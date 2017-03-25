After Healthcare Defeat, Can The Trump Administration Fix America's H-1B Visa Program? (bloomberg.com) 73
Friday the Trump administration suffered a political setback when divisions in the president's party halted a move to repeal healthcare policies passed in 2010. But if Trump hopes to turn his attention to how America's H-1B visa program is affecting technology workers, "time is running out," writes Slashdot reader pteddy. Bloomberg reports: [T]he application deadline for the most controversial visa program is the first week of April, which means new rules have to be in place for that batch of applicants or another year's worth of visas will be handed out under the existing guidelines... There probably isn't enough time to pass legislation on such a contentious issue. But Trump could sign an executive order with some changes. The article points out that under the current system, one outsourcing firm was granted 6.5 times as many U.S. visas as Amazon. There's also an interesting map showing which countries' workers received the most H-1B visas in 2015 -- 69.4% went to workers in India, with another 10.5% going to China -- and a chart showing which positions are most in demand, indicating that two-thirds of the visa applications are for tech workers.
Uhm... (Score:1, Flamebait)
Is there any reason to suppose Trump gives a shit about this issue?
Re:Uhm... (Score:4, Informative)
Uhm...he said he did?
Re: Uhm... (Score:2)
Do you believe that H1-B workers are the best talent?
Re: (Score:2)
Do you believe that H1-B workers are the best talent?
When you send that question through a capitalist's mind, it becomes "Do you believe that H1-B workers are the best talent per dollar spent?" Guess what the answer will be.
Don't forget who pulls the marionette's strings.
Re: (Score:2)
But that capitalist has been conditioned to only consider short term benefits, so in his head the question really is "Do you believe that H1-B workers are the best talent per dollar spent this quarter?"
With the news about AT&T, Disney, and others forcing their existing domestic tech workers to train the H1B replacements, the true purpose of the program has been revealed: replace expensive domestic workers with cheaper foreign labor. That's why the H1B program won't get fixed: it does what it's meant to
Re: (Score:2)
Except that the modern capitalist is concerned only with costs, so all he actually hears is "Do you believe that H1-B workers are cheap?".
Re: (Score:2)
Uhm...he said he did?
Is that a reason to believe he gives a shit?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
By trying (and failing) to pass what can only be described as Obamacare-lite?
Re: (Score:2)
Most politicians try to get past what they say. However the complexity of real life sets in. Most American career politicians try to do what they say but they are confronted by other politicians who say they will do the opposite. So they will either get what they want, fail to get what they want, or what is currently political death sentence a compromise where both sides get a little of what they want but not all of it, thus causing the stupid public to think they were lying vs actually trying to get what
Re: (Score:3)
And unlike the career politicians he's actually followed through on his promises so far. Failure to repeal Obamacare is not a lie. He made the effort.
WTF?
Obama "made the effort" to close Gitmo throughout his whole presidency, does he get credit for that?
Because a lot of people count that as a "broken promise".
It would be a pretty hypocritical that Trump gets credit for "following through on his promises" by introducing a completely stillborn turd of a bill that his own party wouldn't pass.
Or would you have called Obama a success if instead of he'd introduced a bill to just shut it down while boasting... "I'm the best negotiator, its the best bill you'll
Re: (Score:2)
I believe an important distinction is that Gitmo was not closed after 8 years of promises and the President leaving office without it getting done. President Trump has been in officer for a hair over 60 days. First try failed, and probably for the better. The replacement Bill put forth by Ryan was horrible.
Do you think President Obama tried only once to get Gitmo closed? It was a broken promise because he never got it done after numerous tries. People claiming doomsday for President Trump are foolish.
Re: (Score:2)
He said a lot of things many contradictory. Because we elected a pathological lier. And we were too stupid to realize that.
Re: (Score:3)
Well, he said he cared about cleaning up Wall Street.
But then he picked Steven Mnuchin for Treasury Secretary and Jay Clayton for leading the SEC.
Re: (Score:1)
He might try to fix it just because he needs to achieve something. He is obsessed with winning, but keeps losing so is trying to scale back all his promises and blame other people.
Re: (Score:3)
He's obsessed with winning, but losing doesn't affect him. It's always someone else who caused that, so he never really loses. Trying to get Trump to admit defeat (or anything else) is like trying to get water to stick to a duck.
Re: (Score:2)
Just pointing it out or showing clips of himself describing his future self as a loser won't make it stick. We have to create a narrative, just like he does.
A narrative about Trump the loser. The biggest loser. Losing bigly. The kind of loser who can't even make a deal with his own party. A whiney loser who blames everyone else, like a child.
Re: (Score:2)
We have to create a narrative, just like he does.
Whoever fights with monsters should see to it that he does not become a monster in the process. And when you gaze long into an abyss the abyss also gazes into you.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Is there any reason to suppose Trump gives a shit about this issue?
His heart may be in the wrong place, but yes, I'd say that he cares.
Nothing scares him more than brown people coming over to the United States.
Re: (Score:2)
Trump was adamant that there should be a vote yesterday, presumably because it was the ACA's anniversary.
And masterfully so (Score:2, Interesting)
Trump was adamant that there should be a vote yesterday, presumably because it was the ACA's anniversary.
And few people have noticed that Trump masterfully defeated Ryan, put all the blame for the failed attempt on Ryan and the GOP, and is letting the fuse burn down to the Obamacare implosion.
No matter what happens, it's a win for Trump. He is manipulating the system, just like he did during the campaign.
We're stuck with Obamacare for the next year or two, let's see how well that plays in the 2018 elections.
Re:And masterfully so (Score:4, Insightful)
Obamacare isn't imploding though, for the most part it's working much better than anything that can't before it. So many people are now invested in it, reliant on it.
Trump is losing hard. His two flagship policies are on the rocks. The Muslim ban he promised isn't a Muslim ban any more and even then gets stuck down again and again. And now Trumpcare, because he sucks at making deals and massively underestimated how complex healthcare is.
Don't forget that he promised to defeat Isis by now too. He's a used car salesman who promises to fix everything, tells you it's going to be the best wagon you every owned...
Re: (Score:2)
He actually put the blame on the Democrats for his own inability to close the deal with GOPs.
That was a real funny one. It's like he thinks the Democrats have magical powers.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Premium processing has been canceled this year (Score:2)
So you think H1-B is fine, except for all the problems with it. Got it.
Re: (Score:2)
The H1-B program is a mess, but when I look around my office:
1. There is a small group of H1-Bs who are actually competent and probably help keeping us profitable
2. There is a bunch of H1-Bs who are useless, underpaid fucks who make the codebase worse
3. There a small group of citizen programmers who are actually competent and probably help keeping us profitable
4. There is a bunch of citizen programmers who are useless, overpaid fucks who make the codebase worse
Revoking for citizenship of group 4 seems the b
Re: (Score:2)
It figures (Score:1)
The republicans have set themselves up as the party of "no". When the Democrats were in their attitude was to block everything, no compromise, no middle ground. Well, it still seems they're using this tactic now, except it's between themselves, not aimed at the democrats.
Unless they can figure out how to compromise rather than merely impede then they will find themselves utterly unable to govern. Trump is the same. His bully style tactics work as a CEO because you can fire anyone who stands in his way. The
Re: (Score:2)
It's funny that the lines politicians use keep working for centuries.
Re: (Score:2)
It's funny that the lines politicians use keep working for centuries.
Some of the nastier ones seem to get resurrected from time to time too.
By any means necessary
Heute Deutschland, morgen die Welt!
Carthago delenda est
Safety First
more healthcare (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
H1-b problems doesn't make good news. Health care on the other hand effects average joe. While the purpose of these elected officials are to cover the complex stuff we citizens are board by it.
Why Fox? (Score:2)
Fox is wrong as much as the other guys. Sean Hannity was out telling everyone Ryan's healthcare was good. His saving grace is that he also pointed out some of the problems with how it was planned and rolled out. Trying to be in the middle should not be the goal, being right should be the goal. RINOs pushing the bill were not right, and the Democrats putting their heads in the sand and doing nothing except cheerleading after the bill could not get off the ground were not right. Working to fix a horrible
Sure, if they had the willpower... (Score:5, Interesting)
If I had a team of several million people, I could build a sustainable city on Mars.
As long as I could be totally devoted tot he task, and the willpower to follow through the billions of setbacks you'd hit on the way, especially including my own ignorance.
Trump fixing H1b? It's possible, but similarly absurd to expect.
The Trump coalition isn't the team to fix H1b. They're a wrecking crew, not a construction team. They can foist individuals to make plans, but they're philosophically aligned against, say, the kind of planning that would make a national constitution or something along those lines.
Even if theoretically Trump actually meant the half-dozen things he said on H1b, and DIDN'T mean the several things he said that contradicted that, he'd still need to coordinate with a team that implements it, and a political base to enable a political climate that will make disobeying the rule a bad idea.
Trump could GET folks on board to get all that done... but at this point, he'd really need to construct everything needed from whole cloth. I somehow doubt that enforcing and enlarging H1b rules on the nation's CEOs is going to be a high priority compared to everything else he wants done in the world. It's POSSIBLE, just very unlikely, unless somehow Trump is thwarted on literally every other big thing, and yet not impeached.
H1b is a horrible system. It's virtues are nice - getting qualified folks in to do needed jobs - but that does not justify a system of modern day quasi-indentured-servitude. The way it's used it horrible too, basically used to quash local workers wage increases. Trump speaks against it, but he's exactly the wrong person to choose as a person to crusade against it - he's basically the living avatar of the idea of shortchanging workers using sketchy legal tactics.
Don't expect too much from Trump on this.
Ryan Fenton
Re: (Score:2)
Not hard to fix... (Score:2)
- Limit H1bs per company, preferably limit in proportion to company's US tax contribution (or total US tax contribution of company's employees if you prefer).
- Prioritize people with grad degrees from US universities. (taxpayers often partly subsidize the education of top students in state universities - it makes no sense to not try to keep them afterwards).
- Make H1bs more desirable by making switching company easier, giving dependents work status. Currently the restrictions don't help attracting truly hig
Re: (Score:3)
The problem is that it requires a Republican Congress to vote in favor of something that lets corporations get away with being stingy. Trump might decide to support it because he doesn't like Silicon Valley, but I can't imagine a Republican Congress siding with the little guy when it comes to money.
Just repeal it (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is that a majority of Americans want affordable healthcare, not an insurance scam. I noticed that was never even on the table.
Let's see if I have this right (Score:2)
Let's see, Obamacare is a plague on the nation that must be killed right now. The GOP could do so much better. So they propose Obamacare-lite and can't manage to pass it even while controlling the House, the Senate, and the Oval Office. Let me guess, somewhere in Arkansas the county dog catcher is a Democrat and that gummed up everything.
Slow clap.
Re: (Score:2)
Half the GOP wants to replace Obamacare with Obamacare-lite, half wants to completely end government involvement in health care. That was the impasse. Ideally, the moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans would get
Re: (Score:2)
and suddenly when they are in a position of actually enacting a repeal and replacement bill into law they came up with nothing.
It's even worse than that. They've had how many years now to sit down and think about a replacement plan, to go through the details, crunch the numbers, and get their party on board with a plan so that when they eventually could put it into action they could succeed. Instead they did nothing and tried to push out a cobbled together mess that they couldn't even get enough of their party behind to hold an actual vote on it.
Both of our major political parties are completely dysfunctional at this point. The
45 will NOT fix it; he uses H1B workers (Score:2)
http://money.cnn.com/2016/12/2... [cnn.com]
http://thehill.com/homenews/ne... [thehill.com]