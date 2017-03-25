Stack Overflow Reveals Results From 'Largest Developer Survey Ever Conducted' (stackoverflow.com) 7
More than 64,000 developers from 213 countries participated in this year's annual survey by Stack Overflow -- the largest number ever -- giving a glimpse into the collective psyche of programmers around the world. An anonymous reader quotes their announcement: A majority of developers -- 56.5% -- said they were underpaid. Developers who work in government and non-profits feel the most underpaid, while those who work in finance feel the most overpaid... While only 13.1% of developers are actively looking for a job, 75.2% of developers are interested in hearing about new job opportunities...
When asked what they valued most when considering a new job, 53.3% of respondents said remote options were a top priority. 65% of developers reported working remotely at least one day a month, and 11.1% say they're full-time remote or almost all the time. Also, the highest job satisfaction ratings came from developers who work remotely full-time.
62.5% of the respondents reported using JavaScript, while 51.2% reported SQL, with 39.7% using Java and 34.1% using C# -- but for the #5 slot, "the use of Python [32.0%] overtook PHP [28.1%] for the first time in five years." Yet as far as which languages developers wanted to continue using, "For the second year in a row, Rust was the most loved programming language... Swift, last year's second most popular language, ranked as fourth. For the second year in a row, Visual Basic (for 2017, Visual Basic 6, specifically) ranked as the most dreaded language; 88.3% of developers currently using Visual Basic said they did not want to continue using it."
(If anyone wants to know why, I will pick one feature out of many. Say you wrote a large program in Javascript, which is happening more often these days. Then you want to refactor by renaming a variable. In Java or C or C# you can refactor by using an IDE automatically, and if somehow you miss an instance, it will be caught at compile time. In Perl or Objective C or Smalltalk, it will caught at runtime in the worst case. But in Javascript, it
Oh, you hate your job? Why didn't you say so? There's a support group for that. It's called everybody, and they meet at the bar.
Also what is a 'developer'? I have a Mechanical Engineering degree and don't Identify with 90% of the stuff that comes up when Slashdot or most places discuss 'developers'. I write code for stuff like Simulink Embedded Coder [mathworks.com], Vector CANape [vector.com], dSpace boxes [dspace.com], etc.
Am I a developer? An engineer?
Rust was the most loved programming language
And yet the use of Rust is down in the noise, didn't even make the chart. Apparently the one guy who's using it really likes it.
