LastPass Bugs Allow Malicious Websites To Steal Passwords (bleepingcomputer.com) 8
Earlier this month, a Slashdot reader asked fellow Slashdotters what they recommended regarding the use of password managers. In their post, they voiced their uncertainty with password managers as they have been hacked in the past, citing an incident in early 2016 where LastPass was hacked due to a bug that allowed users to extract passwords stored in the autofill feature. Flash forward to present time and we now have news that three separate bugs "would have allowed a third-party to extract passwords from users visiting a malicious website." An anonymous Slashdot reader writes via BleepingComputer: LastPass patched three bugs that affected the Chrome and Firefox browser extensions, which if exploited, would have allowed a third-party to extract passwords from users visiting a malicious website. All bugs were reported by Google security researcher Tavis Ormandy, and all allowed the theft of user credentials, one bug affecting the LastPass Chrome extension, while two impacted the LastPass Firefox extension [1, 2]. The exploitation vector was malicious JavaScript code that could be very well hidden in any online website, owned by the attacker or via a compromised legitimate site.
The problem is the generated passwords. go read a few IPSec articles about passwords. Also changing passwords on sites is bad idea unless an absolute necessity. Also in said articles.
So, I with being online over 20 years. I still use variations of passwords from when i was a kid in the 90's. Use a few passwords and variations of those. add caps and exchange letters for numbers aka "l33t" never once has one of my accounts been compromised. Although im security conscious and often think how i would hack myself to keep myself safe. I dont understand how so many people fall victim. I feel its pure laziness.
