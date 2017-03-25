Stack Overflow Reveals Results From 'Largest Developer Survey Ever Conducted' (stackoverflow.com) 35
More than 64,000 developers from 213 countries participated in this year's annual survey by Stack Overflow -- the largest number ever -- giving a glimpse into the collective psyche of programmers around the world. An anonymous reader quotes their announcement: A majority of developers -- 56.5% -- said they were underpaid. Developers who work in government and non-profits feel the most underpaid, while those who work in finance feel the most overpaid... While only 13.1% of developers are actively looking for a job, 75.2% of developers are interested in hearing about new job opportunities...
When asked what they valued most when considering a new job, 53.3% of respondents said remote options were a top priority. 65% of developers reported working remotely at least one day a month, and 11.1% say they're full-time remote or almost all the time. Also, the highest job satisfaction ratings came from developers who work remotely full-time.
62.5% of the respondents reported using JavaScript, while 51.2% reported SQL, with 39.7% using Java and 34.1% using C# -- but for the #5 slot, "the use of Python [32.0%] overtook PHP [28.1%] for the first time in five years." Yet as far as which languages developers wanted to continue using, "For the second year in a row, Rust was the most loved programming language... Swift, last year's second most popular language, ranked as fourth. For the second year in a row, Visual Basic (for 2017, Visual Basic 6, specifically) ranked as the most dreaded language; 88.3% of developers currently using Visual Basic said they did not want to continue using it."
(If anyone wants to know why, I will pick one feature out of many. Say you wrote a large program in Javascript, which is happening more often these days. Then you want to refactor by renaming a variable. In Java or C or C# you can refactor by using an IDE automatically, and if somehow you miss an instance, it will be caught at compile time. In Perl or Objective C or Smalltalk, it will caught at runtime in the worst case. But in Javascript, it
Javascript variables are the way they are so that you can use them on the fly without having to pre-declare each and every variable along with it's type which is a god send not a problem.
If you think that's not a problem, you're the problem.
:-)
When you say refactor do you mean variable scope? Javascript variables are the way they are so that you can use them on the fly without having to pre-declare each and every variable along with it's type which is a god send not a problem. You perhaps just need to get a better handle on how the scope works, that isn't really a language problem, that's a logic problem with your mind.
No, when I say refactor, I mean refactor. I can't imagine the state of mind that would even cause such a confusion. The point is, there might not be any errors, because the usage might be entirely legal
LMAO. I shudder to think how awful your code must be.
Yeah, statically typed languages look overwhelming/verbose and take more time to type and plan out
That nasty "planning" - there's no time for it in today's culture, where everything is just thrown together after a few "planning sessions" that are basically verbal diarrhea pushed by "big vision" marketing and bosses who may have had a clue in the past, but don't any more and are flailing about to find some project to justify their jobs, same as almost everyone else chasing the big-money exit strategy dream instead of doing the hard stuff like, you know, planning.
The whole "vision thing" has turned softw
That is more of a tooling problem, not so much of a language problem
No, tools cannot be made to fix this problem. For example, say I decide to refactor the variable 'message' to be ' outMessage'. Then in one of my code files, I have this line of code, which I fail to refactor:
obj.message = "I <3 Javascript";
That is perfectly legal, and if I miss a usage of the variable later in the same function, it's impossible to detect without understanding the intent of the code, which no tooling can do. It just gets really tough to write large programs in Javascript.
Of cours
Why don't you just "use strict" for all your code, then?
https://www.w3schools.com/js/j... [w3schools.com]
Oh, you hate your job? Why didn't you say so? There's a support group for that. It's called everybody, and they meet at the bar.
Also what is a 'developer'? I have a Mechanical Engineering degree and don't Identify with 90% of the stuff that comes up when Slashdot or most places discuss 'developers'. I write code for stuff like Simulink Embedded Coder [mathworks.com], Vector CANape [vector.com], dSpace boxes [dspace.com], etc.
Am I a developer? An engineer?
Better watch it. All those stack overflow knobs are going to hate you. The whole thing stinks of selection bias:
About Stack Overflow
Stack Overflow is the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge,and level up their careers.
"I'm going to post on stack overflow and level up my career" said no real developer ever.
Yeah, I've never talked about it in those terms, but we all know bullshit marketing-speak when we see it. On the other hand, I've often said "thank God for Stack Overflow" after finding a quick and informative answer to a technical question I had.
It's an incredibly valuable resource. I often find it useful when I'm first digging into a new language or technology. Nearly every basic or even advanced question I tend to ask has been asked and answered already, and I can just reap the benefits.
But the *real*
I would be willing to post solutions/answers on StackOverflow,
If StackOverflow would generate revenue for me based on people viewing or using my solution.
Rust was the most loved programming language
And yet the use of Rust is down in the noise, didn't even make the chart. Apparently the one guy who's using it really likes it.
What about Forth? I hope it was fifty-fifth.
I'll believe the results of a developer survey when all they release is the specs for a web API to vote, and you have to manually do the REST call to submit.