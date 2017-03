LastPass Bugs Allow Malicious Websites To Steal Passwords

Earlier this month, a Slashdot reader asked fellow Slashdotters what they recommended regarding the use of password managers. In their post, they voiced their uncertainty with password managers as they have been hacked in the past, citing an incident in early 2016 where LastPass was hacked due to a bug that allowed users to extract passwords stored in the autofill feature. Flash forward to present time and we now have news that three separate bugs " would have allowed a third-party to extract passwords from users visiting a malicious website ." An anonymous Slashdot reader writes via BleepingComputer: