, 2017 @01:40PM (#54108765)

      Uhm...he said he did?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        Uhm...he said he did?

        Is that a reason to believe he gives a shit?

      • And unlike the career politicians he's actually followed through on his promises so far. Failure to repeal Obamacare is not a lie. He made the effort.

        • Most politicians try to get past what they say. However the complexity of real life sets in. Most American career politicians try to do what they say but they are confronted by other politicians who say they will do the opposite. So they will either get what they want, fail to get what they want, or what is currently political death sentence a compromise where both sides get a little of what they want but not all of it, thus causing the stupid public to think they were lying vs actually trying to get what

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by vux984 ( 928602 )

          And unlike the career politicians he's actually followed through on his promises so far. Failure to repeal Obamacare is not a lie. He made the effort.

          WTF?

          Obama "made the effort" to close Gitmo throughout his whole presidency, does he get credit for that?
          Because a lot of people count that as a "broken promise".

          It would be a pretty hypocritical that Trump gets credit for "following through on his promises" by introducing a completely stillborn turd of a bill that his own party wouldn't pass.

          Or would you have called Obama a success if instead of he'd introduced a bill to just shut it down while boasting... "I'm the best negotiator, its the best bill you'll

      • He said a lot of things many contradictory. Because we elected a pathological lier. And we were too stupid to realize that.

      • Well, he said he cared about cleaning up Wall Street.

        But then he picked Steven Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary and Jay Clayton for leading the SEC.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      He might try to fix it just because he needs to achieve something. He is obsessed with winning, but keeps losing so is trying to scale back all his promises and blame other people.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by arth1 ( 260657 )

        He's obsessed with winning, but losing doesn't affect him. It's always someone else who caused that, so he never really loses. Trying to get Trump to admit defeat (or anything else) is like trying to get water to stick to a duck.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

          Just pointing it out or showing clips of himself describing his future self as a loser won't make it stick. We have to create a narrative, just like he does.

          A narrative about Trump the loser. The biggest loser. Losing bigly. The kind of loser who can't even make a deal with his own party. A whiney loser who blames everyone else, like a child.

          • We have to create a narrative, just like he does.

            Whoever fights with monsters should see to it that he does not become a monster in the process. And when you gaze long into an abyss the abyss also gazes into you.

      • "He is obsessed with whining" - fixed.. :)

    • Is there any reason to suppose Trump gives a shit about this issue?

      His heart may be in the wrong place, but yes, I'd say that he cares.

      Nothing scares him more than brown people coming over to the United States.

  • The republicans have set themselves up as the party of "no". When the Democrats were in their attitude was to block everything, no compromise, no middle ground. Well, it still seems they're using this tactic now, except it's between themselves, not aimed at the democrats.

    Unless they can figure out how to compromise rather than merely impede then they will find themselves utterly unable to govern. Trump is the same. His bully style tactics work as a CEO because you can fire anyone who stands in his way. The

  • more healthcare (Score:4, Interesting)

    by bugs2squash ( 1132591 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @01:56PM (#54108813)
    I think it depends on what's said on Fox in the morning. I don't think H1B reform is a hot button issue for its own sake, or for the sake of employers or visa holders, but if it can be co-mingled with outrage over someone who can be an easy target for blame and looks like they're getting a better deal than they deserve regardless of the facts then it will rise to be the next big thing. I doubt he's walked away from healthcare, there's plenty of rage left to be mined there.

    • H1-b problems doesn't make good news. Health care on the other hand effects average joe. While the purpose of these elected officials are to cover the complex stuff we citizens are board by it.

    • Fox is wrong as much as the other guys. Sean Hannity was out telling everyone Ryan's healthcare was good. His saving grace is that he also pointed out some of the problems with how it was planned and rolled out. Trying to be in the middle should not be the goal, being right should be the goal. RINOs pushing the bill were not right, and the Democrats putting their heads in the sand and doing nothing except cheerleading after the bill could not get off the ground were not right. Working to fix a horrible

  • Sure, if they had the willpower... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by RyanFenton ( 230700 ) on Saturday March 25, 2017 @02:03PM (#54108833)

    If I had a team of several million people, I could build a sustainable city on Mars.

    As long as I could be totally devoted tot he task, and the willpower to follow through the billions of setbacks you'd hit on the way, especially including my own ignorance.

    Trump fixing H1b? It's possible, but similarly absurd to expect.

    The Trump coalition isn't the team to fix H1b. They're a wrecking crew, not a construction team. They can foist individuals to make plans, but they're philosophically aligned against, say, the kind of planning that would make a national constitution or something along those lines.

    Even if theoretically Trump actually meant the half-dozen things he said on H1b, and DIDN'T mean the several things he said that contradicted that, he'd still need to coordinate with a team that implements it, and a political base to enable a political climate that will make disobeying the rule a bad idea.

    Trump could GET folks on board to get all that done... but at this point, he'd really need to construct everything needed from whole cloth. I somehow doubt that enforcing and enlarging H1b rules on the nation's CEOs is going to be a high priority compared to everything else he wants done in the world. It's POSSIBLE, just very unlikely, unless somehow Trump is thwarted on literally every other big thing, and yet not impeached.

    H1b is a horrible system. It's virtues are nice - getting qualified folks in to do needed jobs - but that does not justify a system of modern day quasi-indentured-servitude. The way it's used it horrible too, basically used to quash local workers wage increases. Trump speaks against it, but he's exactly the wrong person to choose as a person to crusade against it - he's basically the living avatar of the idea of shortchanging workers using sketchy legal tactics.

    Don't expect too much from Trump on this.

    Ryan Fenton

  • - Limit H1bs per company, preferably limit in proportion to company's US tax contribution (or total US tax contribution of company's employees if you prefer).
    - Prioritize people with grad degrees from US universities. (taxpayers often partly subsidize the education of top students in state universities - it makes no sense to not try to keep them afterwards).
    - Make H1bs more desirable by making switching company easier, giving dependents work status. Currently the restrictions don't help attracting truly hig

    • The problem is that it requires a Republican Congress to vote in favor of something that lets corporations get away with being stingy. Trump might decide to support it because he doesn't like Silicon Valley, but I can't imagine a Republican Congress siding with the little guy when it comes to money.

  • The problem with Obama care is that the majority of Americans wanted it repealed, not replaced with something else broken. Also the Trump hating media kept stressing that 24 million Americans would lose coverage, which is not a bad thing when you let those 24 million have a choice and not be forced to buy insurance they don't want.
    • I'm fine with that, as long as those same Americans are denied health care at all times until they can pay, even at the ER. Until you do that, when they DO get sick (not if), I don't want to pay the astronomical price they can't afford (because they don't have insurance), when they have to take the far more expensive option at the ER (because they never thought they would need the insurance or didn't have it to go do basic preventative care).

  • Let's see, Obamacare is a plague on the nation that must be killed right now. The GOP could do so much better. So they propose Obamacare-lite and can't manage to pass it even while controlling the House, the Senate, and the Oval Office. Let me guess, somewhere in Arkansas the county dog catcher is a Democrat and that gummed up everything.

    Slow clap.

